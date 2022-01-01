Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thee Office Pub & Cookery

1,283 Reviews

$$

128 S Main St

Romeo, MI 48065

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
1/2 Lb Pub Burger
Boneless Wings

Shareables

Bangin' Southern Fusion Shrimp

$11.00

Delicately breaded shrimp fried and tossed in our house-crafted remoulade and drizzled with sweet and firey sriracha sauce

Boneless Wings

$9.50

Hand breaded and hand cut all white chicken tenderloins, tossed in your favorite sauce: Hot sauce , Sweet BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Sriracha, Carolina BBQ or Carribean Jerk

Pickle Chips

$6.50

Crisp and tangy dill pickle chips subtly breaded, golden fried and served with ranch

Jalapeno Business

$8.50

Warm, creamy jalapeno, bacon, cheddar dip topped with fresh tomato. Served with our house made tortilla chips

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Grilled flour tortilla packed with flame roasted vegetables, chargrilled jamaican jerk chicken, cheddar jack cheese and fresh cilantro. Served with sour cream and quacamole

Bread Basket

$4.25

Homemade garlic bread.

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Lightly breaded southern style chicken tenderloins, deep fried golden brown.

Flat Out Cheesy

$9.50

Wood grilled flat bread with zesty garlic spread, our four cheese blend and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with ranch

Steak Bites

$12.00

Tender and fresh beef tenderloin tips sauteed in demi-glace with mushrooms and garlic. Served with perfectly baked baguettes

Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Thick-cut sweet spanish onions deep fried golden brown.

Sticky Asian Cauliflower

$9.00

Cauliflower bites roasted to perfection, tossed in sweet thai chili sauce and sprinkled with wasabi sesame seeds. Served with ranch

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Tater Tots

$3.00

Potato Skins

$8.00

Soups & Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Garden-fresh greens topped with strips of southern-style crispy chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion and crouton. Served with your choice of dressing.

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

A delicious combination of garden-fresh greens topped with dry-cured hard salami, ham, red onion, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

House Salad

$3.50

A bowl of fresh greens, tomato, red onion, cheddar jack cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Nuts & Berries

$12.00

A delicious combination of garden fresh greens, tart cranberries, walnuts, creamy goat cheese, red onion and crisp apples. Served with lemon tahini vinaigrette

Cup of Gumbo

$5.50

House specialty since 1992. New Orleans style!

Bowl of Gumbo

$6.50

House specialty since 1992. New Orleans style!

Cup Of Soup Du Jour

$4.00

Visit our website for today’s homemade selection.

Bowl Of Soup Du Jour

$5.00

Visit our website for today’s homemade selection.

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Dinner Coleslaw

$2.50

Extra Garlic Bread

$0.60

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Applesauce

$2.50

GUMBO QUART

$12.50

CHILI QUART

$12.00Out of stock

Pizza

Large Pizza

$14.50

16" pizza, 12 slices.

Small Pizza

$11.50

12" pizza, 8 slices.

Personal Pizza

$10.00

Pick any three toppings.

SD 4oz Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$13.50

Pick any three toppings.

Peachfest pizza slice

$2.50Out of stock

Pub Burgers

Our 1/2lb burgers are hand pattied daily from fresh Angus ground chuck. Flame-broiled to your liking and served on a handmade brioche bun with kettle chips

1/2 Lb Pub Burger

$10.00

Serve with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Your choice of protein: Angus Ground Chuck Sweet Potato & Quinoa +1 Roasted Beet & Chickpea +1 Impossible Burger +2 Chicken Breast Additional Toppings .90: American • Swiss • Cheddar • Mozzarella • Bleu Crumbles • Pepper Jack • Feta • Jalapenos • Green Olives • Mushrooms • Grilled Onions • Bacon

Bleu on Black

$11.50

Blackened with cajun spices and loaded with sauteed onions, hardwood smoked bacon and bleu cheese crumbles

Nickie Melt

$11.50

Loaded with sauteed onions, mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Served on grilled marble rye with thousand island dressing

Tillson Tim

$11.50

Thick cut hardwood smoked bacon, our gooey four cheese blend and thousand island dressing

Handhelds

All sandwiches are served with chips and pickle. Substitute fries for 1.50

Baked Italian Sub

$11.00

Toasted hoagie bun baked with sliced hardwood smoked ham, hard salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mild peppers, mozzarella cheese and italian herbs. Served with italian dressing

Cubano

$11.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, hardwood smoked ham, swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and tasty pickles in a pressed hoagie bun. Sorry no substitutions.

Reuben

$11.00

Thinly sliced corned beef and swiss stacked on grilled marble rye, covered in tangy sauerkraut. Served with thousand island dressing

Kelly's Chicken Sammy

$11.50

A boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded and golden fried. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles and fresh garlic, basil aioli

Prime Rib Cheese Steak

$14.50

Melt-in-your mouth slow roasted prime rib on a toasted hoagie bun topped with havarti cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. Served with herbed mayo

The Gobbler

$12.00

Shaved oven roasted turkey breast, grilled onions, creamy havarti cheese, dark greens and savory caramelized onion aioli on sourdough bread

Three Little Pigs

$12.00

Three authentic corn tortillas stuffed with tender pork carnitas, cowboy caviar, avocado-lime crema and fresh cilantro. Serve with house made tortilla chips

Turkey Reuben

$11.00

Shaved oven roasted turkey breast and melted swiss cheese topped with creamy coleslaw on grilled marble rye bread. Served with thousand island dressing

Peachfest hotdogs

$2.50Out of stock

House Plates

All house plates are served with 2 of your favorite sides: Coleslaw, Apple Sauce, Smashed Red Skin Potatoes, Cottage Cheese, Fries, Seasonal Veggies, Mac & Cheese - add 2, Salad - add 2

Burrito Bowl

$14.50

Seasoned grilled chicken or tender pulled pork, flame roasted vegetables, cheddar jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, fresh cilantro, guacamole and mexi-ranch served over a bed of quinoa and fresh greens.

Gary's Cod

$14.00

Hand-dipped beer battered cod perfectly cooked to be golden, tender and crisp

Southern Style Chicken Strips

$13.00

Chicken tenders breaded in southern-style crunchy peppered cracker crumbs

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.50

White-meat chicken mixed with fresh vegetables in a hot cast iron skillet covered in a flaky pastry

Cilantro Lime Salmon

$16.50

Housemade cilantro lime butter atop lean atlantic salmon cooked to a tender, flaky perfection

Flat Iron Steak

$18.00

Aged, choice top blade filet flame broiled to your liking

Kids Stuff

Kids Burger

$5.50

1/4lb burger served with apple sauce or fries.

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.50

Three lightly breaded chicken tenders served with apple sauce or fries

Kids Grill Cheese

$5.50

American cheese. Served with apple sauce or fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Kraft Macaroni and cheese served with apple sauce or fries.

Kids Pizza

$5.50

Your choice of one topping.

Kids Boneless

$5.50Out of stock

Lightly breaded boneless wings with choice of 1 dipping sauce served with apple sauce or fries

Desserts

Chocolate Turtle Brownie

$7.00

Warm fudge chocolate brownie with a true artisan flare, hand finished with gourmet topping, chocolate icing, and caramel. Topped with a decadent scoop of salted caramel and pretzel ice cream and drizzled with even more caramel

Baked Cherry Cobbler

$7.00

Creamy and custardy, this maple bourbon bread pudding is rich and delicious. Topped with caramel and heaps of whipped cream. 

Pumpkin Mousse Square

$7.00

Deliciously tangy and rich with a buttery granola crust. Topped with decadent whipped cream and a slice of lime. 

Choclate chip cheesecake

$7.00

Features

Frankenstein Flatbread

$13.00

Chicken and Waffles

$16.50

The Roosevelt

$13.00

Wood fired flatbread stuffed with grilled chicken, mild peppers, tomatoes, red onion, feta, mozzarella and garlic herb aioli.

Potato Skins

$8.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Extras

Ext Dressing

$0.65

Baguettes

$1.50

Chicken

$4.00

Extra Garlic Bread

$0.60

Gravy

$1.00

Smashed Red Skins

$2.50

Piece Of Cod

$3.00

Salmon

$9.00

Veggies

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Guacamole - 3oz

$2.00

Spec Pizzas

BLT Pizza

$10.50

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo

Small BLT Pizza

$15.50

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo

Large BLT Pizza

$19.50

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.50

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, red onions and grilled chicken

Small BBQ Chix Pizza

$15.50

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, red onions and grilled chicken

Large BBQ Chix Pizza

$19.50

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, red onions and grilled chicken

Buffalo Chix Pizza

$10.50

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon and crispy chicken

SM Buff Chix

$15.50

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon and crispy chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Pizza Skin

$10.50

Mashed potatoes, cheddar jack cheese and bacon

Small Pizza Skin

$15.50

Mashed potatoes, cheddar jack cheese and bacon

Large Pizza Skin

$19.50

Mashed potatoes, cheddar jack cheese and bacon

Apparel

Tee Shirt

$22.00

V Neck Shirt

$22.00

Baseball Style

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Mastercard, Visa and Discover accepted.

Website

Location

128 S Main St, Romeo, MI 48065

Directions

Gallery
Thee Office Pub & Cookery image
Thee Office Pub & Cookery image
Thee Office Pub & Cookery image
Thee Office Pub & Cookery image

