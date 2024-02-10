Crepes Paulette - Bentonville 100 southwest 8th street Suite number 4
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Sweet and savory handheld crêpes, sippable soups and drinks for everyone!
Location
100 SW 8th Street , Bentonville, AR 72712
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Fire Truck - 405 SW A Street
No Reviews
405 Southwest A Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bentonville
More near Bentonville