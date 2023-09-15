The National Democratic Club 30 Ivy Street Southeast
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|Closed
The National Democratic Club was founded in 1953 by former members of the Truman administration as a membership organization dedicated to advancing the party principles in a social atmosphere. Many of your fellow members include; White House Officials, members of the United States House of Representatives and Senate, and national leaders in business and industry. The National Democratic Club is located on Capitol Hill, within blocks of Congressional office buildings, the Library of Congress, and the US Supreme Court.
30 Ivy Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
