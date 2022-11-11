  • Home
  • /
  • Allen
  • /
  • The Hub - Allen - Local Smoke - Local Smoke
A map showing the location of The Hub - Allen - Local Smoke Local SmokeView gallery

The Hub - Allen - Local Smoke Local Smoke

review star

No reviews yet

1289 Johnson Road

Allen, TX 75013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Snacks

Belly Bits

Belly Bits

$6.00

Candied Crisp Pork Belly, House BBQ Sauce, Escabeche (Pickled Assortment of Vegetables)

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$4.00

House Fried Pork Skin, Tajin, Fresh Lime

Pickly Little Things

Pickly Little Things

$9.00

House Pickles, Pickled Red Onion, Escabeche (Pickled Assortment of Vegetables), Battered & Fried Jalapeno Slices

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Martin's Bun, Pulled Pork, Mustard Slaw, Fresh Jalapeno, House BBQ Sauce

Chopped Brisket Sand

Chopped Brisket Sand

$13.50

Martin's Bun, Chopped Brisket, Pickled Red Onion, House Pickles, House BBQ Sauce

Akaushi Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

Akaushi Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$10.00

Akaushi Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Caramelized Sweet Onion, Mustard BBQ Sauce, Baguette

BBQ Specialties

Texas 2-Step

Texas 2-Step

$19.00

Two Meat Plate w/ Texas Toast, House BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, House Pickles, Escabeche (Pickled Assortment of Vegetables)

Texas Baked Potato

$14.00

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.00

House BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Apple Cider, Molasses, Brown Sugar, Shiner Bock Beer

White Slaw

White Slaw

$4.00

Green Cabbage, Celery Seed, Yogurt, Sour Cream, Mayo, Fresh Dill

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Elbow Macaroni, 3 Cheese Blend - Like Mama Used To Make

Red Skin Potato Salad

Red Skin Potato Salad

$4.00

Red Skin Potato, Celery, Green Onion, Mayo, Sour Cream, Fresh Herbs

Creamy Cucumber Salad

Creamy Cucumber Salad

$4.00

English Cucumber, Orecchiette Pasta, Sweet Onion, Fresh Herbs, Sour Cream

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Banana Pudding, Banana, Vanilla Wafer

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Peach Cobbler, Vanilla Ice Cream

Oreo Chocolate Pudding

$5.00

Extra's & On the Side

1/2 Rack Rib

$12.00

1/4 Rack Rib

$8.00

Avocado Pulp

$1.00

Bacon Crumbles

$1.00

Bacon Strips

$1.50

BBQ Hollandaise

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Brisket Chopped

Brisket Sliced

$8.00

Caramelized Onions

$0.75

Carolina BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Carrot Slaw

Cheddar Shredded Cheese

Chili

$3.00

Egg

Escabeche

$0.75

Fresh Jalapeno

$0.50

Fried Jalapeno Strips

Full Rack Rib

$24.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Jalapeno Corn Muffin

$1.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mac & Cheese with Dust

$8.00

Pickled Red Onion

$1.00

Pickles

$0.50

Pulled Pork

Queso

$3.00

Ranch

Sausage Half Link

$6.00

Sausage Whole Link

$8.00

Serrance sauce

Sour Cream

$0.50

Texas Toast

$1.00

Popcorn

Popcorn

$2.74

Brunch

Brisket On A Biscuit

$7.75

Buttermilk Biscuit, Chopped Brisket, House BBQ Sauce, Fried Egg

Hangover Helper

$7.75

Half Baked Potato, Mac N Cheese, Whip Butter, Chili, Chopped Brisket, House BBQ Sauce

Sausage Taco

$7.75

Flour Tortilla, Chopped Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese

Pulled Pork Benedict

$7.75

Texas Toast - Buttered, Toasted w/ Pulled Pork, BBQ Holandaise, Fried Egg, Green Onion

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.25

Red Bull Sugar

$4.25

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.25

Gatorade

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.75

Water/Sparkling/CBD

Richards Rainwater

$3.75

Rambler Sparkling Water

$4.25

Mad Tasty Unicorn Tears

$10.75

Mad Tasty Lime Yuzu

$10.75

N/A Beer

Bud Zero N/A

$4.50

Community Nada IPA N/A

$5.00

Athletic - Upside Dawn-Golden N/A

$4.75

Kids

Tropicana Apple Juice

$3.50

Kid Milk Pint

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee 12oz

$2.50

Soda Cup

20 oz. cup

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1289 Johnson Road, Allen, TX 75013

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hub - 1289 Johnson Road, Suite 1100
orange starNo Reviews
1289 Johnson Road, Suite 1100 Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Burger 82 - 880 W Exchange Pkwy #1150
orange starNo Reviews
880 W Exchange Pkwy #1150 Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Spazo Restaurant Bar - Allen, TX
orange star4.7 • 2,922
1201 W McDermott Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Scotty P's - Allen
orange starNo Reviews
109 Cental Expressway Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Ellen's - Allen, TX
orange star4.3 • 251
210 S Central Expressway Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
1790 N Central Expressway Allen, TX 75002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Allen

Spazo Restaurant Bar - Allen, TX
orange star4.7 • 2,922
1201 W McDermott Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Elke's Market Cafe
orange star4.8 • 706
105 N. Greenville suite 11 Allen, TX 75002
View restaurantnext
SALTLIGHT STATION
orange star4.6 • 594
1501 S Greenville Ave Allen, TX 75002
View restaurantnext
Vinnis Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.6 • 367
950 W Stacy Rd Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Ellen's - Allen, TX
orange star4.3 • 251
210 S Central Expressway Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Allen
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston