The Valley Inn

review star

No reviews yet

10501 Falls Road

Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Valley Burger
Wings
Shrimp Tacos

APPETIZERS

Wings

Wings

$19.00

Buffalo, dirty jerk, old bay

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$24.00

Warm baguette

Calamari

Calamari

$18.00
Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$19.00

Corn reduction, chipotle-lime remoulade

Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$19.00

Asian Slaw, sesame ginger, sriracha

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 LB

$18.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1LB

$36.00

Burrata Cheese

$21.00

SOUPS

MD Crab - Cup

$8.00

Veggies, classic tomato broth, crab meat

MD Crab - Bowl

$14.00

Veggies, classic tomato broth, crab meat

Cream Of Crab - Cup

$8.00

Fresh cream, crab meat, old bay

Cream Of Crab - Bowl

$14.00

Fresh cream, crab meat, old bay

Half N Half - Cup

$8.00

Half N Half - Bowl

$14.00

Soup Of The Day

$9.00

Butternut Squash Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

SALADS

Chopped Salad

$19.00

Artichoke hearts, cherry tomato, olives, cucumber, red onion, carrot, celery, dill, manchego, icebreg, baby gem, chive, champagne vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, garlic croutons, manchego, creamy lemon black pepper emulsion

Seafood Cobb

Seafood Cobb

$26.00

Poached shrimp, sugarcured ham, jumbo lump crab, fried oysters, avocado, roasted corn, bleu cheese, egg, champagne vinaigrette

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$28.00

6oz grilled bavette steak, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, roasted corn, crispy shallot, roasted poblano avocado ranch dressing

Wedge

Wedge

$15.00

Cherry tomato, smoked bacon, pickled red onions, crispy shallots, bleu cheese dressing

Atlas Farm

$12.00

Side Salad

Autum Salad

$19.00

ENTREES

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Angel hair pasta

Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo

$28.00

Andouille sausage, peppers, onion, celery, rice

Grilled Rockfish

Grilled Rockfish

$39.00

Crab risotto, asparagus, tomato, buerre blanc

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$34.00

Roasted beets, dill, creme fraiche, horseradish vinaigrette

ROASTED CHICKEN

ROASTED CHICKEN

$29.00
Crabcake Platter

Crabcake Platter

Seared Trout

$29.00

Seafood Cioppino

$36.00

Short Rib

$36.00

Special

$30.00

STEAKS

8oz Filet

$58.00

Charred broccoli, steak fries

NY Strip

$56.00

Charred broccoli, steak fries

Ribeye

$68.00

Charred broccoli, steak fries

Flat Iron

$39.00

Charred broccoli, steak fries

SANDWICHES

Lobster BURRITO

Lobster BURRITO

$26.00

Grilled lobster, cilantro rice, avocado, sriracha, jalapeno tartar, lettuce, tomato, cheese blend

Valley Burger

Valley Burger

$19.00

Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato roll

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$17.00

Caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, provolone and white american, hoagie roll

Crabcake Sandwich

Crabcake Sandwich

$32.00

Lettuce, tomato, remoulade, coleslaw

Lobster ROLL

Lobster ROLL

$39.00

Old bay mayo, pickled onions, celery leaf

Shrimp Salad Wrap

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

Avocado puree, cilantro-lime sour cream, mango salsa, lettuce tomato, cheese blend

Spicy Chix Sand

Spicy Chix Sand

$18.00

Nashville hot sauce, chili remoulade, lettuce, tomato, pickles, fries

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$19.00

Cashew chipotle romesco, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli

SIDES

Asparagus

$12.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Fries

$7.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Our locally inspired menu and extensive bar program, coupled with a variety of dining experiences, makes The Valley Inn the perfect place to dine with family, enjoy cocktails with coworkers, watch sports with friends, or celebrate a special occasion.

10501 Falls Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093

