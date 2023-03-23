Main picView gallery

The Smokey Grill

18314 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44112

Smokey Grill American

American Main

Corned beef sandwich

$10.99

Fresh Corned Beef Piled High on Rye Bread with Swiss Cheese

Large Corned beef Sandwich

$15.99

Rueben Sandwich

$13.99

Corned Beef topped with Sauerkraut on Rye & Thousand Island Dressing

Cheese burger with fries

$8.99

%100 Fresh Beef cooked to order, Lettuce Tomato Onion Pickles special Sauce

Double cheese burger with fries

$12.99

%100 Fresh Beef cooked to order, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles special Sauce

Polish boy with fries

$8.99

Polish Boy Beef Sausage topped with French Fries and BBQ sauce on a toasted sub.

Philly steak with fries

$10.99

Premium Steak, Melted Provolone, Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms, meyo

4 Chicken wings with fries

$7.99

4 fried chicken wings with fries and dipping sauce

6 chicken wings with fries

$9.99

6 fried chicken wings with fries and dipping sauce

10 chicken wings with fries

$16.99

10 fried chicken wings with fries and dipping sauce

4 Wings

$5.99

3 Chicken tenders with fries

$9.99

3 fried chicken tenders with fries and dipping sauce

5 chicken tenders with fries

$11.99

5 fried chicken tenders with fries and dipping sauce

Cold cuts

Turkey breast sub

$8.99

Turkey Ham sub

$9.99

Italian sub

$9.99

Pick ur 2 meat sub

$9.99

Pick ur 3 meat sub

$11.99

Turkey breast 1 lb

$8.99

Turkey Ham 1 lb

$7.99

Beef Salami 1 lb

$10.99

Corned beef 1 lb

$16.99

Provolone 1 lb

$9.99

Swiss 1 lb

$9.99

Drinks

Coke

$0.99

Diet Coke

$0.99

Ginger ale

$0.99

Pepsi

$0.99

Pepsi zero

$0.99

Ice tea

$0.99

Water

$0.99

Sides

Medium Fries

$2.99

Large Fries

$4.99

Corned beef Loaded Fries

$7.99

3 peices Mozzarella sticks

$4.99

Salad

$5.99

Chicken salad

$8.99

Smokey Grill Lebanese

Lebanese Main

On charcoal Chicken sandwich

$9.99

Charcoal grilled chicken sandwich, garlic sauce, fries and wild cucumber pickles

On charcoal 3 chicken tenders

$9.99

On charcoal 3 chicken tenders, served with garlic sauce and fries

On charcoal 5 chicken tenders

$11.99

On charcoal 5 chicken tenders, served with garlic sauce and fries

Falafel sandwich

$8.99

Fried patties of ground chickpeas and beans, topped with tomatoes, onions, pickles. served with tahini dressing.

Tabbouli salad

$5.49

Minced tomatoes, onions, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice.

Fattoush salad

$5.49

Mixed greens tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil and toasted pita chips.

Grape leaves

$5.99

Vegetarian. Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes, and parsley

Hummus

$4.99

Purée of chickpeas, tahini, and lemon juice, topped with olive oil.

Lebanese Desserts

Home made sweets

Lebanese pancakes

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

18314 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44112

