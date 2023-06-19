The Pour House - Chico 855 East Ave Ste 270

Restaurant info

The Pour House is known as a Chico establishment with everything. There's a lively outdoor patio with big screens, an outdoor bar and even shaded sofas. There's comfortable indoor seating for those seeking something a little more intimate. There's an awesome selection of beer, wine and spirits, which is how the Pour House got its name. There's a diverse menu that ranges from simple to surprising (Big Sexy Burger, anyone?). Come and sample all that Chico has to offer!