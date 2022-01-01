The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

  • Home
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hometown Burger
Whiskey Tango
Trailhead Club

TO GO BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

FANTA ORANGE

$2.50

FANTA STRAWBERRY

$2.50

KID JUICE BOX

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

SIDES/ADD ON

Fry Sauce

Little Side Cheese Sauce

$0.65

Big Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

SW & Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Side Salsa

$1.00

Pepperoncini Mustard

$0.65

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Side italian

$0.75

Side Cranberry vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Whiskey Tango Sauce

$0.75

Side Spicy Bang Bang

$0.75

Side Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Side sour cream

$0.65

Side cream cheese

$0.75

Side Corn Chips

$4.00

Pickles

$0.75

GRILLED ONION

$2.50

Avocado

$3.00

Red Onion

$1.00

Side Grilled Peppers

$1.00

Bacon

$4.75

SINGLE BUFFALO PATTY

$8.50

Beef Patty

$6.50

SINGLE CHIC BREAST

$8.00

SINGLE COD

$8.00

Vegan Patty

$9.00

Plain DOG N FRIES

$11.00Out of stock

Eggs 2

$3.50

Side Mandarins

$3.50

Sandwich Ham

$3.00

Ham Steak Breakfast only

$8.00

Cup Tater Nuggets Breakfast only

$5.50

Bowl Tater Nuggets Breakfast only

$9.50

Hashbrowns Breakfast only

$4.50

4 Sausage Links Breakfast only

$4.50

Cup Sausage Gravy Breakfast only

$5.00

Toast 2 Breakfast only

$3.50

4 Classic Pancakes Breakfast only

$9.00

Ranchero Salsa

$1.00

Green Salsa

$1.00

Apple Butter

$1.50

Strawberry Honey Syrup Breakfast only

$1.50

Peanut Butter Breakfast only

$1.50

Side Fruit Breakfast only

$7.00

SW salt

$0.50

Sub Pancake (1) Breakfast only

$3.00

Side Dish

SIDE FRIES

$4.00

COLESLAW

$5.00

PUB SIDE SALAD

$4.00

Kentuky Pork N Beans

$3.50

2 Tater Cakes

$4.50

PUB BITES

fISH & CHIPS

$15.25

House beer battered cod fried to order, house cut fries, ranchers coleslaw, tartar sauce, malt vinegar 7 lemon.

PUB CHIPS

$9.75

SOFT PRETZEL

$7.50

Soft, hot, salted pub pretzel. Served with cheese sauce, mustard and chive cream cheese.

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

House made tortilla chips, homemade mild salsa.

WINGS

$12.25

6 large wings. All sauces & dressings are house made. Served with veggies.

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Fresh chips, seasoned diced grilled chicken, grilled sweet peppers, onions, spicy hot fresh grilled peppers, cheddar cheese & tomatoes. Nacho cheese sauce and salsa.

Pork Chili Nacho

$14.00

Fresh chips, house made pork green chili, grilled sweet peppers, onions, spicy grilled peppers, cheddar cheese & tomatoes. Served with nacho cheese & salsa.

MACHO NACHO

$12.00

POUTINE

$11.25

Mild spice pork green chili over house cut fries & cheddar cheese. Topped with 2 fried eggs and diced tomatoes.

Southwest Fry Bowl

$8.75

House cut fries tumbled in southwest spices. Spicy madness cheese sauce for dipping.

PUB Fries

$9.75

Our house fries topped with chopped bacon, spicy peppers, cheese sauce, green onions and sour cream drizzle.

House Fry Bowl

$8.75

House cut fries with choice of Fry sauce or cheese sauce.

Garlic Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.25

House cut fries tossed in herb & garlic salt. topped with grilled garlic & diced bacon. Served with Red ranch sauce.

Pineapple Sticky Wings

$12.25Out of stock

Plain Chic Nacho

$12.00

Burgers

Buffalo Sunrise

$19.85

Whiskey Tango

$17.75

Hot Trails & Bacon Burger

$17.75

Hometown Burger

$14.75

Turket Cranberry Bruschetta

$17.25

Beff Onion Melt

$17.85

Polygamy Burger

$25.00

Whiskey Bleus

$17.75

Buffalo Hometown

$16.75

BUFFALO BLEUS

$19.75

Bacon Bruchetta

$17.75Out of stock

Sandwich Specialties

Chicken Tango

$13.75

Seasoned chicken breast, topped with house Whiskey Tango BBQ sauce, bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served on a brioche bun.

Chicken Hot Trails

$13.75

Our special seasoned chicken breast with grilled spicy hot peppers, spicy HOT ghost pepper cheese and bacon served on a brioche bun with a bed of lettuce, tomato & onion.

Hot Ham Swiss Sub

$13.75

Cherrywood smoked ham & swiss cheese. Oven toasted on a hoagie roll. Topped with lettuce, spicy peppers, and a side of italian vinaigrette.

JP Grilled Cheese

$9.85

Grilled spicy hot peppers, bacon, chive cream cheese & sharp cheddar cheese in butter grilled texas toast.

Hot Turkey & Tomato

$11.25

Juicy turkey, tomato, cheddar cheese & chive sour cream in a butter grilled Texas bread.

BLT

$10.50

Lightly toasted sourdough, thick bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone & chive cream cheese.

Trailhead Club

$12.50

Thick bacon, turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion & provolone cheese on a lightly toasted sourdough bread. Side of mayo.

Mushroom MELT

$10.75

Portabello Mushrooms, grilled onions and swiss cheese in butter grilled sourdough. (vegan option)

Grown UP Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Sourdough bread stuffed with cheddar and provolone cheeses. ( vegan option ).

Inside Out Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Chicken Club

$12.50Out of stock

Ham & Tomato

$9.85Out of stock

VEGAN EATS

Italian Chic Burger

$15.00

Grilled kale & mixed veggie burger. Tomato, lettuce, onion & vegan cheese. Served on a vegan brioche bun.

BBQ Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Signature Salads

MEXI CHICKEN SALAD

$14.75

Mixed greens, fresh corn chips, warm grilled chicken, grilled onions & bell peppers, avocado, tomatoes & cheddar cheese. Red ranch dressing.

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$14.75

Mixed greens, seasoned chicken (choice of warm or chilled chicken), grilled red onions, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, pecans & feta cheese. Cranberry ginger vinaigrette dressing.

Taco Salad

$15.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.00

SOUPS

TOMATO JALEPENO

PORK GREEN CHILI

Ham An Bean Soup

Cream Of Potato And Chicken, Brocoli And Mushrooms

Out of stock

Kid Eats

Kid Burger

$8.95

Kids Fish & Fries

$6.95

Kid Queso

$7.50

Dipsy Chics

$8.95

Kid Queso No Side

$5.50

Special

TURKEY Sloppy Joe

$14.25

Bruschetta Bacon Burger

$17.85

Chicken Burrito

$13.50

The Works Tater Nuggets

$9.00

Ball Park Chips

$8.75

Cheese Curds &Dip

$7.25

Prospector Breakfast

$15.00Out of stock

Dessert

Bourbon Maple Pecan Ice Cream Cup

$5.50Out of stock

Apple Pear Cranberry Bread Pudding

$8.50

Vanilla Ice Cream Cup

$5.50

Bavarian Crm Churros Ala Mode

$7.50

Sweet Dust Pretzel

$8.50

POOCH!

Pooch Burger & Croutons

$9.00

Pooch Bacon & Croutons

$6.00

Pooch Brk Sausage & Pancake

$7.25Out of stock

Pooch Pancake & Bacon

$7.75Out of stock

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$10.25

Green Chilaquiles

$9.00

Breakfast Poutine

$11.00

Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast

$11.00

Prospector Breakfast

$11.50

Westerner Grill

$11.50

Everything Good Omelette

$11.00

Autumn apple griddle

$9.75

Triple Berry Griddle

$9.75

Cowboy Omelette Breakfast

$11.75

Old Timer

$8.75

Breakfast Churros

$9.00

JUST Biscuits & Gravy

$8.50

Half Order Griddle Cakes

$8.25

Quiche Special

$9.50

Kids Breakfast

#1

$8.00

#2

$8.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Chai

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.50

Juice Box

$1.75

Mimosa Jane Morning Mocktail

$3.50

Kid Milk

$1.75

Sides

cup tater nuggets

$5.50

Bowl Tater Nuggets

$9.50

Hash Browns

$4.50

side 2 Bacon

$4.75

Pork & Beans

$4.00

4 sausage links

$4.50

Ham Steak

$8.00

side 2 eggs

$5.00

Cup o green Chili

$5.00

Sausage gravy Side

$3.50

Side Toast

$3.50

3 plain pancakes

$9.00

Salsa Ranchero

$1.00

Teys Green Sauce

$1.00

Trailhead Salsa

$1.00

Chunky Apple Butter

$1.50

Side Strawberry Syrup

$1.50

Side Peanut Butter

$1.50

Side Fruit

$7.00

Side Southwest Salt

$0.50

Pancake Sub

$3.00

SW hashbrowns

$4.75

Egg Cheese Omelette

$9.00

SUB BACON

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 east 100 North, Moab, UT 84532

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

