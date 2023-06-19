  • Home
  • /
  • Chico
  • /
  • The Pour House - Chico - 855 East Ave Ste 270
Main picView gallery

The Pour House - Chico 855 East Ave Ste 270

review star

No reviews yet

855 East Ave Ste 270

Chico, CA 95926

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Lunch / Dinner

Starters

KFC Wings

$19.79

Korean style wings covered in sweet and spicy Gojuchang sauce, topped with toasted rice crumbles, green onion and sesame seeds.

Chicken Taquitos

$12.99

Crispy, rolled corn tortillas filled with roasted chicken, black beans and salsa. Topped with pico de gallo, creme fraiche, guajillo salsa and cotija cheese.

Ahi Poke Tostadas

$14.99

Marinated ahi tuna, crsip wontons, fresh sliced avocado, ginger-wasabi aioli, pineapple salsa, cilantro, green onion, and toasted sesame seeds.

Deep-Fried Green Bean App

$12.79

Crispy onion battered green beans

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Three cheeses, blackened chicken breast, fresh corn, black beans, avocado, chipotle aioli, lime creme fraiche, and roasted tomato salsa.

Fried Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.49

Crispy cauliflower florets drizzled with buffalo sauce, and blue cheese crumbles served with matchstick celery and carrots and bleu cheese dressing.

Asian Iceberg Cups

$14.99

Baby iceberg lettuce cups, sliced grilled chicken breast, green onions, purple and green cabbage, toasted peanuts, sesame seeds, fresh cilantro and sweet Thai vinaigrette.

Chicken Strips

$14.59

Panko breaded chicken strips.

Burger Slider Trio

$15.49

A trio of sliders: Pepper Jack cheese and horseradish aioli; honey cured smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce; good 'ol American cheese.

Waffle Fry App

$5.99

French Fry App

$5.79

Onion Ring App

$5.99

Cup of Tomato Basil Bisque

$5.49

Sweet Potatoes Fry App

$6.79

Garlic Fry App

$6.79

Salads

House Salad

$5.49

Mixed greens, cucumber and tomato

House Caesar

$5.49

Hearts of romaine, garlic croutons and parmesan cheese

Waldorf Salad

$17.49

Southwestern Chop Salad

$17.99

Asian Chicken Rice Noodle Salad

$17.99

Wedge Salad

$14.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.99

Entree Caesar Salad

$11.99

Burgers

Wagyu Burger

$18.49

Three fresh seared Wagyu beef patties with melted American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Black and Bleu

$17.99

Half pound burger topped with blue cheese crumbles, arugula, cajun seasoning, fresh tomato and avocado citronette.

Crybaby

$17.99

Half pound burger topped with pickeled jalopeno, fire roasted chili peppers, caramelized onions, peperjack and ghost pepper cheeses, chipotle aioli and tortilla strips.

Brisket Burger

$18.79

Half pound burger topped with slices of smoked brisket, fried onionm strings, smoked gouda, arugula, jalopeno-avocado citronette and Carolina style BBQ sauce.

Big Sexy

$21.49

Two half pound burger patties with swiss and cheddar cheeses, bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion,

Rancher

$17.99

Half pound burger topped with onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Classic

$16.99

Half pound burger served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Entrees

Chicken Croccante

$27.99

Crispy panko breaded chicken breast sauteed golden brown with lemon cream sauce over mashed potatoes. Served with Broccolini.

Short Rib Pappardelle

$27.99

Slow braised short rib and sauteed mushrooms with demi glace and cream fraiche tossed with pappardelle pasta, garnished with green onions.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$31.99

Pan seared Pacific salmon with honey ginger glaze served served over brown rice with baby carrots and broccolini.

Fish and Chips

$25.99

Pacific Rock Cod battered and fried. Served with house made remoulade and French fries.

Bone-In Ribeye

$59.99

Certified Angus Beef, aged 21 days. topped with cowboy butter, served with curried honey-glazed carrots, broccolini, mashed potatoes, and demi glace.

Baby Back Ribs

$29.99

Slow cooked baby back ribs with BBQ sauce. Served with souther slaw and French fries.

Chicken Piccata

$29.99

Chicken breast cutlets lightly dusted and sauteed, dressed with a lemon caper butter sauce, fresh herbs, linquini pasta, shallots and red bell peppers.

Pour House Meatloaf

$25.99

Slow oven roasted, topped with caramelized onions, with stout beer gravy and a sweet and spicy aioli. Served over mashed potatoes with honey-glazed carrots.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Pickle-brined crispy chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce and topped with blue cheese celery slaw ona a toasted brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken

$16.99

Pickle- brined crispy chicken with iceberg lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.

Drunken Chicken

$16.99

Grilled tequila lime chicken, cramelized onions, avocado, fire roasted chili peppers, pepper jack cheese, and smokey chipotle aioli on a toasted ciabatta roll.

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$18.99

Blackened and seared ahi tuna, Asian slaw, ginger wasabi aioli, sesame seads on a toasted bun.

The Big Dipper

$18.99

1/2 pound of juicy roast beef, caramlized onions and au jus, on a toasted sour dough roll.

The Little Dipper

$14.49

Half portion of our big dipper with Au Jus and Fires

Classic BLT

$15.79

Honey cured smoked bacon, crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on toasted sourdogh bread.

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Basil Bisque

$15.79

Havarti, smoked Gouda and American cheeses melted between toasted sourdough bread. Served with a cup of creamy tomato bisque and Frenc fries.

Tacos

Crispy Smoked Brisket Taco

$14.99

Smoked brisket, pepper jack, cheddar and Monterray cheese, iceberg lettuce, roasted salsa, sour cream and cotija cheese in crispy corn tortillas.

Tequila Lime Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Tequila and lime marinated grilled chicken on corn tortillas with 3 cheese blend, iceberg lettuce, sour cream, roasted guajillo pepper salsa, cilantro and deep fried jalapeno peppers.

Carnitas Tacos

$14.79

Slow cooked pork, southern slaw, roasted tomato salsa, sweet and spicy aioli, cotija cheese and cilantro.

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.79

Pacific Rock Cod, Pour House southern fry mix blend, house made slaw, pickled onions, chipotle aioli and cilantro.

Chili Lime Shrimp Tacos

$14.79

Gulf shrimp marinated in chili and lime with fresh street style corn, jalopeno-avocado and guajilo salsas, cotija cheese and cilantro.

Rice Bowls

Teriyaki Chicken

$18.99

Ginger marinated grilled chicken iwth stir fried vegetables, avocado, cucumbers, and sweet Shoyu glaze over brown rice, garnished with green onions and toasted sesame seeds.

Pork Belly Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.49

Braised pork belly, fried rice, seared pinapple, shallots and Yuzu aioli, topped with a fried egg.

Red Miso Salmon

$19.99

Marinated, fire roasted Pacific salmon served wtih Asian stir fry, avocado, cucumber, tempura jalopenos and a sweet ginger miso vinaigrette over brown rice, garnished with green onions and toasted sesame seeds.

Desserts

Black Cherry Riccotta Cheesecake

$7.49

Tiramisu

$7.49

Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.49

Carrot Cake

$7.49

New York Turtle Cheesecake

$7.49

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$7.49

Kid Ice Cream

$3.99

Adult Ice Cream

$5.99

Kid Meals

Kid Chicken Strips

$8.99

Chicken strips and side of fries

Kid Fish and Chips

$8.99

Battered cod and side of French Fries

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheese quesadilla and side of fries

Kid Hamburgers

$8.99

2 Mini Hamburgers and side of fries

Kid Cheeseburgers

$8.99

2 Mini Chesseburgers and side of fries

Kid Pasta

$8.99

Linquini, butter, parmesan and side of fries

Kid Mac N Cheese

$8.99

Kraft Mac N Cheese and side of fries

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken and cheese quesadilla and side of fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Sides

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Side White Rice

$3.99

Side Sauteed Veggies

$4.99

Side Mashed

$3.99

Side Brown Rice

$3.99

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Shrimp (6)

$6.99

Side Southern Slaw

$3.99

Side Asian Slaw

$3.99

Side Salad Chicken

$5.99

Side Burger Patty

$4.99

Side Blackened Ahi Tuna

$10.00

Side Sauces / Dressings

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Side Dude Fil A

$0.25

Side LC

$0.25

Side BBQ

$0.25

Side Buffalo

$0.25

Side Sweet Thai Vin

$0.25

Side Remy

$0.25

Side Horsey Aioli

$0.25

Side Horseradish

$0.25

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Pelligrino

$2.99

Aquafina

$2.99

Coffee

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Iced Cold Brewed Black Coffee

$4.99

French Vanilla Iced Latte

$4.99

Mocha Iced Latte

$4.99

Caramel Iced Latte

$4.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.49

Kids Milk

$1.49

Kids Lemonade

$1.49

Kids Soda

$1.49

Ginger Beer

$4.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Gingerale

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

The Pour House is known as a Chico establishment with everything. There's a lively outdoor patio with big screens, an outdoor bar and even shaded sofas. There's comfortable indoor seating for those seeking something a little more intimate. There's an awesome selection of beer, wine and spirits, which is how the Pour House got its name. There's a diverse menu that ranges from simple to surprising (Big Sexy Burger, anyone?). Come and sample all that Chico has to offer!

Location

855 East Ave Ste 270, Chico, CA 95926

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Burger Hut Burgers 3211 Cohasset Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3211 Cohasset Road Ste 140 Chico, CA 95973
View restaurantnext
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Vallombrosa, Chico
orange star4.7 • 13,283
250 Vallombrosa Avenue Chico, CA 95926
View restaurantnext
The Banshee - 134 West 2nd ST
orange starNo Reviews
134 West 2nd Street Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Sicilian Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
240 Wall Street Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Project Tea
orange starNo Reviews
1008 West Sacramento Avenue Chico, CA 95926
View restaurantnext
Taco el Dorado Chico
orange starNo Reviews
301 MAIN ST Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chico

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Vallombrosa, Chico
orange star4.7 • 13,283
250 Vallombrosa Avenue Chico, CA 95926
View restaurantnext
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Flying V, Chico
orange star4.7 • 3,786
555 Flying V Street Ste 107 Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Broadway Heights - Chico
orange star4.7 • 3,527
300 Broadway St Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Burger Hut Burgers - 2451 FOREST AVE
orange star4.5 • 1,811
2451 FOREST AVE CHICO, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Tackle Box Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,380
379 E Park Ave Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Coffee!
orange star4.7 • 297
365 E 6th St. Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chico
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Yuba City
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston