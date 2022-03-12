Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Landing Event Center 119 Karl Brown Way

review star

No reviews yet

122 Karl Brown way

Loveland, OH 45140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Link for Online Event Payments

McAfee Wedding , 12/3/22, Final Payment + 3% credit card processing fee

$1,373.77
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Landing Event Center is conveniently located in the heart of the historic district of Loveland, OH. We can host up to 200 guests for everything from a wedding to a corporate event.

Website

Location

122 Karl Brown way, Loveland, OH 45140

Directions

Gallery
The Landing Event Center image
The Landing Event Center image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bishop's Quarter
orange star4.4 • 633
212 West Loveland Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
The Works - Loveland
orange star4.3 • 1,087
20 Greer Millitzer Ln Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Paxton's Grill
orange star3.7 • 352
126 W Loveland Ave Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Rodi Italian
orange starNo Reviews
115 Karl Brown Way Ohio, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Tano Bistro - Loveland
orange star4.6 • 2,064
204 W Loveland Ave Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
The Wicked Pickle - 123 Railroad Ave
orange starNo Reviews
123 Railroad Ave Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Loveland

Tano Bistro - Loveland
orange star4.6 • 2,064
204 W Loveland Ave Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
The Works - Loveland
orange star4.3 • 1,087
20 Greer Millitzer Ln Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Bucks Tavern
orange star4.5 • 731
3299 West State Route 22/3 Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Bishop's Quarter
orange star4.4 • 633
212 West Loveland Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Chilango
orange star5.0 • 118
8944 Columbia Rd Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Loveland
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston