The Lighthouse Bayview Café

1600 W Balboa Blvd

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Lemonade

Dinner Starters

Bacon Wrapped Jalepenos

$10.99

Bacon, Jalapenos, Cream Cheese, Blackberry Sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$9.99

Chorizo, Shallots, Sherry Gastrique

Coconut Shrimp

$16.99

Panko Coconut Battered, Coconut Milk, Sweet Sambal Chili Sauce

Crispy Calamari

$18.99

House Made Marinara Sauce & Old Bay Seasoned Aioli

Mini Ahi Tostadas

$22.99

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$9.99

Newport Nachos

$14.99

House Made Tortilla Chips, Creamy Cheddar Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Guacamole, Guajillo Red Sauce

Truffle Butter Bread

$11.99

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine, Parmesan, House Made Dressing, Roasted Breadcrumbs, Anchovies

Chowder with Bread Bowl

$12.99

Clam Chowder

$6.99+

Coastal Catch 1st Course

Mixed Berry Salad

$16.99

Salmon Salad

$26.99

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.99+

Steak Thai Salad

$24.99

Wedge Salad

$14.99

Hearts of Romaine, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Pickled Onions

Dinner Entrees

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$22.99

Lemon-Oregano Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Crema, Petite Salad

Coastal Catch

$44.99

Daily Seafood Selection

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Spicy Honey Slaw, Spicy Sambal Aioli, Pickles, Spring Mix Salad, French Fries

Fish & Chips

$18.99

House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$32.99

Lemon Dijon Marinade, Caper Beurre Blanc, Wild Rice & Sautéed Vegetables

Hanger Steak

$34.99

Basil Herb Chimichurri, Mashed Potatoes & Asparagus

Honey Glazed Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$34.99

Garlic, Soy Sauce, Mango Relish, Wild Rice & Sautéed Vegetable

Impossible Burger

$21.99

Vegan Mayo, Dairy Free American Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion

Lighthouse Burger

$19.99

Fontina Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Demi-Glace, Mayo, French Fries

Lobster Mac

$25.99

Rotini, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar, Maine Lobster Meat, Cauliflower, Roasted Breadcrumbs

Lobster Roll

$25.99

Rich Lobster Salad made with Tarragon Aioli, Wasabi Caviar, Parmesan Fries

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$17.99

Cilantro Lime Coleslaw, Chili Aioli, Queso Fresco, Petite Salad

Provencal Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.99

Kale, Cabbage, Quinoa, Currants, Almonds, Tangerines, Peppers, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Seafood Alfredo

$29.99

Mussels, Clams, Shrimp & Spaghetti tossed with a Garlic Alfredo Sauce

Chicken & Gravy

$26.99

Fried Chicken, Chicken & Bacon Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Green Beans

Spicy Shrimp Linguini

$27.95

Marinara, Cherry Peppers, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese

Split Charge

$4.00

Vegetable Rotini

$18.99

Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Sautéed with Herb Oil

Ribeye

$56.99

Basil Herb Chimichurri, Mashed Potatoes & Asparagus

Tarragon Lime Swordfish

$39.99

Garlic, Soy Sauce, Mango Relish, Wild Rice & Sautéed Vegetable

Short Rib

$44.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$23.99

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.99

Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato

Hot Dog

$10.99

Ketchup & Fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.99

Tarter Sauce, Ketchup, Lemon

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Ranch, Ketchup

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Sourdough Bread, Cheddar

Kids Mac

$10.99

Chedder, Parmesan

Kids Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Romaine, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, Tomatoes, Ranch

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$12.99

Mixed Berry Compote, Caramel

Banana Bread Pudding

$11.99

Chocolate Chunks, Cream Cheese Icing, Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.99

Raspberries, Powdered Sugar

Macadamia Cookie

$11.99

Fresh Baked Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel, Chocolate Sauce

Flan

$11.99

Rich, Creamy, and Made from Scratch Daily

Apple Pie a la Mode

$10.99

Warm Apple Pie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Berries, Caramel

Beignets

$8.99

Cream Cheese Icing

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.99

Costal Catch - Beignets

Sides

Side Apples

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Berries

$3.00

Side Veggie/Rice/Pots

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Jalepenos

$3.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Side Skirt Steak

$10.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$3.00

Side Cheese

$3.00

Daily Specials

Hot Wings

$11.99+

Liquor

Svedka

$13.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Absolut Elyx

$16.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

Svedka Citron

$13.00

DBL Svedka

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

DBL Absolut Elyx

$21.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL Svedka Citron

$18.00

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Nolet's

$15.00

DBL Beefeater

$18.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$19.00

DBL Nolet's

$20.00

Cruzan

$13.00

Plantation

$14.00

Goslings Black

$15.00

Malibu

$14.00

DBL Cruzan

$18.00

DBL Plantation

$19.00

DBL Goslings Black

$20.00

DBL Malibu

$19.00

Rancho Alegre

$13.00

Lunazul

$14.00

Altos Plata

$14.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Codigo 1530 Reposado

$20.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

Illegal Mezcal

$14.00

DBL Rancho Alegre

$18.00

DBL Lunazul

$19.00

DBL Altos Plata

$19.00

DBL Patron Silver

$21.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$21.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$23.00

DBL Codigo 1530 Reposado

$30.00

DBL Clase Azul

$38.00

DBL Illegal Mezcal

$19.00

Balcones

$14.00

Bib & Tucker

$15.00

Bookers

$19.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Evan Williams

$13.00

Hibiki

$18.00Out of stock

High West Rye

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$17.00

Larceny

$14.00

Maker's

$14.00

Michter's Rye

$15.00

Old Fitz 11 Year

$45.00

Redemption

$14.00

DBL Evan Williams

$18.00

DBL High West Rye

$19.00

DBL Michter's Rye

$20.00

DBL Jameson

$19.00

DBL Hibiki

$23.00

DBL Redemption

$19.00

DBL Balcones

$19.00

DBL Maker's

$19.00

DBL Larceny

$19.00

DBL Jefferson's Ocean

$23.00

DBL Bookers

$24.00

DBL Bib & Tucker

$19.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Aberlour

$19.00

Dalmore 12

$19.00

DBL Jonnie Walker Black

$18.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$19.00

DBL Aberlour

$24.00

DBL Dalmore 12

$24.00

Baileys

$13.00

Kalhua

$13.00

Aperol

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

DBL Baileys

$18.00

DBL Kalhua

$18.00

DBL Aperol

$18.00

DBL Campari

$18.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Balboa Rum Punch

$19.00

Blackberry Margarita

$15.00

Bombay Berry-tini

$14.00

Buddy's Bloody

$19.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Godfather

$15.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Irish Mule

$15.00

Lavendar Lemon Drop

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Marina Mai Tai

$14.00

Martini

$13.00

Michelada

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Brunch

$17.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Pineapple Cantarito

$15.00

Pomegranate Martini

$16.00

Prickly Pear Martini

$16.00

Raspberry Margarita

$15.00

Sangria Carafe

$22.00

Sangria GL

$8.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Smokey Maria

$19.00

Smoky Basil Mezcal

$14.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$16.00

Strawberry Mojito

$14.00

Sunburst Martini

$16.00

Sunset Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Virgin Cocktail

$7.00

Watermelon Breeze

$12.00

Wedge Mojito

$19.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

White Russian

$14.00

Beer

Pizza Port CA Honey

$7.00

21st A. El Sully

$7.00

Harland Hazy

$8.00

Stone IPA

$9.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Elysian Space Dust

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Wild Basin - Yumberry

$4.00

Stone Buenaveza

$7.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Bivouac Cider Blackberry Jam

$7.00

Boochcraft

$7.00

Brewery X Huckleberry

$7.00

Brewery X Watermelon

$7.00

Kyla Lavender Lemonade

$8.00

Pizza Port Chronic Amber

$7.00

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$8.00

Wine

BTL Banshe Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Booker

$89.00

BTL Chimney Rock Cab

$120.00

BTL CK Mondavi Cab

$38.00

BTL EOS Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Inception Cab

$50.00

BTL Jayson

$126.00

BTL Justin Cab

$80.00

BTL Ken Brown

$98.00

BTL Murrieta's Well Spur

$58.00

BTL Purple Cowboy

$38.00

BTL Quilt Cab

$62.00

BTL Stags Leap Hands of Time

$58.00

BTL Wente Pinot Noir

$54.00

BTL Zobeto Dizziness

$76.00

GL Banshe Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL CK Mondavi Cab

$10.00

GL EOS Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Inception Cab

$13.00

GL Justin Cab

$21.00

GL Murrieta's Well Spur

$15.00

GL Purple Cowboy

$10.00

GL Quilt Cab

$16.00

GL Stags Leap Hands of Time

$15.00

GL Wente Pinot Noir

$14.00

GL Zobeto Dizziness

$19.00

BTL Acrobat Pinot Gris

$42.00

BTL Butter Chard

$50.00

BTL CK Mondavi Chard

$38.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Chard

$50.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauv

$50.00

BTL Sea Smoke Chard

$120.00

GL Acrobat Pinot Gris

$11.00

GL Butter Chard

$13.00

GL CK Mondavi Chard

$10.00

GL Ferrari Carano Chard

$13.00

GL Kim Crawford Sauv

$13.00

BTL Charles Lafitte Sparkling Rose

$46.00

BTL Cote des Roses

$62.00

BTL Gambino Brut

$34.00

BTL Val D'Oca Prosecco

$38.00

GL Charles Lafitte Sparkling Rose

$12.00

GL Cote des Roses

$16.00

GL Gambino Brut

$8.00

GL Val D'Oca Prosecco

$8.00

Corkage

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Pellegrino

$5.95

Bottled Water

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Juice

$3.95

Latte

$4.95

Americano

$3.95

Mocha

$4.95

Espresso

$3.95

Double Espresso

$5.45

Triple Espresso

$5.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Cappuccino

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brunch and Dinner Daily

Website

Location

1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

