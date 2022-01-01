Main picView gallery

The Village Butcher

818 Som Center Rd

Mayfield Village, OH 44143

Popular Items

Fries
The Larry
The CQ

Sandwich

The Butcher

$14.00

slow cooked beef, giardinara, red onion, short rib jus, parsley, sharp cheddar, Baguette

The Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

American Cheese, LTOPSS, soft bun

The Corny Chef

$14.00

peppered corned beef, dijon, house pickles, kraut, caraway seed brioche

The CQ

$12.00

Twin crispy chicken cutlets, slow roasted marinara, provolone, basil pesto, brioche

The Crispy Z

$12.00

Crispy chicken, slaw, house pickles, house hot sauce, black garlic aioli, caraway brioche

The Kytana

$13.00

roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, arugula, Russian dressing, tomato, swiss, caraway seed brioche

The Larry

$14.00

Shaved and griddled beef, caramelized onions, American cheese, provolone, Jacque Dressing, baguette

The PLG

$13.00

Basil aioli, capicolla sopresatta, prosciutto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, italian dressing, pickled peppers, baguette

The Village Wurst

$12.00

house bratwurst, dijon mustard, house kraut, beer braised onions, house pickles, baguette

Meatball Sub

$14.00

housemade sicilian meatballs, slow roasted marinara, provolone, baguette

Italian sausage sandwich

$13.00

Housemade sweet Italian sausage, pickled hot peppers, pepper and onion ragout, provolone, pecorino, parsley, slow roasted marinara

Bbq Shortrib Sammie

$14.00

18 hour braised Ohio shortrib, sweet and smokey bbq sauce, arugula, black garlic aioli, sharp cheddar, red onion, pickles, baguette

Sides

Fries

$6.00

house seasoning

Street Corn

$6.00

basil pesto aioli, pecorino, parsley

Boylan

Boylan Birch Beer

$1.99

Boylan Cherry soda

$1.99

Boylan Cream soda

$1.99

Boylan Ginger ale

$1.99

Boylan Grape soda

$1.99

Boylan Root beer

$1.99

Boylan Orange soda

$1.99

Boylan Creamy Birch

$1.99

San Pellegrino/San Bene

San Pelle Aranciata Bottle

$1.99Out of stock

San Pelle Chinotto Bottle

$1.99

San Bene Sparkling water

$1.99

San Pelle Limonata Bottle

$1.99Out of stock

San Pelle Rossa Bottle

$1.99

San Pelle Aranciata Can

$1.99

San Pelle Rossa Can

$1.99

Coke

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

818 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Village, OH 44143

