  • Home
  • /
  • Camden
  • /
  • The Camden Lunchbox by Signatures 315 - Roosevelt Plaza
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Camden Lunchbox by Signatures 315 Roosevelt Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

520 Market Street

Camden, NJ 08102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

“Got You Hooked” Tuna Salad
“Better Than Mom’s” Chicken Salad
The Signatures 315 Spicy Turkey Sando

Salads

Citrusy Spring Mix Salad

Citrusy Spring Mix Salad

$9.75

Crisp Spring Mix topped with dried cranberries, walnuts, goat cheese and house made croutons. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$9.75

Spring mix greens, sliced strawberries, feta cheese, walnuts and house made croutons. Served with Balsamic vinaigrette.

Creamy Caesar Salad

Creamy Caesar Salad

$8.75

Chopped Romaine lettuce, sliced red onion, Roma tomatoes, shaved parmesan and house made croutons. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.

Sides

Chili - (One Size -12oz)

Chili - (One Size -12oz)

$4.95Out of stock

Hearty chili topped with Cheddar cheese and diced red onion.

Grandma's Chicken Noodle Soup - (One Size -12oz)

Grandma's Chicken Noodle Soup - (One Size -12oz)

$4.95

Homestyle chicken noodle soup, a tasty classic to cure what ails ya.

Mac 'n Cheese - (One Size -12oz)

Mac 'n Cheese - (One Size -12oz)

$4.95

Cheesy, in a good way, topped with toasted bread crumbs.

Creamy Tomato Soup - (One Size -12oz)

Creamy Tomato Soup - (One Size -12oz)

$4.95

A creamy tomato soup bursting with fresh flavors and spices. Perfect for a chilly fall afternoon and even better paired with our ooey, gooey, grilled cheese.

Hummus and Naan chips

Hummus and Naan chips

$5.75

A Mediterranean staple that is sure to become one of your favorite snacks.

Biggum’s Green Apple Slices and Almond Butter

Biggum’s Green Apple Slices and Almond Butter

$4.75

Not much to say here but we eat as much of this as we sell.

Side of Chicken Salad

$3.95

Side of Tuna Salad

$3.95

Side of Pulled Rotisserie Chicken

$3.95Out of stock

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Cookies

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.75

Toasted macadamia nuts, and white chocolate chip. This cookie is soft and chewy and bursting with flavor in every bite. A staff favorite that will soon be a favorite of yours as well.

Salted Caramel Crunch Cookie

Salted Caramel Crunch Cookie

$2.75

This cookie is full of caramel & crunch. This combo of butter, cinnamon, pretzels, caramel, and brown sugar makes this cookie soft, chewy and bursting with flavor in every bite. Try this with the "Signatures 315 Spicy Turkey Sando" for the perfect flavor juxtaposition.

Birthday Cake Cookie

Birthday Cake Cookie

$2.75

A soft & delicious party in every bite. This cookie is loaded with crushed birthday cake Oreos, toasted white chocolate chips and sprinkles/jimmies. It's party time! The only thing missing is the candles and a birthday wish. I wish I had some ice cream to go with this cookie.

Banana Pudding Cookie with Chessmen

Banana Pudding Cookie with Chessmen

$2.75

This cookie tastes like a bowl of homemade banana pudding wrapped up in a delicious cookie.

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

The classic cookie that is just like Mom would make but even better because you don’t have to wait. The only thing you don’t get is to lock the spoon.

Catering Menu

Camden Lunchbox Sandwich Tray

$87.50+

Your employees and friends can leave their “lunchbox” at home with our all-in-one, all-inclusive catering services. (Small tray-serves 8-10; Medium tray- serves 15; Large tray- serves 20) An assortment of half sandwiches (whole sandwiches cut in half) & individually wrapped. Served with chips, pickles spears and a cookie. Our trays are served with an assortment of FAN FAVORITES, but if you think you know better, feel free to choose from the options below!!!

Party Sized Creamy Caesar Salad (Serves 8-10)

$34.50

Our Party Sized Caesar Salad is an oversized version of our lunch-sized Caesar Salad. Put a little salad on your plate to make Mom happy. Chopped Romaine lettuce, sliced red onion, Roma tomatoes, shaved parmesan and house made croutons. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.

Party Sized Mixed Green Salad (Serves 8-10)

$39.50

Our Party Sized Mixed Green Salad is an oversized version of our lunch-sized Mixed Green Salad. Feel good about yourself by having a little salad on your plate. Spring mix greens, sliced strawberries, feta cheese, walnuts and house made croutons. Served with Balsamic vinaigrette.

Local Delivery Fee (Camden)

$25.00

Delivery Fee (Outside of Camden)

$35.00

Sandwiches

The "Camden"

The "Camden"

$10.25

The "Camden" is Camden Lunchbox's version of the classic Cuban sandwich. We've swapped out the pork for poultry in this delicious recreation of Miami's famous sandwich. Hand-Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Smoked Turkey and melted Pepper Jack cheese with yellow mustard and dill pickle slices stacked high on toasted focaccia bread. This will have you coming back again and again.

The “Smokin’ Hot” Reuben Sandwich

The “Smokin’ Hot” Reuben Sandwich

$9.75

A 1/2 pound of Hot Corned Beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing served on toasted Marble Rye. Bag of Chips and pickle spear included.

The Signatures 315 Spicy Turkey Sando

The Signatures 315 Spicy Turkey Sando

$10.25

A heaping 1/2 pound of smoked Turkey Breast, mayonnaise, spicy pickle relish, spring mix, tomatoes and bread & butter pickles served hot or cold on Honey Wheat bread. Bag of Chips and pickle spear included.

The "K.O.” Portobello

The "K.O.” Portobello

$9.75

Our roasted veggie sandwich is a one-two punch to your taste buds. This sandwich starts with a balsamic marinated portobello mushroom, topped with roasted red peppers, grilled zucchini, grilled yellow, bell peppers and grilled red onions. All of these veggies are piled high, finished with melted gouda cheese and served on our artisan focaccia bread with basil pesto. This is a hearty sandwich that is sure to have you down for the count! (Bag of Chips and pickle spear included. )

“Better Than Mom’s” Chicken Salad

“Better Than Mom’s” Chicken Salad

$8.95

Chicken salad just like Mom makes, only better! Chicken salad on toasted Country white bread with spring mix, tomatoes and bread & butter pickles. Bag of Chips and pickle spear included.

“Got You Hooked” Tuna Salad

“Got You Hooked” Tuna Salad

$8.95

Your classic tuna sandwich, only bigger and better! A heaping 6 oz. scoop of tuna salad on toasted Country white bread with spring mix and tomatoes. Bag of Chips and pickle spear included.

“Not Your Average” Chicken Sandwich

“Not Your Average” Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Hand pulled, seasoned rotisserie chicken, with cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, spring mix and sliced tomatoes served on toasted Country white bread. Bag of Chips and pickle spear included.

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Our take on a childhood classic. This ooey, gooey, grilled cheese has smoked Gouda, Muenster, Cheddar and Pepper Jacks (for a little kick) on Country white bread. Bag of Chips and pickle spear included.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Combo

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Combo

$12.25

Just like Mom made for lunch when it was cold outside. Our ooey, gooey, grilled cheese paired with a cup of our creamy tomato soup and of course a bag of chips and pickle spear is included.

“Not Quite Nona’s” Meatball Sandwich

“Not Quite Nona’s” Meatball Sandwich

$6.25Out of stock

Not Quite Nona’s Meatball sandwich-Full disclosure: we didn’t consult any grandmothers in creating our version of this classic sandwich but you won’t be disappointed. Tasty, all beef meatballs are seared to lock in their flavor then simmered in our signature tomato sauce before being served on a crusty kaiser roll. You can add shaved Parmesan cheese if you’re feeling cheesy. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

Hot Diggity Dog

$5.75Out of stock

Our jumbo, all beef hot dog is grilled before being served with your choice of toppings: all beef chili, cheese sauce, sauerkraut, diced onion, relish and of course mustard (yellow or spicy) and ketchup). Served with chips and a pickle spear.

Holiday Bowl

$10.25

Drink Menu

Bottle Water

$1.50

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Canned Soda

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Featuring the 5 FAVORITE "S's"- Sandwiches, Salads, Soup, Sides and Smoothies!!!

Website

Location

520 Market Street, Camden, NJ 08102

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Plough & the Stars
orange star4.1 • 1,547
123 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Khyber Pass Pub - 56 s 2nd st
orange starNo Reviews
56 s 2nd st philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Frame - Frame
orange starNo Reviews
222 market st Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
orange star3.7 • 1,154
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Race Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,085
208 Race St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Eggcellent Cafe - 113 Chestnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
113 Chestnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Camden

Latin America Restaurant - Federal St.
orange star4.2 • 1,160
3523 Federal St Camden, NJ 08105
View restaurantnext
Latin American Restaurant - Market St.
orange star4.3 • 257
515 Market St Camden, NJ 08102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Camden
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Philadelphia
review star
Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Maple Shade
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston