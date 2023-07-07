Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Still on the Square 29 W. Park Square

review star

No reviews yet

29 W. Park square

Marietta, GA 30060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All Day Menu

Appetizers

Empanada Assortment

Empanada Assortment

$12.00

Tough decision? Try‘em all! Stuffed with either beef, cheese, chicken, or spinach-mushrooms.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$7.00

Two empanadas stuffed with your choice of beef, cheese, chicken, or spinach-mushrooms.

Ham Croquettes

Ham Croquettes

$7.00

Freshly ground deli ham, seasoned & rolled in bread crumbs & deep fried.

Loaded Mariquitas

Loaded Mariquitas

$16.00

Plantain chips topped with black beans, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, sour cream, & melted cheese. *GF, *V

Mariquitas

$6.00

Plantains, sliced thin & deep fried. Served with our homemade mojo sauce.

Mini Mariquitas

$7.00

Plantain chips topped with black beans, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, sour cream, & melted cheese. *GF, *V

Stuffed Plantains

Stuffed Plantains

$8.00

Three tostones, lightly fried, stuffed with your choice of beef picadillo, shrimp creole, guasacaca (avocado) salad, or all three! *GF, *V

Tamales

Tamales

$14.00

Corn masa filled with pork, garlic, & onion. Steamed to perfection in a husk leaf & topped with mojo & our roast pork.

Tequenos

Tequenos

$7.00

Deep fried philo dough wrapped farmers cheese served with avocado-cilantro sauce.

Mojito’s Sampler

Mojito’s Sampler

$16.00

A wonderful combination of our ham croquettes, beef empanadas, yuca fries, & stuffed plantains. Perfect for sharing!

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$7.00

Fresh cassava root sliced & then deep fried. Served with an avocado-cilantro sauce. *GF, *V

Sandwiches

Cubano de Pavo

Cubano de Pavo

$15.00

Smoked turkey breast, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard. Toasted on our press & served on authentic Cuban bread.

El Cubano

El Cubano

$15.00

Marinated roast pork slices, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard. Toasted on our sandwich press & served on authentic Cuban bread.

Elena Ruz

Elena Ruz

$15.00

We thank President Roosevelt for the Elena Ruz. Roast turkey, cream cheese, & strawberry preserves on toasted sweet bread. It’s a Cuban-American tradition.

Media Noche

Media Noche

$15.00

Our classic Cubano, but served on a milder, sweet bread, toasted on our sandwich press.

Pan con Lechon

Pan con Lechon

$14.00

Homemade roast pork sliced in-house with onions, Swiss cheese, & served on toasted bread.

Sandwich de Pollo

Sandwich de Pollo

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo.

The Burger

The Burger

$15.00

Seasoned 1/2 lb angus burger with fries & lettuce, tomato, pickles & red onion.

Sides

Black Beans

$4.00

Congri

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Guasacaca Salad

$6.00

Maduros

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Guantanamera Salad

$5.00

Tostones

$5.00

White Rice

$3.00

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Yuca con Mojo

$4.00

Yuca Frita

$4.00

Specials

Classic Paella

Classic Paella

$26.00

Spanish rice dish cooked in a homemade seafood broth with scallops, calamari, shrimp, mussels, squid, chicken, & plantains. (Minimum of 25 Minutes)

Classic Paella for Two

Classic Paella for Two

$42.00

Serves (at least) 2. Spanish rice cooked in a homemade seafood broth with scallops, calamari, shrimp, mussels, squid, chicken, and plantains. (Minimum of 25 minutes

Bistro Salads & Soups

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$5.00

Creamy potage of our homemade black beans, served with a drizzle of cream. *GF, *V

Creme of Calabasa

Creme of Calabasa

$5.00

A creamy, chicken broth-based soup of butternut squash & pumpkin. Garnished with fresh cheese cubes. *GF, *V

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

Guantanamera Salad

Guantanamera Salad

$10.00

Mixed field greens & baby spinach, caramelized Charleston pecan halves, diced pears, & goat cheese. Tossed in our homemade guava & sherry vinaigrette. *GF, *V

Entrees

Enchilado de Camarones

Enchilado de Camarones

$18.00

Fresh shrimp slowly simmered in a spicy, tomato based Creole sauce. Served with white rice, tostones & our homemade avocado chutney. *GF

Lechon Asado

Lechon Asado

$16.00

Tender & juicy pork loin, marinated with our secret spices & slow roasted for 6 hours. Served with onions, our homemade congri, & yuca con mojo. *GF

Masitas de Puerco

Masitas de Puerco

$16.00

Mojo-marinated roast pork “cubes” deep fried, topped with sliced onions & our homemade mojo sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, & plantain slices. *GF

Picadillo

Picadillo

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef sautéed with peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes & manzanilla olives. Served with white rice, black beans & plantain slices. *GF

Pollo a la Plancha

Pollo a la Plancha

$18.00

Chicken breast, butterflied & marinated in Cuban mojo, grilled & garnished with caramelized onions. Served with white rice, black beans & plantain slices. *GF

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$16.00

Pulled tender “brisket-style” steak, slowly simmered with peppers & onions in a traditional Cuban (tomato based) sauce. Served with white rice, black beans & plantain slices. *GF

Salmon Tropical

Salmon Tropical

$19.00

Fresh salmon filet grilled with caramelized glaze, topped with fresh mango & cilantro chutney. Served with yellow rice & tostones. *GF

Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$17.00

Cuban shredded beef (flank) sautéed with onions, garlic, & Cuban spices served with white rice, black beans, & plantains slices. *GF

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$7.00

Our classy, homemade rich custard. *GF

Guava Cheesecake

Guava Cheesecake

$8.00

An American favorite with a Cuban flair!

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$8.00

Traditional moistened sponge cake with a heavenly taste! Great for sharing!

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Deep fried chicken tenders served with fries.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Mild cheddar cheese, buttered & pressed on Cuban bread. Served with fries.

Tropichop

$8.00

White rice, topped with black beans & your choice of chopped chicken breast, grilled shrimp, or chopped steak. *GF

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Grapefruit

$2.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Root Beer (6 pack)

$8.00

Soda

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

29 W. Park square, Marietta, GA 30060

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sugar Cakes Patisserie & Bistro - 101 North Park Sq NE
orange starNo Reviews
101 North Park Sq NE Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Blaqhaus ATL - 16 ATLANTA ST SE
orange star3.5 • 31
16 ATLANTA ST MARIETTA, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
The Marietta Local
orange star4.6 • 1,764
148 Roswell St Marietta, GA 30064
View restaurantnext
154 Roswell st ne - Marietta: Boru Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
154 Roswell st ne marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Johnnie MacCracken's Celtic Firehouse Pub
orange starNo Reviews
15 Atlanta St, SE Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
YOM- Marietta
orange starNo Reviews
68 North Marietta Parkway Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marietta

The Marietta Local
orange star4.6 • 1,764
148 Roswell St Marietta, GA 30064
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.4 • 1,260
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain
orange star4.4 • 398
1718 Old 41 Hwy Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Johnson Ferry (GA)
orange star4.7 • 364
1205 Johnson Ferry Road Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Sandy Plains (GA)
orange star4.7 • 257
3460 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 076 - Providence Square
orange star4.7 • 233
4101 Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marietta
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (778 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston