Stowe restaurants you'll love

Go
Stowe restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Stowe

Stowe's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Salad
Salad
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Stowe restaurants

Round Hearth Cafe image

 

Round Hearth Cafe

39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Our classic egg and cheese sandwich, with a spicy spin - monterey jack cheese made with jalapenos!
Black Bean Burger$14.00
A house made black bean burger with basil aioli and your choice of cheese. Served on your choice of grilled bread with a side of chips, fruit, or mixed greens.
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Shredded chicken mixed with carrots, celery, and blue cheese in a creamy hot sauce. Served on your choice of grilled bread with a side of chips, fruit, or mixed greens.
More about Round Hearth Cafe
Harrisons Restaurant image

 

Harrisons Restaurant

25 Main Street, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Harrison's Burger$15.00
Robie Farm beef, brioche bun, Cabot cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, house burger sauce, hand-cut fries, pickle
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
creamy peanut butter filling, chocolate ganache, Oreo cookie crust, crushed peanuts
Steak Tips$29.00
marinated grilled teres major, mashed potatoes, brandy green peppercorn cream sauce, seasonal vegetable
More about Harrisons Restaurant
Stowe Bee Site For: image

 

Stowe Bee Site For:

1056 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Nog Creme Brulee$5.89
creamy, rich creme brulee with a touch of run & classic egg nog spices, with the classic torched sugar crust.
Double Branch Yule Log$68.00
Chocolate cake, chocolate mousse & chocolate ganache. this decadent & beautiful double branch yule log is a masterpiece! topped with meringue mushrooms, acorns & pinecones.
Warm Lava Cake$6.95
a little cake with a molten center. served warm with your choice of sauce.
More about Stowe Bee Site For:
Stowe Sandwich Company image

 

Stowe Sandwich Company

1669 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli on a kaiser roll
Apple Valley Turkey$11.99
Classic roasted turkey breast, Vermont cheddar, bacon, apple slices and diced red onion with house-made sun-dried tomato mayo on toasted whole wheat
Steak & Cheese$13.50
Bistro steak thinly sliced with sharp Vermont cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and dijonnaise on a sub roll
More about Stowe Sandwich Company
Doc Ponds image

FRENCH FRIES

Doc Ponds

294 Mountain Road, Stowe

Avg 4.7 (1152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Maple Mayo, Lettuce & Dill Pickles
Wings$15.00
Dry Rub - Crudite & Alabama BBQ Sauce --------- Buffalo - Crudite & Blue Cheese
Smash Burger$12.00
Special Sauce, Lettuce & VT Cheddar or American Cheese
More about Doc Ponds
The Skinny Pancake image

BAGELS • SALADS • CREPES

The Skinny Pancake

454 Mountain Rd, Stowe

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Johnny Crepe$13.00
VT Maple Pulled Pork, Caramelized Onions, and Cabot Cheddar in a Cornmeal Crepe, with a side of Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce.
Cheesy Chicken Pesto$12.50
Roasted Chicken, Pesto, Caramelized Onion, Cabot Cheddar, and VT Mozzarella.
SugarShack$6.00
Local Maple Sugar and Melted Butter served with a side of VT Maple Syrup.
More about The Skinny Pancake
Alfie's Wild Ride image

 

Alfie's Wild Ride

942 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$6.00
juicy seasoned pork, salsa verde, onions, cilantro, corn tortilla
Baja Fish Taco$7.00
Pacifico battered mahi, cabbage, pico de gallo, aguamole, corn tortilla
Carne Asada Taco$9.00
grilled beef, refried beans, pico de gallo, jalapeño crema, cotija, flour tortilla
More about Alfie's Wild Ride
Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop image

 

Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop

35 School Street, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Salmon$32.00
fingerling potato, parsnip, bok choy, pearl onion, red curry sauce
Pork Belly$13.00
marinated cucumber, radish, crushed peanuts, cilantro, scallion, gochujang aioli
Bread & Butter$8.00
seeded focaccia, cultured butter
More about Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop
Wildflower Restaurant image

 

Wildflower Restaurant

990 Mountain Rd., Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Branzino$32.00
Mojo Isleño, Potato Toston (GF)
Suggested Pairing: Big Salt 2020
Roast Half Chicken$29.00
Brined in Caribbean herbs and spices,
with Maduros and Sauteed Kale
Suggested Pairing: Bieler Père & Fils 2020
Mushroom Ssam Fiesta$26.00
Grilled Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Accompanied with Rice, Lettuce Leaves, Spicy Pickles, Ssam Sauce, Fermented Daikon.
Meant to be enjoyed by making your own lettuce wrap
Suggested Pairing: India Ink 2016
More about Wildflower Restaurant
Skinny Pancake - Spruce Peak image

 

Skinny Pancake - Spruce Peak

216 Hourglass Dr, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Coffee$3.00
VT Artisan Coffee & Tea Co, Waterbury, VT
Choco Nutty$7.00
Palm oil-free chocolate hazelnut spread
Lumberjack$11.00
Ham and Cabot cheddar
More about Skinny Pancake - Spruce Peak
Stowe Cider image

 

Stowe Cider

17 Town Farm Lane, Stowe

Avg 4.8 (332 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2021 Mansfield Cider$40.00
Our third iteration of Mansfield, a limited release that is made with our classic High & Dry cider, co-fermented with VT grape skins and bottle conditioned. At 6.9% ABV, Mansfield will be sold in 1.5 liter bottles, with only 70 bottles available for purchase.
Tips Up 16oz 4-pack$13.00
Semi-dry, incredibly balanced. 6.5% ABV
High & Dry 16oz 4-pack$13.00
No sugar, just apples. Super-dry. 6.5% ABV
More about Stowe Cider
Big Fish image

 

Big Fish

823 South Main Street, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Big Fish
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Butler's Pantry

128 Main Street, Stowe

Avg 4.9 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
More about Butler's Pantry
PK Coffee Stowe image

 

PK Coffee Stowe

1940 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Americano
A 2 oz double shot of espresso poured over water and ice.
More about PK Coffee Stowe
Restaurant banner

 

Idletyme Brewing Company

1859 Mountain Rd, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Idletyme Brewing Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Stowe

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Salmon

Crepes

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Map

More near Stowe to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston