The Madras Cafe - Authentic Indian Vegetarian Cuisine
5422 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Popular Items
FOOD
Soups
Rasam
Spicy tamarind based delicacy with south Indian spices
Tomato Soup
Tomato soup which is thin in consistency, spicy from the use of spices and is very flavorful.
Sweet Corn Soup
Chinese style creamy soup with sweet corn & diced vegetables
Hot & Sour Spicy Soup
Spicy and tangy Chinese style soup made with julienne's of crispy fresh vegetables
Appetizer
Samosa (2 pc)
Fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, onions, peas
Medhu Vadai (2 pc)
Crispy deep fried south Indian lentil doughnut served with varieties of chutney & sambar
Sambar Vadai (1pc)
South Indian lentil doughnut soaked in sambar and garnished with chopped onions & cilantro
Rasam Vada (1 PC)
Lentil doughnut soaked in tamarind spiced soup.
Dahi Vada - Sugar
South Indian lentil doughnut soaked in sweetened yogurt
Bajji (Fritters)
South Indian street delicacy coated with besan flour blended with traditional spices & deep fried – served with chutneys
65’s
Marinated in traditional spice blend and deep fried to perfection
Chilli Fry
Sautéed in a spicy sweet sauce along with onions and bell peppers
Pepper Fry
South Indian style dish cooked with black pepper and house spices.
Manchurian
Indo-Chinese creation batter-fried and tossed in Manchurian sauce
Malai Paneer Tikka
Indian cottage cheese (paneer) cubes marinated with yogurt, cream, spices, herbs and cooked to perfection in traditional style Clay Oven
Hariyali Paneer Tikka
Indian cottage cheese (paneer) cubes marinated with yogurt, cream, spices, herbs, coriander, mint and cooked to perfection in traditional style Clay Oven
Curries
Dal Tadka
Moong Dal boiled and cooked with onion, tomatoes and tempered with traditional Indian spices and served with side of rice.
Chana Masala
Popular Punjabi curry made with chickpeas onion, tomatoes, and house spices and served with steamed rice.
Butter Masala
This creamy curry is made with onion, tomatoes, cashews, cream and butter (of course!). It has a mild sweet taste and pairs beautifully with garlic naan or jeera rice.
Saag(Palak) Paneer
Palak paneer is a vegetarian dish originating from the Indian subcontinent, consisting of paneer in a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices.
Paneer Mughlai
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in fragrant and spiced curry
Navratan Korma
This is an Indian vegetable korma with nuts, paneer cheese, and an adjustable list of vegetables. It is in a tomato-cream sauce as opposed to the usual yogurt based sauce.
Malai Kofta
Malai Kofta is a very popular Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato based curry.
Kadai Mushroom
Kadai mushroom is a super simple, easy and delicious dish of sautéed button mushrooms, bell peppers (capsicum) in a spiced, tangy tomato sauce. Mushrooms, spices, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers – their combination never goes wrong
Kadai Paneer
Indian cottage cheese cooked in onion sauce with house spices.
Kadai Vegetables
Kadai vegetable - Mixed vegetables are cooked with freshly ground spices and then simmered in delicious tomato gravy.
Tikka Masala
Paneer tikka masala is an Indian dish of marinated paneer cheese served in a spiced gravy. It is a vegetarian alternative to chicken tikka masala.
Aloo Gobi (Dry)
Aloo gobi is a vegetarian dish from the Indian subcontinent made with potatoes, cauliflower, and Indian spices. It is popular in Indian and Pakistani cuisines. It is yellowish in colour, due to the use of turmeric, and occasionally contains kalonji and curry leaves.
Aloo Gobi Curry
Ennai Kathirikkai Kuzhambu
Tamarind based tangy curry cooked with marinated eggplant, onions & tomatoes cooked in sesame oil.
Kaai Kari Kurma (Veggie Korma)
Mixed vegetables cooked in coconut-based curry with traditional South Indian spices
Chettinad Curry
Spicy Chettinad style preparation with mushroom, onions & traditional spices
Kara Kuzhambu
Okra cooked in spicy tamarind sauce.
Accompaniments
Plain Naan
Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven
Butter Naan
Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter
Garlic Naan
Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter and garlic.
Cheese Naan
Flat bread stuffed with cheese and cooked in traditional clay oven
Garlic Cheese Naan
Flat bread stuffed with cheese then cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter and garlic.
Garlic Chilli Naan
Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter, chillies and garlic.
Garlic Chilli Cheese Naan
Flat bread stuffed with cheese then cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter and garlic and hot chilies.
Bullet Naan (Hot chilli Naan)
Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter, cilantro, and jalapenos.
Chapati
Round wheat flour flat bread cooked on flat top grill
House Specials
Pongal
Rice & lentil cooked to perfection with peppercorns, nuts & house spices seasoned with ghee – served with chutney & sambar
Poori Masala (3 PC)
Fluffy deep-fried Indian bread served with seasoned potato masala
Idli (3 PC)
Most popular South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney and sambar
Idli Manchurian
Idly fried and tossed with Manchurian sauce.
Podi Idli
Idli fried and tossed with spiced powder.
Chilly Fry Idli
Idli fried and tossed with sweet Chilly sauce. Indo Chinese style.
Chana Batura ( 1 PC)
Indian bread deep fried until it puffs up into a lightly browned, soft, fluffy bread, which is elastic and chewy. Batura is prepared by kneading white flour (maida), dahi (yogurt), oil and baking powder. The dough is left to rise, and then small balls of this dough is hand-rolled before frying. Batura is served with Chana ( Chick Peas) masala
Dosai Corner
Plain Dosai
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil
Onion Dosai
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with onions
Podi Dosai
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with spiced powder
Masala Dosai
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with seasoned potato masala
Mysore Masala Dosai
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with seasoned potato masala and spicy sauce.
Paneer Potato Masala Dosai
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with potato masalaa mixed with Indian cottage cheese
Paneer Burji Dosa
Rice and Lentil crepe with paneer cooked with kadai masala.
Spring Dosa
Crepe made of rice and lentils and topped with Mysore sauce, cheese, seasoned potato filling and vegetables. Rolled and served like a wrap.
Cheese Dosai
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with cheese and spices
Carrot Onion Cheese Dosai
Crepe made of rice and lentils and topped with carrots, onions and cheese.
Paper Roast
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil
Paper Roast Masala Dosai
Thin and crispy crepe made of rice & lentil served along with seasoned potatoes.
Ghee Roast
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with clarified butter(ghee)
Ghee Roast Masala Dosai
Thin crepe cooked in clarified butter with potato masala.
Choclate Dosa
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with chocolate syrup.
Kal Dosai
Thick crepe made of rice & lentil
Rava Dosai
Thin crepe made of semolina
Onion Rava Dosai
Thin crepe made of semolina and topped with onions.
Rava Masala Dosai
Thin crepe made of semolina and stuffed with potato masala.
Onion Rava Masala Dosa
Thin crepe made of semolina and topped with onions and served with seasoned potatoes.
Rava Mysore Masala Dosai
Thin crepe made of semolina filled with seasoned potato masala and spicy sauce.
Plain Uthappam
Soft pancake made of rice & lentil
Onion Uthappam
Soft pancake made of rice & lentil and topped with onion.
Onion Chilli Uthappam
Soft pancake made of rice and lentils and topped with jalapenos and onions.
Cheese and Chilli Uthapam
Soft pancake made of rice and lentils and topped with jalapenos and cheese.
Mixed Veg Uthappam
Soft pancake made of rice & lentil and topped with vegetables.
Podi Uthappam
Soft pancake made of rice & lentil and topped with spiced powder.
Andhra Masala Dosa - Spicy
Crepe made of rice and lentils and topped with spicy sauce and seasoned potato fillings.
Rice & Noodles
Variety Rice
Choose from Bisi-Bele-Bhath, Tamarind Rice, Lemon Rice, Curd Rice
Vegetable Biryani - Basmati Rice
Pulao’s
Basmati rice cooked with clarified butter and whole spice to create an aromatic and flavorful dish.
Fried Rice
Chinese or Madrasi ( spsicy) style fried rice
Hakka Noodles
Noodles cooked in chinese or madrasi style ( spice flavored)
Schezwan Noodles
Noodles cooked and sautéed in house made schezwan (spicy) sauce.
Schezwan Fried Rice
Cooked rice sautéed in house made schezwan (spicy) sauce.
Desserts
Rasamalai
Made of cottage cheese and sweetened milk
Gulab Jamun
Dumplings made of milk and condense milk. Deep fried and soaked in sugar syrup.
Payasam
Milk pudding
Carrot Halwa
Carrot Pudding cooked with condense milk and clarified butter.
Paan Ice Cream 8oz
House made Paan (beetle leaves) ice cream with fennel seeds and tutti frooti.
Rasmalai Cake ( 7 oz cup) Eggless
Chaats
Side
Raitha
Chopped onions, Yogurt with green chillies. Best side for pulav or biryani.
Sambar 8 oz
Sambar is a lentil-based vegetable stew, cooked with Toor Dal and tamarind broth. It is very popular in South India.
Sambar 16 oz
Sambar is a lentil-based vegetable stew, cooked with Toor Dal and tamarind broth. It is very popular in South India.
Coconut chutney 8 oz
Tomato chutney 8 oz
Mint Chutney 8 oz
Tamarind Chutney 8 oz
Basmati Rice
Papad ( 3 Pcs)
Flavored rice crisps deep fried.
DRINKS
Beverages
Filter Coffee (to go)
Indian coffee powder filtered using Indian style stainless steel filter. Strong and flavorful.
Masala Tea
tea powered boiled with milk and spices like cardamom, ginger to create an amazing flavor.
Mango Lassi
Yogurt mango drink.
Rose Milk
Indian Butter Milk
Yogurt drink with green chilly, ginger and cilantro. Spicy yogurt drink.
Soda Can 355ml
Vegan Food
Soups
Appetizers
Mix Veg Pakoda
Deep fried julienne's of vegetables mixed with besan flour & Indian house spices
Bajji (Fritters)
South Indian street delicacy coated with besan flour blended with traditional spices & deep fried – served with chutneys
Chilli Fry (Vegan)
Sautéed in a spicy sweet sauce along with onions and bell peppers
Pepper Fry (Vegan)
South Indian style dish cooked with black pepper and house spices.
North Indian Curries
Tikka Masala (Vegan)
Paneer tikka masala is an Indian dish of marinated paneer cheese served in a spiced gravy. It is a vegetarian alternative to chicken tikka masala.
Aloo Gobi (Vegan)
Aloo gobi is a vegetarian dish from the Indian subcontinent made with potatoes, cauliflower, and Indian spices. It is popular in Indian and Pakistani cuisines. It is yellowish in colour, due to the use of turmeric, and occasionally contains kalonji and curry leaves.
Aloo Mutter - Vegan
Aloo mutter is a Punjabi dish from the Indian subcontinent which is made from potatoes and peas in a spiced creamy tomato based sauce. It is a vegetarian dish. The sauce is generally cooked with garlic, ginger, onion, tomatoes, cilantro, cumin seeds and other spices.
Artichoke Mutter Korma
Artichoke and peas cooked with cream and onion, tomoato based sauce with house spices.
Bhindi Masala
Okra fried and cooked with house made spice to form a perfectly blended curry and served with rice.
Mutter Mushroom
Matar mushroom is a Indian curry made with green peas, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes & spices. This curry is mildly spiced and tastes good with plain rice, chapati, roti, naan or even with plain parathas
Vegetable Jalfrezi
It is an Indian stir fried veggie dish sautéed on high fire with regular spices like red chili powder and garam masala, mix of Chinese and South Asian cooking techniques used in its preparation. This semi dried stir fried veggie is delicious, crunchy and tasty too.
South Indian Curries
Paruppu Urundai Kuzhambu
Paruppu urundai kuzhambu (soup) is a very special and delicious kuzhambu variety. The tasty dal balls in a tangy gravy is a wonderful dish for a plain rice. It is a famous South Indian traditional Kuzhambu variety. Some traditional dishes are so close to our heart. This Paruppu Urundai kuzhambu is one such recipe. My Grand mother makes this awesome dish and she has her own touch or should i say secret ingredient, not that i know of, but somehow her version of this kuzhambu tastes much more yummier.
Ennai Kathirikkai Kuzhambu
Tamarind based tangy curry cooked with marinated eggplant, onions & tomatoes cooked in sesame oil.
Chettinad Curry
Spicy Chettinad style preparation with mushroom, onions & traditional spices
Koon Curry
Mushroom curry made in Kerala style coconut-based preparation
Kaai Kari Kurma (Veggie Korma)
Mixed vegetables cooked in coconut-based curry with traditional South Indian spices
Kara Kuzhambu
Okra cooked in spicy tamarind sauce.
Okra Fry - Dry
Okra fried and sautéed with house spices.
Poondu Puli Kozhlumbu ( Garlic and Tamarind Curry)
Garlic and spicy tamarind sauce curry.
House Specials
Sambar Idly (1 PC)
One piece idly dipped in 16oz sambar.
Rasam Vada (1 PC)
Lentil doughnut soaked in tamarind spiced soup.
Dosai Corner
Rice & Noodles
No Onion No Garlic Menu
Soups (NoNg)
Appetizers (NoNg)
Bajji (NoNg)
South Indian street delicacy coated with besan flour blended with traditional spices & deep fried – served with chutneys
Chilli Fry
Sautéed in a spicy sweet sauce along with onions and bell peppers
Pepper Fry
South Indian style dish cooked with black pepper and house spices.
Curries (NoNg)
Artichoke Mutter Korma
Artichoke and peas cooked with cream and onion, tomoato based sauce with house spices.
Mutter Paneer
Mattar paneer, also known as matar paneer, and mutter paneer is a vegetarian North Indian dish consisting of peas and paneer in a tomato based sauce, spiced with garam masala.
Vindaloo
Vindaloo is a spicy Indian curry, typically simmer with fresh ginger, extra spices, and vinegar.
Accompaniments (NoNg)
Poori (3 PC)
Batura (1 PC)
Indian bread deep fried until it puffs up into a lightly browned, soft, fluffy bread, which is elastic and chewy. Batura is prepared by kneading white flour (maida), dahi (yogurt), oil and baking powder. The dough is left to rise, and then small balls of this dough is hand-rolled before frying.
House Specials (NoNg)
Dosai Corner (NoNg)
Rice & Noodles (NoNg)
Tamarind Rice
Rice cooked and sautéed in Tamarind sauce.
Lemon Rice
Rice cooked and sautéed in lemon sauce.
Curd Rice
Rice cooked and mixed with yogurt and spices.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Authentic Indian Vegetarian and Vegan Restaurant
5422 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO 80015