Stowe restaurants you'll love

Round Hearth Cafe
39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672, Stowe
Spicy Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$10.00
Our classic egg and cheese sandwich, with a spicy spin - monterey jack cheese made with jalapenos!
Black Bean Burger
$14.00
A house made black bean burger with basil aioli and your choice of cheese. Served on your choice of grilled bread with a side of chips, fruit, or mixed greens.
Buffalo Chicken
$14.00
Shredded chicken mixed with carrots, celery, and blue cheese in a creamy hot sauce. Served on your choice of grilled bread with a side of chips, fruit, or mixed greens.
Harrisons Restaurant
25 Main Street, Stowe
Harrison's Burger
$15.00
Robie Farm beef, brioche bun, Cabot cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, house burger sauce, hand-cut fries, pickle
Peanut Butter Pie
$7.00
creamy peanut butter filling, chocolate ganache, Oreo cookie crust, crushed peanuts
Steak Tips
$29.00
marinated grilled teres major, mashed potatoes, brandy green peppercorn cream sauce, seasonal vegetable
Stowe Bee Site For:
1056 Mountain Road, Stowe
Egg Nog Creme Brulee
$5.89
creamy, rich creme brulee with a touch of run & classic egg nog spices, with the classic torched sugar crust.
Double Branch Yule Log
$68.00
Chocolate cake, chocolate mousse & chocolate ganache. this decadent & beautiful double branch yule log is a masterpiece! topped with meringue mushrooms, acorns & pinecones.
Warm Lava Cake
$6.95
a little cake with a molten center. served warm with your choice of sauce.
Stowe Sandwich Company
1669 Mountain Road, Stowe
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
$13.50
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli on a kaiser roll
Apple Valley Turkey
$11.99
Classic roasted turkey breast, Vermont cheddar, bacon, apple slices and diced red onion with house-made sun-dried tomato mayo on toasted whole wheat
Steak & Cheese
$13.50
Bistro steak thinly sliced with sharp Vermont cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and dijonnaise on a sub roll
FRENCH FRIES
Doc Ponds
294 Mountain Road, Stowe
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Maple Mayo, Lettuce & Dill Pickles
Wings
$15.00
Dry Rub - Crudite & Alabama BBQ Sauce --------- Buffalo - Crudite & Blue Cheese
Smash Burger
$12.00
Special Sauce, Lettuce & VT Cheddar or American Cheese
BAGELS • SALADS • CREPES
The Skinny Pancake
454 Mountain Rd, Stowe
Johnny Crepe
$13.00
VT Maple Pulled Pork, Caramelized Onions, and Cabot Cheddar in a Cornmeal Crepe, with a side of Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce.
Cheesy Chicken Pesto
$12.50
Roasted Chicken, Pesto, Caramelized Onion, Cabot Cheddar, and VT Mozzarella.
SugarShack
$6.00
Local Maple Sugar and Melted Butter served with a side of VT Maple Syrup.
Alfie's Wild Ride
942 Mountain Road, Stowe
Carnitas Taco
$6.00
juicy seasoned pork, salsa verde, onions, cilantro, corn tortilla
Baja Fish Taco
$7.00
Pacifico battered mahi, cabbage, pico de gallo, aguamole, corn tortilla
Carne Asada Taco
$9.00
grilled beef, refried beans, pico de gallo, jalapeño crema, cotija, flour tortilla
Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop
35 School Street, Stowe
Grilled Salmon
$32.00
fingerling potato, parsnip, bok choy, pearl onion, red curry sauce
Pork Belly
$13.00
marinated cucumber, radish, crushed peanuts, cilantro, scallion, gochujang aioli
Bread & Butter
$8.00
seeded focaccia, cultured butter
Wildflower Restaurant
990 Mountain Rd., Stowe
Branzino
$32.00
Mojo Isleño, Potato Toston (GF)
Suggested Pairing: Big Salt 2020
Roast Half Chicken
$29.00
Brined in Caribbean herbs and spices,
with Maduros and Sauteed Kale
Suggested Pairing: Bieler Père & Fils 2020
Mushroom Ssam Fiesta
$26.00
Grilled Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Accompanied with Rice, Lettuce Leaves, Spicy Pickles, Ssam Sauce, Fermented Daikon.
Meant to be enjoyed by making your own lettuce wrap
Suggested Pairing: India Ink 2016
Skinny Pancake - Spruce Peak
216 Hourglass Dr, Stowe
Hot Coffee
$3.00
VT Artisan Coffee & Tea Co, Waterbury, VT
Choco Nutty
$7.00
Palm oil-free chocolate hazelnut spread
Lumberjack
$11.00
Ham and Cabot cheddar
Stowe Cider
17 Town Farm Lane, Stowe
2021 Mansfield Cider
$40.00
Our third iteration of Mansfield, a limited release that is made with our classic High & Dry cider, co-fermented with VT grape skins and bottle conditioned. At 6.9% ABV, Mansfield will be sold in 1.5 liter bottles, with only 70 bottles available for purchase.
Tips Up 16oz 4-pack
$13.00
Semi-dry, incredibly balanced. 6.5% ABV
High & Dry 16oz 4-pack
$13.00
No sugar, just apples. Super-dry. 6.5% ABV
PK Coffee Stowe
1940 Mountain Road, Stowe
Iced Americano
A 2 oz double shot of espresso poured over water and ice.
Idletyme Brewing Company
1859 Mountain Rd, Stowe