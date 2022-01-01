Main picView gallery

Shark Shack

1801 Majestic Ln

Billings, MT 59102

Shark Snacks

Hot Dog

$4.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.00

Pretzel with Cheese

$4.50

Pretzel w/ Cinnamon & Sugar

$4.00

Cheese Stuffed Bread Sticks

$6.00

Cheddar Cheese Nachos

$4.50

Chili Cheese Nachos

$5.50

Pringles

$2.00

Chip Variety

$1.50

Ranch Cup

$0.50

Shark Pies

Cheese

$19.00

Pepperoni

$20.00

Sausage

$20.00

Hawaiian

$22.00

Meat Lover

$23.00

Ranch Cup

$0.50

Pizza Sticks

$4.00

By the Slice

Cheese

$3.25

Pepperoni

$3.25

Ranch Cup

$0.50

Reef Treats

Grandmas Cookie

$2.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.00

Candy

$1.50

Trail Mix

$2.00

Fruit Squeeze

$2.00

Chips Galore

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

Reef Drinks

Small Fountain Soda

$2.00

Medium Fountain Soda

$3.00

Large Fountain Soda

$4.00

Gold Peak Tea

$3.50

Power Aid

$3.50

Dasani

$2.50

Tum-E-Yummie

$2.50

Monster Energy

$3.00

Dunkin' Donuts Cold Brew

$3.00

Small Slushie

$4.00

Large Slushie

$5.00

Soda Pitcher

$6.00

Pitcher Refill

$5.00

Soda Refill

$1.00

Front Desk

Punchcard

$150.00

Swim Diaper

$2.00

Candy

$1.50

Goggles

$7.00

Towel

$15.00

Lifejacket Rental

$5.00

Tshirt

$15.00

Admission Hotel Guests

Before 4pm

$14.00

Under 3

After 4pm

$12.00

Admission Non-Hotel Guest

Over 48in

$18.00

Under 48in

$16.00

Under 3

Spectator

$5.00

Over 48in After 4

$16.00

Under 48in After 4

$14.00

$12 group rate

$12.00

$14 group rate

$14.00

$11 group rate

$11.00

$10 bands

$10.00

$8 Band

$8.00

Parties & Passes

1 Year Pass

$475.00

3 Month Pass

$299.00

Barracuda Blaster Weekday

$225.00

Barracuda Blaster Weekend

$300.00

Tropical Twister Weekday

$185.00

Tropical Twister Weekend

$230.00

Party Deposit

$100.00

Additional Pass Weekday

$12.00

Additional Pass Weekend

$14.00

Family Pass Add

$50.00

Employee Rates

Employee Entrance Fee

Family/ Friends Entrance Fee

$5.00
Restaurant info

