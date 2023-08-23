Fountain Drinks

Cowboy up 🎩

$3.00+

The grizzly 🐻

$3.00+

Skinny dipper

$3.00+

Cherry bomb 🍒💣

$3.00+

I'm your huckleberry

$3.00+

The rocket 🚀

$3.00+

The bobcat 🐅

$3.00+

Lake breeze

$3.00+

Splish splash 💦

$3.00+

Berry blast 🍓

$3.00+

Montana shoeshine 👢

$3.00+

Fuzzy fusion

$3.00+

Dr. Dazzle

$3.00+

Doctor's delight

$3.00+

Buttershine

$3.00+

Princess peach 👑🍑

$3.00+

The veteran 🔵🔴

$3.00+

Grape pop 🍇

$3.00+

Whitewater

$3.00+

Beach bum 🏖

$3.00+

Boze-Angeles

$3.00+

Montana Christmas🎄

$3.00+

Blueberry root burst

$3.00+

The beartooth 🏞

$3.00+

The bitterroot

$3.00+

Goin crazy 😵

$3.00+

Slip n slide

$3.00+

Cherry charger 🍒

$3.00+

The big apple 🍏

$3.00+

Big sky pina colada 🍍

$3.00+

Rock creek recharge 💥 LOTUS

$3.00+

Blast off LOTUS

$3.00+

Power berry punch LOTUS

$3.00+

Lemon spike 🍋 LOTUS

$3.00+

The classic 🍋🍓

$3.00+

Riptide 🏄

$3.00+

Mon-tropic 🌅

$3.00+

406 spritz

$3.00+

Custom drink

$3.00+

Bottled water

$1.50

Beach cowboy

$3.00+

Barbie girl 👄

$3.00+

Drink extras

Lotus energy

$1.50

Flavor shot

$0.25

Half n half

$0.25

Strawberry puree

$0.25

Coconut cream

$0.25

Popsicle

$2.00

Light ice

$0.50

BOGO

$1.00

Kolaches

Pepperoni & Provolone

$4.00

Ham & Swiss

$4.00

Egg, bacon, cheese

$4.00

Sausage, Jalepeno & Cheese

$4.00

Plain says and cheese

$4.00

Snacks

Chips

$1.00

Burrito

$8.00

PBJ

$3.50

MUFFIN

$3.50

CORN DOG

$4.00

Cotton Candy

$4.50

Air Head

$0.75

Icee

$2.00

Mexican popsicle

$3.00

Sandwich

$6.00

Pizza

$6.00

Sauce sides

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Coffee

Cold brew

$6.00

Water

Small

$1.50

Medium

$2.50

Large

$3.00