  The Madras Cafe - Authentic Indian Vegetarian Cuisine
The Madras Cafe - Authentic Indian Vegetarian Cuisine

136 Reviews

$$

5422 S Parker Rd

Aurora, CO 80015

Popular Items

Tikka Masala
Garlic Naan
Samosa (2 pc)

FOOD

Soups

Rasam

Rasam

$5.95

Spicy tamarind based delicacy with south Indian spices

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$5.95

Tomato soup which is thin in consistency, spicy from the use of spices and is very flavorful.

Sweet Corn Soup

$5.95

Chinese style creamy soup with sweet corn & diced vegetables

Hot & Sour Spicy Soup

$5.95

Spicy and tangy Chinese style soup made with julienne's of crispy fresh vegetables

Appetizer

Samosa (2 pc)

Samosa (2 pc)

$5.95

Fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, onions, peas

Medhu Vadai (2 pc)

Medhu Vadai (2 pc)

$6.95

Crispy deep fried south Indian lentil doughnut served with varieties of chutney & sambar

Sambar Vadai (1pc)

Sambar Vadai (1pc)

$7.95

South Indian lentil doughnut soaked in sambar and garnished with chopped onions & cilantro

Rasam Vada (1 PC)

$7.95

Lentil doughnut soaked in tamarind spiced soup.

Dahi Vada - Sugar

$7.95Out of stock

South Indian lentil doughnut soaked in sweetened yogurt

Bajji (Fritters)

Bajji (Fritters)

$7.95

South Indian street delicacy coated with besan flour blended with traditional spices & deep fried – served with chutneys

65’s

$10.95

Marinated in traditional spice blend and deep fried to perfection

Chilli Fry

Chilli Fry

$11.95

Sautéed in a spicy sweet sauce along with onions and bell peppers

Pepper Fry

Pepper Fry

$11.95

South Indian style dish cooked with black pepper and house spices.

Manchurian

Manchurian

$11.95

Indo-Chinese creation batter-fried and tossed in Manchurian sauce

Malai Paneer Tikka

Malai Paneer Tikka

$13.95

Indian cottage cheese (paneer) cubes marinated with yogurt, cream, spices, herbs and cooked to perfection in traditional style Clay Oven

Hariyali Paneer Tikka

$13.95

Indian cottage cheese (paneer) cubes marinated with yogurt, cream, spices, herbs, coriander, mint and cooked to perfection in traditional style Clay Oven

Curries

All curries are served with steamed rice.
Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$12.45

Moong Dal boiled and cooked with onion, tomatoes and tempered with traditional Indian spices and served with side of rice.

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$12.45

Popular Punjabi curry made with chickpeas onion, tomatoes, and house spices and served with steamed rice.

Butter Masala

$12.45

This creamy curry is made with onion, tomatoes, cashews, cream and butter (of course!). It has a mild sweet taste and pairs beautifully with garlic naan or jeera rice.

Saag(Palak) Paneer

$12.95

Palak paneer is a vegetarian dish originating from the Indian subcontinent, consisting of paneer in a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices.

Paneer Mughlai

$12.95

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in fragrant and spiced curry

Navratan Korma

$12.95

This is an Indian vegetable korma with nuts, paneer cheese, and an adjustable list of vegetables. It is in a tomato-cream sauce as opposed to the usual yogurt based sauce.

Malai Kofta

$12.95

Malai Kofta is a very popular Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato based curry.

Kadai Mushroom

$12.45

Kadai mushroom is a super simple, easy and delicious dish of sautéed button mushrooms, bell peppers (capsicum) in a spiced, tangy tomato sauce. Mushrooms, spices, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers – their combination never goes wrong

Kadai Paneer

$13.45

Indian cottage cheese cooked in onion sauce with house spices.

Kadai Vegetables

$12.45

Kadai vegetable - Mixed vegetables are cooked with freshly ground spices and then simmered in delicious tomato gravy.

Tikka Masala

$12.45

Paneer tikka masala is an Indian dish of marinated paneer cheese served in a spiced gravy. It is a vegetarian alternative to chicken tikka masala.

Aloo Gobi (Dry)

$12.95

Aloo gobi is a vegetarian dish from the Indian subcontinent made with potatoes, cauliflower, and Indian spices. It is popular in Indian and Pakistani cuisines. It is yellowish in colour, due to the use of turmeric, and occasionally contains kalonji and curry leaves.

Aloo Gobi Curry

$12.95

Ennai Kathirikkai Kuzhambu

$13.45

Tamarind based tangy curry cooked with marinated eggplant, onions & tomatoes cooked in sesame oil.

Kaai Kari Kurma (Veggie Korma)

$13.45

Mixed vegetables cooked in coconut-based curry with traditional South Indian spices

Chettinad Curry

$13.45

Spicy Chettinad style preparation with mushroom, onions & traditional spices

Kara Kuzhambu

$13.45

Okra cooked in spicy tamarind sauce.

Accompaniments

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$2.75

Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven

Butter Naan

$2.95

Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.45

Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter and garlic.

Cheese Naan

$3.95

Flat bread stuffed with cheese and cooked in traditional clay oven

Garlic Cheese Naan

$4.95

Flat bread stuffed with cheese then cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter and garlic.

Garlic Chilli Naan

$4.45

Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter, chillies and garlic.

Garlic Chilli Cheese Naan

$4.95

Flat bread stuffed with cheese then cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter and garlic and hot chilies.

Bullet Naan (Hot chilli Naan)

$3.95

Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter, cilantro, and jalapenos.

Chapati

$2.95

Round wheat flour flat bread cooked on flat top grill

House Specials

Pongal

Pongal

$9.50

Rice & lentil cooked to perfection with peppercorns, nuts & house spices seasoned with ghee – served with chutney & sambar

Poori Masala (3 PC)

$9.95Out of stock

Fluffy deep-fried Indian bread served with seasoned potato masala

Idli (3 PC)

Idli (3 PC)

$5.95

Most popular South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney and sambar

Idli Manchurian

$8.95

Idly fried and tossed with Manchurian sauce.

Podi Idli

Podi Idli

$8.95

Idli fried and tossed with spiced powder.

Chilly Fry Idli

$8.95

Idli fried and tossed with sweet Chilly sauce. Indo Chinese style.

Chana Batura ( 1 PC)

$10.95

Indian bread deep fried until it puffs up into a lightly browned, soft, fluffy bread, which is elastic and chewy. Batura is prepared by kneading white flour (maida), dahi (yogurt), oil and baking powder. The dough is left to rise, and then small balls of this dough is hand-rolled before frying. Batura is served with Chana ( Chick Peas) masala

Dosai Corner

Plain Dosai

$9.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil

Onion Dosai

$10.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with onions

Podi Dosai

$10.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with spiced powder

Masala Dosai

$10.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with seasoned potato masala

Mysore Masala Dosai

$11.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with seasoned potato masala and spicy sauce.

Paneer Potato Masala Dosai

$12.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with potato masalaa mixed with Indian cottage cheese

Paneer Burji Dosa

$13.95

Rice and Lentil crepe with paneer cooked with kadai masala.

Spring Dosa

$13.95

Crepe made of rice and lentils and topped with Mysore sauce, cheese, seasoned potato filling and vegetables. Rolled and served like a wrap.

Cheese Dosai

$10.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with cheese and spices

Carrot Onion Cheese Dosai

$11.95

Crepe made of rice and lentils and topped with carrots, onions and cheese.

Paper Roast

$9.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil

Paper Roast Masala Dosai

$10.95

Thin and crispy crepe made of rice & lentil served along with seasoned potatoes.

Ghee Roast

Ghee Roast

$10.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with clarified butter(ghee)

Ghee Roast Masala Dosai

$11.95

Thin crepe cooked in clarified butter with potato masala.

Choclate Dosa

$8.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with chocolate syrup.

Kal Dosai

$8.95

Thick crepe made of rice & lentil

Rava Dosai

$9.95

Thin crepe made of semolina

Onion Rava Dosai

$11.95

Thin crepe made of semolina and topped with onions.

Rava Masala Dosai

$11.95

Thin crepe made of semolina and stuffed with potato masala.

Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$11.95

Thin crepe made of semolina and topped with onions and served with seasoned potatoes.

Rava Mysore Masala Dosai

$12.95

Thin crepe made of semolina filled with seasoned potato masala and spicy sauce.

Plain Uthappam

$9.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil

Onion Uthappam

$10.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil and topped with onion.

Onion Chilli Uthappam

$10.95

Soft pancake made of rice and lentils and topped with jalapenos and onions.

Cheese and Chilli Uthapam

$11.95

Soft pancake made of rice and lentils and topped with jalapenos and cheese.

Mixed Veg Uthappam

$11.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil and topped with vegetables.

Podi Uthappam

$9.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil and topped with spiced powder.

Andhra Masala Dosa - Spicy

$12.95

Crepe made of rice and lentils and topped with spicy sauce and seasoned potato fillings.

Rice & Noodles

Choice - Vegetable, Peas, Mushroom, Paneer Basmati rice cooked with clarified butter and whole spice to create an aromatic and flavorful dish.

Variety Rice

$8.95

Choose from Bisi-Bele-Bhath, Tamarind Rice, Lemon Rice, Curd Rice

Vegetable Biryani - Basmati Rice

$12.95

Pulao’s

$11.95

Basmati rice cooked with clarified butter and whole spice to create an aromatic and flavorful dish.

Fried Rice

$12.45

Chinese or Madrasi ( spsicy) style fried rice

Hakka Noodles

$12.45

Noodles cooked in chinese or madrasi style ( spice flavored)

Schezwan Noodles

$13.95

Noodles cooked and sautéed in house made schezwan (spicy) sauce.

Schezwan Fried Rice

$13.95

Cooked rice sautéed in house made schezwan (spicy) sauce.

Desserts

Rasamalai

Rasamalai

$4.75

Made of cottage cheese and sweetened milk

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.75

Dumplings made of milk and condense milk. Deep fried and soaked in sugar syrup.

Payasam

$3.45Out of stock

Milk pudding

Carrot Halwa

Carrot Halwa

$4.75

Carrot Pudding cooked with condense milk and clarified butter.

Paan Ice Cream 8oz

$4.45Out of stock

House made Paan (beetle leaves) ice cream with fennel seeds and tutti frooti.

Rasmalai Cake ( 7 oz cup) Eggless

Rasmalai Cake ( 7 oz cup) Eggless

$3.45Out of stock

Chaats

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$7.95

Potato patties cooked and topped with chick peas masala. Garnished with mint, tamarind and sweet yogurt sauce.

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$7.95

Potato puff pasty (samosa) fried and topped with chick peas masala and garnished with mint, tamarind and sweet yogurt sauce.

Side

Raitha

Raitha

$1.99

Chopped onions, Yogurt with green chillies. Best side for pulav or biryani.

Sambar 8 oz

$2.95

Sambar is a lentil-based vegetable stew, cooked with Toor Dal and tamarind broth. It is very popular in South India.

Sambar 16 oz

$4.95

Sambar is a lentil-based vegetable stew, cooked with Toor Dal and tamarind broth. It is very popular in South India.

Coconut chutney 8 oz

$2.95

Tomato chutney 8 oz

$2.95

Mint Chutney 8 oz

$2.95

Tamarind Chutney 8 oz

$2.95

Basmati Rice

$3.95
Papad ( 3 Pcs)

Papad ( 3 Pcs)

$2.95

Flavored rice crisps deep fried.

DRINKS

Beverages

Filter Coffee (to go)

Filter Coffee (to go)

$3.95

Indian coffee powder filtered using Indian style stainless steel filter. Strong and flavorful.

Masala Tea

Masala Tea

$2.95

tea powered boiled with milk and spices like cardamom, ginger to create an amazing flavor.

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.95

Yogurt mango drink.

Rose Milk

$3.95
Indian Butter Milk

Indian Butter Milk

$2.95

Yogurt drink with green chilly, ginger and cilantro. Spicy yogurt drink.

Soda Can 355ml

$1.95

Vegan Food

Soups

Rasam

Rasam

$5.95

Spicy tamarind based delicacy with south Indian spices

Hot & Sour Spicy Soup

$5.95

Spicy and tangy Chinese style soup made with julienne's of crispy fresh vegetables

Appetizers

Samosa (2 pc)

Samosa (2 pc)

$5.95

Fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, onions, peas

Medhu Vadai (2 pc)

Medhu Vadai (2 pc)

$6.95

Crispy deep fried south Indian lentil doughnut served with varieties of chutney & sambar

Mix Veg Pakoda

Mix Veg Pakoda

$8.95

Deep fried julienne's of vegetables mixed with besan flour & Indian house spices

Bajji (Fritters)

Bajji (Fritters)

$7.95

South Indian street delicacy coated with besan flour blended with traditional spices & deep fried – served with chutneys

65’s

65’s

$10.95

Marinated in traditional spice blend and deep fried to perfection

Chilli Fry (Vegan)

Chilli Fry (Vegan)

$11.95

Sautéed in a spicy sweet sauce along with onions and bell peppers

Pepper Fry (Vegan)

Pepper Fry (Vegan)

$11.95

South Indian style dish cooked with black pepper and house spices.

North Indian Curries

All curries are served with steamed rice.
Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$12.45

Moong Dal boiled and cooked with onion, tomatoes and tempered with traditional Indian spices and served with side of rice.

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$12.45

Popular Punjabi curry made with chickpeas onion, tomatoes, and house spices and served with steamed rice.

Kadai Vegetables

$12.45

Kadai vegetable - Mixed vegetables are cooked with freshly ground spices and then simmered in delicious tomato gravy.

Kadai Mushroom

$12.45

Kadai mushroom is a super simple, easy and delicious dish of sautéed button mushrooms, bell peppers (capsicum) in a spiced, tangy tomato sauce. Mushrooms, spices, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers – their combination never goes wrong

Tikka Masala (Vegan)

$11.95

Paneer tikka masala is an Indian dish of marinated paneer cheese served in a spiced gravy. It is a vegetarian alternative to chicken tikka masala.

Aloo Gobi (Vegan)

$11.95

Aloo gobi is a vegetarian dish from the Indian subcontinent made with potatoes, cauliflower, and Indian spices. It is popular in Indian and Pakistani cuisines. It is yellowish in colour, due to the use of turmeric, and occasionally contains kalonji and curry leaves.

Aloo Mutter - Vegan

$11.95

Aloo mutter is a Punjabi dish from the Indian subcontinent which is made from potatoes and peas in a spiced creamy tomato based sauce. It is a vegetarian dish. The sauce is generally cooked with garlic, ginger, onion, tomatoes, cilantro, cumin seeds and other spices.

Artichoke Mutter Korma

$12.95

Artichoke and peas cooked with cream and onion, tomoato based sauce with house spices.

Bhindi Masala

$12.95

Okra fried and cooked with house made spice to form a perfectly blended curry and served with rice.

Mutter Mushroom

$12.95

Matar mushroom is a Indian curry made with green peas, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes & spices. This curry is mildly spiced and tastes good with plain rice, chapati, roti, naan or even with plain parathas

Navratan Korma

$12.95

This is an Indian vegetable korma with nuts, paneer cheese, and an adjustable list of vegetables. It is in a tomato-cream sauce as opposed to the usual yogurt based sauce.

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$11.95

It is an Indian stir fried veggie dish sautéed on high fire with regular spices like red chili powder and garam masala, mix of Chinese and South Asian cooking techniques used in its preparation. This semi dried stir fried veggie is delicious, crunchy and tasty too.

South Indian Curries

Paruppu Urundai Kuzhambu

$13.45Out of stock

Paruppu urundai kuzhambu (soup) is a very special and delicious kuzhambu variety. The tasty dal balls in a tangy gravy is a wonderful dish for a plain rice. It is a famous South Indian traditional Kuzhambu variety. Some traditional dishes are so close to our heart. This Paruppu Urundai kuzhambu is one such recipe. My Grand mother makes this awesome dish and she has her own touch or should i say secret ingredient, not that i know of, but somehow her version of this kuzhambu tastes much more yummier.

Ennai Kathirikkai Kuzhambu

$13.45

Tamarind based tangy curry cooked with marinated eggplant, onions & tomatoes cooked in sesame oil.

Chettinad Curry

$13.45

Spicy Chettinad style preparation with mushroom, onions & traditional spices

Koon Curry

$13.45

Mushroom curry made in Kerala style coconut-based preparation

Kaai Kari Kurma (Veggie Korma)

$13.45

Mixed vegetables cooked in coconut-based curry with traditional South Indian spices

Kara Kuzhambu

$13.45

Okra cooked in spicy tamarind sauce.

Okra Fry - Dry

$13.45

Okra fried and sautéed with house spices.

Poondu Puli Kozhlumbu ( Garlic and Tamarind Curry)

$13.45Out of stock

Garlic and spicy tamarind sauce curry.

Accompaniments

Chapati

$2.95

Round wheat flour flat bread cooked on flat top grill

House Specials

Poori Masala (3 PC)

$9.95Out of stock

Fluffy deep-fried Indian bread served with seasoned potato masala

Idli (3 PC)

Idli (3 PC)

$5.95

Most popular South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney and sambar

Sambar Idly (1 PC)

$6.95

One piece idly dipped in 16oz sambar.

Rasam Vada (1 PC)

$7.95

Lentil doughnut soaked in tamarind spiced soup.

Dosai Corner

Kal Dosai

$8.95

Thick crepe made of rice & lentil

Masala Dosai

$10.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with seasoned potato masala

Mixed Veg Uthappam

$11.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil and topped with vegetables.

Mysore Masala Dosai

$11.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with seasoned potato masala and spicy sauce.

Onion Dosai

$10.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with onions

Onion Rava Dosai

$11.95

Thin crepe made of semolina and topped with onions.

Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$11.95

Thin crepe made of semolina and topped with onions and served with seasoned potatoes.

Onion Uthappam

$10.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil and topped with onion.

Paper Roast

$9.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil

Plain Dosai

$9.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil

Podi Dosai

$10.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with spiced powder

Plain Uthappam

$9.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil

Onion Chilli Uthappam

$10.95

Soft pancake made of rice and lentils and topped with jalapenos and onions.

Podi Uthappam

$9.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil and topped with spiced powder.

Rava Dosai

$9.95

Thin crepe made of semolina

Rava Masala Dosai

$11.95

Thin crepe made of semolina and stuffed with potato masala.

Rava Mysore Masala Dosai

$12.95

Thin crepe made of semolina filled with seasoned potato masala and spicy sauce.

Rice & Noodles

Choice - Vegetable, Peas, Mushroom, Paneer Basmati rice cooked with clarified butter and whole spice to create an aromatic and flavorful dish.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.95

Mushroom Fried Rice

$12.95

Veg Noodles

$12.95

Mushroom Noodles

$12.95

Schezwan Noodles

$12.95

Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.95

No Onion No Garlic Menu

Soups (NoNg)

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$5.95

Tomato soup which is thin in consistency, spicy from the use of spices and is very flavorful.

Sweet Corn Soup

$5.95

Chinese style creamy soup with sweet corn & diced vegetables

Appetizers (NoNg)

Dahi Vada - Sugar

$7.95Out of stock

South Indian lentil doughnut soaked in sweetened yogurt

Mix Veg Pakoda

Mix Veg Pakoda

$8.95

Deep fried julienne's of vegetables mixed with besan flour & Indian house spices

Bajji (NoNg)

$7.95

South Indian street delicacy coated with besan flour blended with traditional spices & deep fried – served with chutneys

Chilli Fry

Chilli Fry

$11.95

Sautéed in a spicy sweet sauce along with onions and bell peppers

Pepper Fry

Pepper Fry

$11.95

South Indian style dish cooked with black pepper and house spices.

Manchurian

Manchurian

$11.95

Indo-Chinese creation batter-fried and tossed in Manchurian sauce

Curries (NoNg)

All curries are served with steamed rice.

Artichoke Mutter Korma

$12.95

Artichoke and peas cooked with cream and onion, tomoato based sauce with house spices.

Butter Masala

$12.45

This creamy curry is made with onion, tomatoes, cashews, cream and butter (of course!). It has a mild sweet taste and pairs beautifully with garlic naan or jeera rice.

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$12.45

Moong Dal boiled and cooked with onion, tomatoes and tempered with traditional Indian spices and served with side of rice.

Kadai Mushroom

$12.45

Kadai mushroom is a super simple, easy and delicious dish of sautéed button mushrooms, bell peppers (capsicum) in a spiced, tangy tomato sauce. Mushrooms, spices, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers – their combination never goes wrong

Kadai Paneer

$13.45

Indian cottage cheese cooked in onion sauce with house spices.

Mutter Mushroom

$12.95

Matar mushroom is a Indian curry made with green peas, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes & spices. This curry is mildly spiced and tastes good with plain rice, chapati, roti, naan or even with plain parathas

Mutter Paneer

$12.95

Mattar paneer, also known as matar paneer, and mutter paneer is a vegetarian North Indian dish consisting of peas and paneer in a tomato based sauce, spiced with garam masala.

Navratan Korma

$12.95

This is an Indian vegetable korma with nuts, paneer cheese, and an adjustable list of vegetables. It is in a tomato-cream sauce as opposed to the usual yogurt based sauce.

Paneer Mughlai

$12.95

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in fragrant and spiced curry

Saag(Palak) Paneer

$12.95

Palak paneer is a vegetarian dish originating from the Indian subcontinent, consisting of paneer in a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices.

Vindaloo

$13.95

Vindaloo is a spicy Indian curry, typically simmer with fresh ginger, extra spices, and vinegar.

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$11.95

It is an Indian stir fried veggie dish sautéed on high fire with regular spices like red chili powder and garam masala, mix of Chinese and South Asian cooking techniques used in its preparation. This semi dried stir fried veggie is delicious, crunchy and tasty too.

Accompaniments (NoNg)

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$2.75

Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven

Butter Naan

$2.95

Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter

Cheese Naan

$3.95

Flat bread stuffed with cheese and cooked in traditional clay oven

Bullet Naan (Hot chilli Naan)

$3.95

Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter, cilantro, and jalapenos.

Chapati

$2.95

Round wheat flour flat bread cooked on flat top grill

Poori (3 PC)

$4.95Out of stock

Batura (1 PC)

$4.95

Indian bread deep fried until it puffs up into a lightly browned, soft, fluffy bread, which is elastic and chewy. Batura is prepared by kneading white flour (maida), dahi (yogurt), oil and baking powder. The dough is left to rise, and then small balls of this dough is hand-rolled before frying.

House Specials (NoNg)

Pongal

Pongal

$9.50

Rice & lentil cooked to perfection with peppercorns, nuts & house spices seasoned with ghee – served with chutney & sambar

Idli (3 PC)

Idli (3 PC)

$5.95

Most popular South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney and sambar

Idli Manchurian

$8.95

Idly fried and tossed with Manchurian sauce.

Chilly Fry Idli

$8.95

Idli fried and tossed with sweet Chilly sauce. Indo Chinese style.

Dosai Corner (NoNg)

Cheese Dosai

$10.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with cheese and spices

Choclate Dosa

$8.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with chocolate syrup.

Ghee Roast

Ghee Roast

$10.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil topped with clarified butter(ghee)

Kal Dosai

$8.95

Thick crepe made of rice & lentil

Mixed Veg Uthappam

$11.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil and topped with vegetables.

Paper Roast

$9.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil

Plain Dosai

$9.95

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil

Plain Uthappam

$9.95

Soft pancake made of rice & lentil

Cheese and Chilli Uthapam

$11.95

Soft pancake made of rice and lentils and topped with jalapenos and cheese.

Rava Dosai

$9.95

Thin crepe made of semolina

Rice & Noodles (NoNg)

Choice - Vegetable, Peas, Mushroom, Paneer Basmati rice cooked with clarified butter and whole spice to create an aromatic and flavorful dish.

Tamarind Rice

$8.95Out of stock

Rice cooked and sautéed in Tamarind sauce.

Lemon Rice

$8.95Out of stock

Rice cooked and sautéed in lemon sauce.

Curd Rice

$8.95

Rice cooked and mixed with yogurt and spices.

Pulao’s

$11.95

Basmati rice cooked with clarified butter and whole spice to create an aromatic and flavorful dish.

Fried Rice

$12.45

Chinese or Madrasi ( spsicy) style fried rice

Hakka Noodles

$12.45

Noodles cooked in chinese or madrasi style ( spice flavored)

Schezwan Noodles

$13.95

Noodles cooked and sautéed in house made schezwan (spicy) sauce.

Schezwan Fried Rice

$13.95

Cooked rice sautéed in house made schezwan (spicy) sauce.

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Authentic Indian Vegetarian and Vegan Restaurant

5422 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO 80015

