The Fire Truck 405 SW A Street

Popular Items

Chicken and Waffles
Kids Chicken Bites
Breakfast Burger

Mains

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

100 percent angus beef, bacon, a fried egg, onion strings, cheddar jack cheese with a chipotle maple remoulade between a toasted buttery brioche bun

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken, Nashville hot sauce, bacon, house aioli and house made pickles on a toasted brioche bun

Fire Truck Glizzy

$10.00

Quarter pound all beef hot dog, lettuce, caramelized onions, cucumber pico topped with caraway crema and fresh dill with a squeeze of lemon

Chicken and Waffles

$12.00

A Belgium-style waffle topped with a Southern fried chicken thigh tossed in a maple syrup butter glaze

French Toast

$12.00

Apples flambéed in apple pie moonshine, maple syrup, bacon fennel jam, mascarpone cheese and topped with crushed walnuts

Butternut Squash Salad

$9.00

Sautéed butternut squash, dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese and walnuts on a bed of fresh mixed greens served with a maple vinaigrette

Sides

Crispy Sprouts

$4.00

Flash fried brussels sprouts topped with a balsamic glaze, fresh parmesan cheese and sea salt

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Golden fried breakfast potatoes

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled cheese sandwich on white bread served with a side of breakfast potatoes

Kids Pancakes

$4.00

Fluffy sprinkle pancakes served with breakfast potatoes

Kids Bacon & Eggs

$4.00

2 cheesy scrambled eggs with a side of bacon and breakfast potatoes

Kids Chicken Bites

$4.00

Hand battered chicken bites served with a side of breakfast potatoes

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Fiji

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Perrier

Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Proudly serving freshly brewed Java Dudes coffee

Juice

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Assorted variety of Diamond Brew Kombucha

Add Ons

Bacon

$3.00

2 pieces of crispy bacon

Egg (1)

$1.00

-- Sunny side up, fried, scrambled --

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Crispy or Grilled

Waffle

$7.00

1 Belgium-style waffle served with shipped butter and maple syrup

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

405 Southwest A Street, Bentonville, AR 72712

Directions

