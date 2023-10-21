Food

Starters

Chicken Wings
$16.00

Traditional buffalo or garlic lemon

Shrimp Poppers
$12.00

Cream cheese stuffed, flash fried, avocado ranch

Loaded Fries
$13.00

Queso, bacon crumble, chive, crème fraiche

Cheese Dip
$14.00

Chorizo, white queso, charred corn, roasted chili, corn tortilla

Pickle Fries
$12.00

Flash fried, chipotle ranch

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
$12.00

Horseradish mustard, beer cheese

Fried Chicken Tenders
$14.00

Original or spicy, buttermilk ranch

Toasted Ravioli
$14.00

Braised pot roast ravioli, flash fried, pomodoro, basil parmigiana

Lobster Rangoon
$15.00

Passionfruit sweet chili

Garlic Cheese Bites
$12.00

Stuffed Curds tossed in Parmesan, Pomodoro

BilTong Jerky
$9.00

Traditional South African Style Beef Jerky, Locally Made

Fried Portabella
$13.00

Fried Mushrooms, Parmesan, Ranch

Soup & Salad

Chicken Noodle Soup
$8.00

House made in the classic way, chicken bone broth

Beef Chili
$9.00

Red bean, honey butter corn bread

Caesar Salad
$12.00

Romaine, parmesan, Garlic Croutons, classic caesar dressing

Elaine's Salad
$9.00

Greens, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

Tomato Soup
$7.00
Wedge Salad
$12.00

Iceberg, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Egg, Chive, Tomato, Ranch Dressing

Mediterranean Salad
$16.00

Romaine, Kalamata, Olive, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Feta, Grilled Salmon, Lemon Vinaigrette

Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$5.00

Dishes

Fish & Chips
$16.00

Creamy slaw, malt, vinegar, chips

Sandwiches-Carnegie Classics

Reuben
$19.00

Served open-faced, corned beef on toasted New York rye, sauerkrat, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing

Pastrami
$18.00

Yellow mustard, New York rye

Sandwiches

Turkey
$14.00

Fontina, bacon jam, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomato, roasted jalapeno aioli

Burger
$16.00

Yellow mustard, dill pickles, potato bun

Fried Bologna
$12.00

Potato bun, fried egg, American cheese, pimento spread

Philly Cheesesteak
$14.00

House-shaved ribeye, hoagie roll, Cheez Whiz, grilled onion

Italian
$13.00

Volpi salami, campicola, pepperoni, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing

Hot Ham And Cheese
$11.00

Ham, provel cheese, garlic butter on hoagie

Black Bean Burger
$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Jalapeños, Potato Bun

Steak Sandwich
$18.00

Arugula, Balsamic Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli

Salmon BLT
$16.00

Arugula, Tomato, Bacon, Pesto Mayo, Focaccia

Chicken Sandwich
$14.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Sesame Seed Bun, Ranch

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap
$14.00

Crispy Chicken, Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce, Bacon, Tortilla

Fish Sandwich
$16.00

Lettuce, Onion, American Cheese, Tartar Sauce, Potato Bun, Dill Pickle

Dessert

Black & White Cookie
$5.00
Cheesecake
$9.00

Strawberry Topping

Sides

Ruffles
$2.00
Red Hot Riplets
$2.00
Summer Salad
$4.00
Corn Bread Muffin
$1.00
Fries
$5.00

Sauces

Buffalo
Lemon Garlic
Avocado Ranch
Chipotle Ranch
Buttermilk Ranch
Passionfruit Sweet Chili
Horseradish Mustard
Marinara
Beer Cheese
Mayo
Mustard
Blue Cheese
$0.50

Drinks

NA Beverages

Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Coke Zero
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Mr. Pibb
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Iced Tea
$2.50
Cherry Soda
$3.00