The Camden Lunchbox by Signatures 315 Roosevelt Plaza

The "K.O.” Portobello

$9.75

Our roasted veggie sandwich is a one-two punch to your taste buds. This sandwich starts with a balsamic marinated portobello mushroom, topped with roasted red peppers, grilled zucchini, grilled yellow, bell peppers and grilled red onions. All of these veggies are piled high, finished with melted gouda cheese and served on our artisan focaccia bread with basil pesto. This is a hearty sandwich that is sure to have you down for the count! (Bag of Chips and pickle spear included. )