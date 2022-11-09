A map showing the location of The Paramount - Colorado 1865 Ski Time Square DriveView gallery

The Paramount - Colorado 1865 Ski Time Square Drive

No reviews yet

1865 Ski Time Square Drive

Steamboat Spring, CO 80487

Order Again

Liquor

SKYY

$10.00

TITOS

$12.00

STOLI O

$7.00

SKYY (DBL)

$14.00

TITOS (DBL)

$16.00

STOLI O (DBL)

$11.00

TANQUERAY

$12.00

Beefeater

$12.00

TANQUERAY (DBL)

$16.00

Beefeater (DBL)

$16.00

WHITE RUM

$8.00

CAPTAIN MORGANS

$9.00

WHITE RUM (DBL)

$12.00

CAPTAIN MORGANS (DBL)

$13.00

SAUZA

$9.00

CASAMIGOS

$12.00

JIM BEAM

$9.00

JAMESON

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL

$12.00

JIM BEAM (DBL)

$13.00

JAMESON (DBL)

$14.00

CROWN ROYAL (DBL)

$16.00

JACK DANIELS

$10.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$14.00

MAKERS MARK

$12.00

DEWARS

$12.00

JACK DANIELS (DBL)

$14.00

WOODFORD RESERVE (DBL)

$18.00

MAKERS MARK (DBL)

$16.00

DEWARS (DBL)

$16.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Aperol

$5.00

BAILEYS

$6.00

KAHLUA

$5.00

JAGERMEISTER

$6.00

RUMPLEMINTZ

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

CREME DE CASSIS

$5.00

Amaretto Di Saronno (DBL)

$7.00

Aperol (DBL)

$7.00

BAILEYS (DBL)

$10.00

KAHLUA (DBL)

$9.00

Frangelico (DBL)

$10.00

Grand Marnier (DBL)

$14.00

CREME DE CASSIS (DBL)

$7.00

Cocktails

MIMOSA

$9.50

BELLINI

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$11.50

GREYHOUND PUNCH

$10.50

PALOMA

$10.50

CHERRY LEMONADE

$10.50

MARGARITA

$12.50

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$11.00

SPRITZ

$12.00

SWEET TEA VODKA

$12.50

SCREWDRIVER

$10.50

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$12.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$13.50

mimosa half liter

$18.00

mimosa liter

$30.00

white sangria- glass

$9.50

red sangria-glass

$9.50

sangria half liter- add on

$9.50

sangria full liter- add on

$20.50

Beer

STELLA

$6.50

HAZY

$6.50

STELLA (pitcher)

$22.00

HAZY (pitcher)

$22.00

FAT TIRE

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

BUDWEISER TALL BOYS

$7.00

TORPEDO IPA

$7.00

SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE

$7.00

SEASONAL STORM PEAK CANS

$6.50

Wine

MALBEC (glass)

$8.50

MALBEC (1/2 liter)

$17.00

MALBEC (bottle)

$30.00

BARBERA D'ALBA (glass)

$9.50

BARBERA D'ALBA (1/2 liter)

$19.00

BARBERA D'ALBA (bottle)

$32.00

VINO VERDE (glass)

$8.50

VINO VERDE (1/2 liter)

$17.00

VINO VERDE (bottle)

$30.00

CHARDONNAY (glass)

$9.50

CHARDONNAY (1/2 liter)

$19.00

CHARDONNAY (bottle)

$32.00

WHISPERING ANGEL (glass)

$15.00

WHISPERING ANGEL (1/2 liter)

$29.00

WHISPERING ANGEL (bottle)

$40.00

BLANC DE BLANC (glass)

$10.00

BLANC DE BLANC (1/2 liter)

$20.00

BLANC DE BLANC (bottle)

$33.00

Juice/Smoothies

APPLE JUICE-LARGE

$6.50

APPLE JUICE-SMALL

$3.50

Chocolate milk

$4.50

CRANBERRY JUICE- SMALL

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE-LARGE

$6.50

FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT- LARGE

$8.00

GRAPEFRUIT-SMALL

$4.00

MANGO PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE

$8.50

MANGO STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$8.50

MILK

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE- LARGE

$8.00

ORANGE JUICE- SMALL

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE - SMALL

$3.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE-LARGE

$6.50

STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE

$8.50

Coffees & Teas

DRIP COFFEE

$3.00

SINGLE ESPRESSO

$3.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.50

SINGLE LATTE

$4.50

DOUBLE LATTE

$5.50

SINGLE CAPPUCINO

$4.50

DOUBLE CAPPUCINO

$5.50

AMERICANO

$4.50

CHAI LATTE

$5.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

HOT CHOCOLATE WITH WHIP CREAM

$5.50

EXTRA ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.50

BLACK TEA

$3.50

MINT TEA

$3.50

CHAMOMILE TEA

$3.50

JASMINE PETAL TEA

$3.50

MOUNTAIN BERRY TEA

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

GINGER PINEAPPLE ICED TEA

$4.50

Fountain Drinks

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

MELLOW YELLOW

$3.00

MR. PIBB

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

NA drinks

BLOOD ORANGE PELLIGRINO

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

FANTA

$4.00

GPIT

$4.50

LARGE SPARKLING WATER

$7.00

LEMON PELLIGRINO

$3.50

ORANGE PELLIGRINO

$3.50

PRICKLY PEAR PELLIGRINO

$3.50

ROOT BEER

$4.00

breakfast

A la carte egg

$2.00

Avocado toast

$10.00

On toasted, thick sourdough bread

Bagel

$7.00

toasted with cream cheese or butter

Biscuit with honey butter

$5.00

Biscuits and gravy

$9.50

Large, homemade buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy

Breakfast sandwich

$12.00

eggs and cheese with choice of homemade bacon, sausage patties, or glazed ham

Burrito

$12.00

egg, black bean, and potato burrito with green chili, asadero, guacamole, & pico de gallo

Buttermilk pancakes

$12.00

served with honey butter and maple syrup

Chicken and waffles

$16.00

with sausage gravy and 2 fried eggs

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$16.00

w/ sausage gravy and biscuits

Chilkaquiles

$13.00

corn chips with green chili, asadero, pico de gallo, & 2 fried eggs

Chipotle Salmon

$15.00

with goat cheese, mixed greens, spicy balsamic mustard dressing, roasted tomatoes & capers

Egg BLT

$14.00

with homemade bacon, roasted tomatoes, and balsamic mustard dressing

French toast

$12.00

with Fuji apples, honey butter and maple syrup

Homemade granola

$11.00

with fresh fruit and either yogurt or choice of milk

Kids breakfast sandwich

$10.00

with eggs and cheese on wheat bread with a side of fruit

Kids french toast sticks

$10.00

served with honey butter, maple syrup, and fruit

Nutella and toast

$8.00

On toasted, thick sourdough bread

Pancakes

$16.00

with whipped cream, fruit, and maple syrup

Pita

$13.00

eggs, spinach, artichoke hgearts, roasted tomatoes, hummus and imported feta

S@#$ on a shingle

$14.00

Corned beef hash, sausage gravy, & two eggs on toast

Salmon and eggs

$16.00

Smoked salmon, balsamic mustard greens, ginger & lemon goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, 2 eggs, and toast

Side of bacon

$4.00

Side of breakfast potatoes

$5.00

Side of fruit

$5.00

Side of ham

$4.00

Side of sausage

$5.00

Side of toast

$3.50

Steak and Eggs

$16.00

Arrachera flank steak with balsamic-mustard dressed greens, onions, and roasted tomatoes

Stuffed french toast

$13.00

Waffle

$5.50

lunch

Arrachera cheesesteak

$17.00

Marinated flank steak, sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone, and mayo

Chef Los' Tacos (3 per order)

$14.00

Either chicken, steak or veggies in flour tortillas with guacamole, pico de gallo, greens, and queso fresca

Chicken club

$17.00

Marinated chicken, homemade bacon, swiss, avocado, dijon, mayo, greens, tomato, onions, and pickles

Chicken tortilla- bowl

$9.50

with sourdough croutons and Pecorino Romano

Chicken tortilla-cup

$5.50

with sourdough croutons and Pecorino Romano

Chicken- corn- avocado salad

$16.00

with mixed greens, pesto chicken, goat cheese, hazelnuts, and pomegranate seeds...served with red wine vinaigrette and a piece of toast

Cornbread

$7.00

with honey butter

Corned beef reuben

$16.00

with apple cider sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Russian tarragon dressing

Crab BLT

$18.00

cornmeal crusted, soft-shell crab with bacon, roasted tomatoes, greens, and

Cuban Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef, glazed ham, swiss, pickles, mayo and dijon mustard

Fresh tuna salad sandwich

$16.00

fresh tuna with swiss cheese, mixed greens, roasted tomatoes, and onions

Gazpacho- bowl

Gazpacho- cup

Green chili cheese fries

$12.00

melted and topped with asadero, pico de gallo, and queso fresca

Green salad

$12.00

with mixed greens, roasted cherry tomatoes, jicama, avocado...served with red wine vinairgrette and a slice of toast

Grilled cheese

$10.00

Kids chicken fingers

$12.00

with french fries and ketchup

Kids grilled cheese

$10.00

on wheat bread with a side of fruit

Kids ham and cheese

$10.00

on wheat bread with a side of fruit

Kids PB and J

$10.00

on wheat bread with a side of fruit

Large fry

$9.50

handcut fries with roasted anaheim pepper sauce and tomato ketchup

Marinated flank steak salad

$16.00

with mixed greens, chimmichurri, red onions, walnuts, gorgonzola and dried cherries...served with red wine vinaigrette and a piece of toast

Nachos

$12.00

with black beans, asadero cheese, guacamole, greens, pico de gallo and sour cream

Peach Caprese

$15.00

with mixed greens, roasted tomates, pesto chicken, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze...served with red wine vinaigrette and a slice of toast

Pesto chicken

$16.00

with roasted tomatoes, red onions, balsamic greens, and fresh mozzarella

Prime Rib

Pulled pork and brie

$16.00

Roasted turkey

$16.00

with avocado, roasted bell peppers, swiss cheese, and homemade spicy mayo

Roasted veggie

$14.00

Artichoke hearts, spinach, roasted peppers, provolone, red onions, mixed greens, hummus, and balsamic glaze

Small Fries

$6.50

handcut fries with roasted anaheim pepper sauce and tomato ketchup

Summer veggie

$13.00

The Carmelina

$17.00

Proscuitto, cappicola, provolone, greens, onions, roasted tomatoes, oil, vinegar, pepperoncinis, and balsamic glaze

Tomato basil- bowl

$9.50

with sourdough croutons and Pecorino Romano

Tomato basil-cup

$5.50

with sourdough croutons and Pecorino Romano

Watermelon salad

$14.00

BBQ Salad

$16.00

pastries

Shortbread cookie

$4.00

Powerbar

$6.50

Poptart

$6.50

Brownie

$6.50

Other cookie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1865 Ski Time Square Drive, Steamboat Spring, CO 80487

Directions

