  • The Skinny Pancake - 454 Mountain Rd
The Skinny Pancake 454 Mountain Rd

11 Reviews

$$$

454 Mountain Rd

Stowe, VT 05672

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sammy
Noah's Ark
Breakfast Monster

SPECIALS (OO)

Maple Old Fashioned

$10.00

SILO Maple Bourbon, Orange Bitters, Simple, Lemon, Cherry.

The Stowe Away

$10.00

Smugg's Barrel Aged Rum, Apple Cider, Maple Syrup, Lemon Wedge.

Cran Raz Shandy

$9.00Out of stock

UFO Raspberry, Cranberry Juice, Apple Cider, Lemon Wedge.

VT Alpenglow

$9.00

Amaretto, Kahlua, Vodka, Cream.

Tomtao Soup 4oz

$6.50

Creamy Pumpkin Pie Pudding, wrapped in a Cinnamon Sugar Crepe Shell with a side of local Vanilla Ice Cream. (Can be made Vegan upon request)

Tomato Soup 8oz

$9.50

Chèvre, Chicken & Roasted Asian Pears, folded into a Rosemary Savory Crepe, with a side of Greens tossed in our Maple Pesto Vinaigrette.

BREAKFAST ALL DAY (OO)

Blueberry Frumple Crepe

$6.89

A Frumpled Sweet Crepe topped with VT Blueberry Compote.

Breakfast Sammy

$10.29

Local Sourdough Bun, Egg, Cabot Cheddar, and Pesto Mayo Served with Your Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Spinach

Breakfast Monster

$13.29

Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Spinach, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Squash, and Basil Sunflower Seed Pesto in a Crepe.

Early Riser

$8.49

Two Eggs and Cheddar Cheese in a Crepe.

Noah's Ark

$13.49

Two Eggs any Style, Two Pieces of Bacon or Sausage, and Two Frumpled Cinnamon Sugar Sweet Crepes with a side of VT Maple Syrup. Upgrade from Frumples to Homefries for $1.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.49

VT Black Bean Medley, Scrambled Eggs and Cheddar Cheese Rolled in a Scallion Crepe with a side of Ranchero Sauce and Cilantro Lime Sour Cream.

Deja Vu

$13.29

Crumbled Breakfast Sausage, Egg, VT Apples, and Cheddar Cheese in a Savory Crepe served with a side of Local Maple Syrup.

Breakfast Sides

Classic Breakfast Sides

Homefries

$6.29

May contain trace gluten.

SAVORY CREPES (OO)

Veggie Monster

$12.29

Cheddar Cheese, Spinach, Roasted Squash, Caramelized Onions, and Basil Sunflower Seed Pesto.

Cheesy Chicken Pesto

$13.89

Roasted Chicken, Pesto, Caramelized Onion, Cabot Cheddar, and VT Mozzarella.

Lumberjack

$11.89

Ham and Cheddar Cheese.

Johnny Crepe

$14.49

VT Maple Pulled Pork, Caramelized Onions, and Cabot Cheddar in a Cornmeal Crepe, with a side of Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce.

K-POP

$14.49

Local Braised Beef, Local Kimchi, and Creamy Korean Style BBQ Sauce, Served in a Scallion Crepe with a Cilantro Soy Dipping Sauce.

Apples & Brie

Apples & Brie

$11.49

Local Apples, Creamy Brie, and VT Blueberry Compote.

The Vegan

$12.89

Housemade Seitan (contains gluten), Vegan Pesto Mayo, Spinach, Roasted Squash, and Caramelized Onions, served on a Vegan/Gluten-Free Buckwheat Crepe.

Popeye

$8.89

Baby Spinach and Cabot Cheddar Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Rancher

$14.29

Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Housemade Ranch, and Cheddar Cheese.

SWEET CREPES (OO)

SugarShack

$6.49

VT Maple Sugar and Melted Cabot Butter served with a Side of Local Maple Syrup.

Choco Nutty

$7.89

Palm-Oil Free Chocolate Hazelnut Spread with a side of Whipped Cream.

The Paddington

$8.89Out of stock

Blake Hill Preserves Orange-Bourbon Marmalade and Melted Chocolate Chips in a Chocolate Crepe Shell served with a side of Whipped Cream.

Choco Monkey

$9.89

Chocolate Hazelnut Spread and Organic Banana served with a side of Whipped Cream.

Pbb & Bee

$10.49

Peanut Butter and Organic Banana with a Drizzle of VT Honey and Served with a side of Whipped Cream.

Hot Apple Crumble

$11.89

VT Apple Compote and Toasted Streusel served with a side of Local Ice Cream and Whipped Cream.

Blueberry Pie

$11.89

A Frumpled Sweet Crepe topped with Toasted Streusel, VT Blueberry Compote, and Local Ice Cream and Whipped Cream.

Matchmaker

$11.49

Fresh Strawberries and Chocolate Hazelnut Spread Served with a Side of Whipped Cream.

Sides & Shares (OO)

Skinny Fries

$6.89

Served with your choice of Condiment. May contain trace gluten.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.89

Served with your choice of Condiment. May contain Trace Gluten.

Poutine

$12.29

French Fries topped with Local Cheese Curds and Screamin' Ridge Farm Chicken gravy. Not Gluten Free.

Beets & Sweets

$5.89

Roasted Beets and Sweet Potatoes with VT Chèvre and a Local Honey Drizzle.

Hash Purples

$6.89

Shredded Beet and Carrot Patties, Fried and Served with a Side of Ranch.

BUN & BREADS (OO)

SP Smash Burger

$14.29

Beef Patty Served with Cheddar Cheese, Maple Onion Jam, Pickles, and Our SP Sauce on a Local Bun with a side of Fries or Greens

Good Juju

$14.49

House Made Black Bean Burger, Cabot Cheddar, Slaw, and Chipotle Mayo on a Local Bun.

Pulled Pork Sammy

$14.89Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Pork, Slaw & Cabot Cheddar, on a Local Bun.

All Day Burrito

$14.49

Your Choice of Chicken or Seitan, Cheddar Cheese, Black Bean Mix, and Slaw Rolled in a Scallion Crepe with a side of Ranchero Sauce and Cilantro-Lime Sour Cream.

KIDS MENU (OO)

Grilled Cheese Crepe

$7.29

Melted Cheddar Cheese.

Green Mountain

$8.29

Apples & Cabot Cheddar

Kids Burger

$10.29

Your Choice of Beef or Black Bean Burger served with a side of Fries. Add Cabot Cheddar for $1.

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.89

3 Chicken Tenders with a Basket of Skinny Fries, Dipping Sauce of Choice, and a Pickle. Not Gluten Free.

SALADS (OO)

Organic Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Cucumber, and Tomato Tossed in our House-Made Maple Pesto Vinaigrette.

Eat Your Greens

$12.29+

Organic Mixed Greens, VT Apples, Roasted Squash, Golden Raisins, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, and VT Chèvre Tossed with our Maple Pesto Vinaigrette.

The Garden Salad

$10.29+

Organic Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Beets, Cucumber, and Tomato Tossed in our House-Made Maple Pesto Vinaigrette.

Mini Eat Your Greens

$3.50

Organic Mixed Greens, VT Apples, Roasted Squash, Golden Raisins, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, and VT Chèvre Tossed with our Maple Pesto Vinaigrette.

COFFEE DRINKS (OO)

Maple Latte

$4.75

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Cold-brewed coffee from Vermont Artisan with a side of cream and sugar upon request.

Hot Tea

$3.25

16oz hot tea from Vermont Artisan Coffee with a side of cream or sugar upon request.

London Fog

$4.25

Earl Grey Tea with the steamed milk of your choice and vanilla syrup (12 - 16 oz)

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Fresh brewed Vermont Artisan Coffee with the side of steamed milk of your choice. Sweetener available upon request (12 - 16 oz)

Espresso

$2.75

Double shot of Vermont Artisan Espresso - side of cream and sugar available upon request.

Affogato

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Double shot of Vermont Artisan Espresso with hot water, and a choice of milk - sweetener, and flavor upon request. Available hot or iced (12 oz)

Red Eye

$4.25

Fresh brewed Vermont Artisan Coffee with a double shot of espresso - your choice of milk. Sweetener or flavor available upon request.

Macciato

$3.25

Double shot of Vermont Artisan Espresso with a dash of the foamed milk of your choice - sweetener and flavor upon request.

Hot Chocolate - to go

$4.00

Hot cocoa with a choice of steamed milk and whipped cream (12 or 16 oz)

Hot Coffee - to go

$2.00+

Fresh brewed hot coffee available in light roast, dark roast or decaf from Vermont Artisan with a side of cream and sugar upon request.

Latte - to go

$4.00

Vermont Artisan Espresso with a choice of steamed milk - sweetener, and flavor upon request. Available hot or iced.

Cappuccino - to go

$4.00+

Vermont Artisan Espresso with a choice of foamed milk - Sweetener, and flavor upon request. Available hot or iced

Mocha - to go

$4.50

Vermont Artisan Espresso with cocoa and a choice of foamed milk. Available hot or iced.

Chai Latte - to go

$4.50

Chai latte with a choice of steamed milk. Make it dirty by adding a double shot of Vermont Artisan Espresso. Available hot or iced

N/A BEVS (OO)

Iced Tea

$3.50

House Brewed Black Iced Tea from Vermont Artisan, Lemon added Upon Request.

Lemonade

$3.25Out of stock

House Made Lemonade over Ice.

Maine Root

$3.50

Fair Trade Certified, Organic Cane Sugar Soda Over Ice

Apple Cider

$4.50

Local Cold Hollow Pressed Cider.

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Natalie's Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice.

Milk

$2.50

Local Mansfield Dairy Milk.

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Local Mansfield Dairy Chocolate Milk.

SAP! Seltzer

$5.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Ginger beer, grenadine and black cherry- perfect N/A cocktail

Seltzers

$2.50

Momma Bucha

$6.00

BEER + WINE (OO)

SILO Hard Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Stowe Cider Vermont Grown

$9.00Out of stock

Gl Prosecco

$6.00

Trapp's Pinot Noir

$7.00

Trapp's Pinot Blanc

$7.00

Snow Farm Maple Fox Hill

$8.00

Snow Farm Snow White

$8.00

Trapps Helles

$5.00Out of stock

Trapps Dunkel Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Heady Topper

$8.00

Focal Banger

$8.00

Hermit Thrush Peach

$8.00Out of stock

Ten Bends Cream Puff War

$9.00

Mast Landing Gunners Daughter

$6.00

Nightshift Brewery Nite Light Lager

$6.00

Zero Gravity Green State Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Frost Beer Works PLUSH

$9.00

Green State Lager

$7.00

ZG Green State Lager

$7.00
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a healthier, safer and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

454 Mountain Rd, Stowe, VT 05672

