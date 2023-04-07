Restaurant header imageView gallery

New York Pizza (A St)

review star

No reviews yet

1086 A ST

Hayward, CA 94541

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All Day Menu

Specialty Pizzas

All Green

$22.99+

Creamy Garlic Sauce,White Sauce,Basil,Spinach,Artichoke,Feta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese

BBQ Chicken

$20.99+

Ham,Pineapple,BBQ Chicken,Mozzarella Cheese, and BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$20.99+

Chicken,Red Onion,Green Onion,Bacon Bits,Mozzarella Cheese & Spicy Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$20.99+

Creamy Garlic Sauce,Tomato,Green Onion,Red Onion,Chicken Tikka,Fresh Cilantro

Chipotle Chicken

$20.99+

Chicken,Tomatoes,Red Onion,Jalapenos,Bacon Bits, & Chipotle Sauce

Combination

$15.99+

Ham,Salami,Pepperoni,Mushroom,Olive,Bell Pepper & Mozzarella Cheese

Garlic Chicken

$20.99+

Chicken,Garlic,Tomatoes,Green Onion,Mushrooms,Mozzarella Cheese with White Garlic Sauce

Greek

$20.99+

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Green Onion, Bell pepper, Spinach, Broccolli, Artichokes,Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella

Hawaiian

$12.99+

Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese

Hola Hola

$20.99+

Ham,Pineapple,Jalapeno,Linguica,Mozarella

Margherita

$20.99+

Fresh Basil,Tomatoes,Fresh Garlic,Mozzarella Cheese

Meat Lover

$22.99+

Pepperoni,Salami,Ham,Sausage,Linguica,Ground Beef & Mozzarella Cheese

Mexican Combo

$16.99+

Ham,Pepperoni,Ground Beef,Sausage,Linguicia,Jalapenos,Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese

NY Special Pizza

$23.99+

Ham,Pepperoni,Salami,Mushroom,Bell Pepper,Onion,Jalapenos,Sausage,Shrimp,Anchovies,Mozzarella Cheese

Paneer Tikka Masala

$20.99+

Curry Sauce,Red Onion,Green Onion,Tomato,Bell Pepper,Fresh Garlic,Masala Paneer,Fresh Cilantro,Mozzarella Cheese

Pesto Chicken

$20.99+

Chicken,Tomatoes,Mushrooms,Onion,Fresh Garlic,Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Sauce

Pesto Shrimp

$20.99+

Bay Shrimp,Sundried Tomatoes,Mushroom,Onion,Garlic,Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Sauce

Vegeterian

$20.99+

Olive,Mushroom,Bell Pepper,Onion,Tomatoes,Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese

White

$20.99+

Creamy Garlic Sauce,White Sauce,Basil,Spinach,Artichokes,Feta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese

Half n Half

$23.99+

Everyday Pizzas

1 Topping

$14.99+

2 Toppings

$17.99+

Cheese

$12.99+

Pepperoni

$14.99+

Appetizers

Bone-In Wings

$9.99

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Meat Lasagna

$9.99

Breadsticks

$4.99

Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

$8.99

Cheesy Jalapeno Breadsticks

$8.99

Cheesy Bacon Breadsticks

$8.99

Pesto Breadsticks

$8.99

Chicken Breadsticks

$8.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Salads

Green Salad

$5.99

Lettuce,Tomato,Mozzarella Cheese, served with your choice of dressing

Shrimp Salad

$6.99

Lettuce,Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato & Shrimp, served with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Lettuce with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Chicken Caesar

$7.99

Lettuce with Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar's Dressing

Greek Salad

$7.99

Lettuce with Calamata Olives, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber & Feta Cheese with Italian dressing

New York Salad

$7.99

Tossed green salad with mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onion & Bell Pepper, served with your choice of dressing

Spinach Bacon Salad

$7.99

Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Dried Cranberries,Crumbled Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Calzones

Cheese

$10.99

1-Topping

$12.99

2-Topping

$14.99

Combo

$17.99

Desserts

Carrot Iced Sheet Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.99

Pepperoni Slice

$4.49

Hawaiian Slice

$4.99

Combination Slice

$5.99

Vegetarian Slice

$5.99

All Meat Slice

$6.99

Dressings

Marinara

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Thousand Islands

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Deals

Everyday Special

1 LG 2 Toppings Pizza + Free 2 Lt Soda

$20.99

2 Pizza with 2 Toppings, Free 2 Lt Soda

$29.99+

2 Pizza with 2 Toppings, Free 2 Lt Soda

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1086 A ST, Hayward, CA 94541

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buffalo Bill's Brewery
orange star3.7 • 2,317
1082 B St Hayward, CA 94541
View restaurantnext
Rockit Char Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,130
1057 B St Hayward, CA 94541
View restaurantnext
Hinata Sushi Kitchen - 1071 B St., 2nd Floor
orange starNo Reviews
1071 B Street Hayward, CA 94541
View restaurantnext
Acqua e Farina - 22622 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
22622 Main St Hayward, CA 94541
View restaurantnext
Ghazni Afghan Kabobs - 1235 A Street
orange starNo Reviews
1235 A Street Hayward, CA 94541
View restaurantnext
Favorite Indian Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 2,269
24052 Mission Blvd Hayward, CA 94544
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hayward

Favorite Indian Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 2,269
24052 Mission Blvd Hayward, CA 94544
View restaurantnext
Rockit Char Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,130
1057 B St Hayward, CA 94541
View restaurantnext
Blue Ginger Indian Restaurant - Hayward, CA
orange star4.0 • 90
28565 Hesperian Blvd Hayward, CA 94545
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hayward
Union City
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
San Leandro
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Pleasanton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston