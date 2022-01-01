Restaurant header imageView gallery

THE GREEK PIZZERIA AND GYROS!

No reviews yet

3400 Clairmont Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30319

Popular Items

Classic Gyro Wrap
Greek Salad
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

Starters

Potato Wedges with Lemon Dressing, shred Feta, and side Tzatziki.

Dip Trio

$9.95

Feta Spread, Hummus, And Tzatziki with Pita Wedges and Cucumber Slices.

Pile Greek Potatoes

Pile Greek Potatoes

$6.95

Spanakopita

$6.75

Baked Spinach Feta Phyllo Pies, Side Tzatziki.

Sampler Platter

$10.95

Sampler of Spanakopita, Dolmades, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Wedges

Dolmades

$5.95

Stuffed Vegetarian Grape Leaves, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini

Cheese sticks

$5.95

Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks with side of marinara

Sides

Fries

$3.50

French Fries, Greek Seasoning

Pita n Dip

$3.50

Choice of Hummus, Feta Spread, or Tzatziki with pita wedges

Onion Rings

$4.50

Beer battered onion rings with side marinara

Side Greek potatoes

$4.25

Pita w/ Cheddar

$2.50

Oven toasted pita with melted white cheddar

Jr. Greek Salad

$3.75

Romaine, feta, tomato wedge, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives and peperoncini

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$3.50

Tomato’s and cucumbers tossed in lemon dressing

Jr Ceaser

$3.75

Jr Village salad

$3.75

Side Gyro

$4.25

Side Chicken

$4.25

Side Falafel

$4.25

Side Pork

$4.25

Xtra Tzatziki

$0.75

Xtra Dressing

$0.50

Xtra Marinara

$0.75

Xtra Pita

$1.00

Salad

Greek Salad

$7.75

Romaine, Tomato Wedges, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, shred Feta

Greek Caesar

$7.25

Romaine, Feta, Pita Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Village Salad

$7.50

Tomato Wedges, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Feta, Greek Lemon Dressing

Vegan Salad

$7.75

Arugula, Spinach, Broccoli, Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, Greek Lemon And Tahini Dressings

Wraps & Platters

Classic Gyro Wrap

$9.75

Sliced Gyro Meat, Tzatziki, Feta Spread, Pita, with shred lettuce, red onion and fresh tomato

Gyro Platter

$12.50

Sliced Gyro Meat, Tzatziki, Feta, served open faced on Pita, with Fries and Jr Greek Salad

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$9.75

Souvlaki Seasoned Chicken, Tzatziki, Feta Spread, Pita, with shred lettuce, red onion and fresh tomato

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$12.50

Chicken Souvlaki, Tzatziki, Feta, open faced on Pita with Fries and Jr Greek Salad

Pork Souvlaki Wrap

$9.75

Seasoned Pork loin, Tzatziki, Feta Spread, Pita, with shred lettuce, red onion and fresh tomato

Pork Platter

$12.50

Seasoned Pork Loin, Tzatziki, Feta, open faced on Pita with Fries and Jr Greek Salad

Falafel Wrap

$9.75

Fried Falafel, Tahini or Tzatziki, Pita, with shred lettuce, red onion and fresh tomato

Falafel Platter

$12.50

Freshly Fried Falafel, Tzatziki or Tahini, Feta, open faced on Pita with Fries and Jr Greek Salad

Vegetarian Wrap

$9.50

Hummus, Tzatziki and Feta spread, Feta Spread, Pita, with shred lettuce, red onion and fresh tomato

Pizza & Calzones

Pizza Slice

$2.50
12 Pizza

12 Pizza

$12.50
16 Pizza

16 Pizza

$15.95
12 White

12 White

$12.50
16 White

16 White

$15.95

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.50

Calzone

$8.50

Folded Pizza Dough, Stuffed With Feta, Provolone And White Cheddar with side of Marinara

Specialty Pies

Johnny's Special 16

Johnny's Special 16

$23.95

Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Pepper

Meat Lovers 16

Meat Lovers 16

$23.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Extra Cheese

Greek Special 16

$21.95

Chicken Gyro, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Tomato

Greek Fire 16

Greek Fire 16

$21.95

Pork Souvlaki, Pickled Jalapeños, Red Onion, Extra Cheese

Supreme Vegetarian 16

$22.95

Spinach, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Fresh Tomato

Vegan Special 16

Vegan Special 16

$23.95

Vegan Cheese, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Arugula

Hawaiian 16

Hawaiian 16

$20.95

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onion

Classic White 16

$18.95
Supreme White 16

Supreme White 16

$20.95

Minced Garlic, White Cheddar, Feta, Sun Dried Tomato, Fresh Spinach

Johnny’s Special 12

Johnny’s Special 12

$17.95
Meat Lovers 12

Meat Lovers 12

$17.95

Greek Special 12

$15.95

Gyro chicken, feta, Kalamata olives, fresh tomato

Greek Fire 12

Greek Fire 12

$15.95

Supreme Vegetarian 12

$16.95
Vegan Special 12

Vegan Special 12

$17.95
Hawaiian 12

Hawaiian 12

$14.95

Classic White 12

$12.95

Minced Garlic, White Cheddar, Feta, Provolone

Supreme White 12

Supreme White 12

$14.95

White pizza with minced garlic, feta, sundried tomato, spinach and white cheddar!

Beverages & Sweets

Stubborn soda

$2.75

Montane Sparkling

$2.25

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Lemonade/Tea

$3.00

Bottle water

$2.00

Baklava

$3.25

Phyllo, walnuts, honey syrup, cinnamon

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Freshly baked chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate Cannoli

$4.25

Baklava Cheese Cake

$5.00

Raspberry Donut Cheese Cake

$5.00

Merch

T Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pizza, Gyros, Draft Beer, and more. Yassas!

Location

3400 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319

The Greek Pizzeria image
The Greek Pizzeria image
The Greek Pizzeria image
The Greek Pizzeria image

