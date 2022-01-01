Thee Office Pub & Cookery
1,283 Reviews
$$
128 S Main St
Romeo, MI 48065
Popular Items
Shareables
Bangin' Southern Fusion Shrimp
Delicately breaded shrimp fried and tossed in our house-crafted remoulade and drizzled with sweet and firey sriracha sauce
Boneless Wings
Hand breaded and hand cut all white chicken tenderloins, tossed in your favorite sauce: Hot sauce , Sweet BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Sriracha, Carolina BBQ or Carribean Jerk
Pickle Chips
Crisp and tangy dill pickle chips subtly breaded, golden fried and served with ranch
Jalapeno Business
Warm, creamy jalapeno, bacon, cheddar dip topped with fresh tomato. Served with our house made tortilla chips
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla packed with flame roasted vegetables, chargrilled jamaican jerk chicken, cheddar jack cheese and fresh cilantro. Served with sour cream and quacamole
Bread Basket
Homemade garlic bread.
Chicken Strips
Lightly breaded southern style chicken tenderloins, deep fried golden brown.
Flat Out Cheesy
Wood grilled flat bread with zesty garlic spread, our four cheese blend and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with ranch
Steak Bites
Tender and fresh beef tenderloin tips sauteed in demi-glace with mushrooms and garlic. Served with perfectly baked baguettes
Fries
Onion Rings
Thick-cut sweet spanish onions deep fried golden brown.
Sticky Asian Cauliflower
Cauliflower bites roasted to perfection, tossed in sweet thai chili sauce and sprinkled with wasabi sesame seeds. Served with ranch
Cheese Quesadilla
Tater Tots
Potato Skins
Soups & Salads
Crispy Chicken Salad
Garden-fresh greens topped with strips of southern-style crispy chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion and crouton. Served with your choice of dressing.
Antipasto Salad
A delicious combination of garden-fresh greens topped with dry-cured hard salami, ham, red onion, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
House Salad
A bowl of fresh greens, tomato, red onion, cheddar jack cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Nuts & Berries
A delicious combination of garden fresh greens, tart cranberries, walnuts, creamy goat cheese, red onion and crisp apples. Served with lemon tahini vinaigrette
Cup of Gumbo
House specialty since 1992. New Orleans style!
Bowl of Gumbo
House specialty since 1992. New Orleans style!
Cup Of Soup Du Jour
Visit our website for today’s homemade selection.
Bowl Of Soup Du Jour
Visit our website for today’s homemade selection.
Bowl of Chili
Dinner Coleslaw
Extra Garlic Bread
Cottage Cheese
Applesauce
GUMBO QUART
CHILI QUART
Pizza
Pub Burgers
1/2 Lb Pub Burger
Serve with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Your choice of protein: Angus Ground Chuck Sweet Potato & Quinoa +1 Roasted Beet & Chickpea +1 Impossible Burger +2 Chicken Breast Additional Toppings .90: American • Swiss • Cheddar • Mozzarella • Bleu Crumbles • Pepper Jack • Feta • Jalapenos • Green Olives • Mushrooms • Grilled Onions • Bacon
Bleu on Black
Blackened with cajun spices and loaded with sauteed onions, hardwood smoked bacon and bleu cheese crumbles
Nickie Melt
Loaded with sauteed onions, mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Served on grilled marble rye with thousand island dressing
Tillson Tim
Thick cut hardwood smoked bacon, our gooey four cheese blend and thousand island dressing
Handhelds
Baked Italian Sub
Toasted hoagie bun baked with sliced hardwood smoked ham, hard salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mild peppers, mozzarella cheese and italian herbs. Served with italian dressing
Cubano
Slow roasted pulled pork, hardwood smoked ham, swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and tasty pickles in a pressed hoagie bun. Sorry no substitutions.
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef and swiss stacked on grilled marble rye, covered in tangy sauerkraut. Served with thousand island dressing
Kelly's Chicken Sammy
A boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded and golden fried. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles and fresh garlic, basil aioli
Prime Rib Cheese Steak
Melt-in-your mouth slow roasted prime rib on a toasted hoagie bun topped with havarti cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. Served with herbed mayo
The Gobbler
Shaved oven roasted turkey breast, grilled onions, creamy havarti cheese, dark greens and savory caramelized onion aioli on sourdough bread
Three Little Pigs
Three authentic corn tortillas stuffed with tender pork carnitas, cowboy caviar, avocado-lime crema and fresh cilantro. Serve with house made tortilla chips
Turkey Reuben
Shaved oven roasted turkey breast and melted swiss cheese topped with creamy coleslaw on grilled marble rye bread. Served with thousand island dressing
Peachfest hotdogs
House Plates
Burrito Bowl
Seasoned grilled chicken or tender pulled pork, flame roasted vegetables, cheddar jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, fresh cilantro, guacamole and mexi-ranch served over a bed of quinoa and fresh greens.
Gary's Cod
Hand-dipped beer battered cod perfectly cooked to be golden, tender and crisp
Southern Style Chicken Strips
Chicken tenders breaded in southern-style crunchy peppered cracker crumbs
Chicken Pot Pie
White-meat chicken mixed with fresh vegetables in a hot cast iron skillet covered in a flaky pastry
Cilantro Lime Salmon
Housemade cilantro lime butter atop lean atlantic salmon cooked to a tender, flaky perfection
Flat Iron Steak
Aged, choice top blade filet flame broiled to your liking
Kids Stuff
Kids Burger
1/4lb burger served with apple sauce or fries.
Kids Chicken Strips
Three lightly breaded chicken tenders served with apple sauce or fries
Kids Grill Cheese
American cheese. Served with apple sauce or fries.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kraft Macaroni and cheese served with apple sauce or fries.
Kids Pizza
Your choice of one topping.
Kids Boneless
Lightly breaded boneless wings with choice of 1 dipping sauce served with apple sauce or fries
Desserts
Chocolate Turtle Brownie
Warm fudge chocolate brownie with a true artisan flare, hand finished with gourmet topping, chocolate icing, and caramel. Topped with a decadent scoop of salted caramel and pretzel ice cream and drizzled with even more caramel
Baked Cherry Cobbler
Creamy and custardy, this maple bourbon bread pudding is rich and delicious. Topped with caramel and heaps of whipped cream.
Pumpkin Mousse Square
Deliciously tangy and rich with a buttery granola crust. Topped with decadent whipped cream and a slice of lime.
Choclate chip cheesecake
Spec Pizzas
BLT Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo
Small BLT Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo
Large BLT Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, red onions and grilled chicken
Small BBQ Chix Pizza
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, red onions and grilled chicken
Large BBQ Chix Pizza
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, red onions and grilled chicken
Buffalo Chix Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon and crispy chicken
SM Buff Chix
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon and crispy chicken
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Pizza Skin
Mashed potatoes, cheddar jack cheese and bacon
Small Pizza Skin
Mashed potatoes, cheddar jack cheese and bacon
Large Pizza Skin
Mashed potatoes, cheddar jack cheese and bacon
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
Mastercard, Visa and Discover accepted.
128 S Main St, Romeo, MI 48065