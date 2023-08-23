Restaurant info

The Fix specializes in Texas-Style handmade kolaches, which are made with our signature homemade semi-sweet dough filled with a variety of sweet and savory fillings. We take pride in using high-quality ingredients and preparing everything from scratch. Additionally, we offer a variety of unique fountain soda creations that perfectly satisfy that summer thirst. We are constantly experimenting with new recipes and flavor combinations, so be sure to stop by our food trailer often to try out our latest creations. We are grateful for the opportunity to share our passion with you and hope that you enjoy our offerings as much as we enjoy making them.