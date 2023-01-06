Restaurant header imageView gallery

Celebrity Lanes 15755 East Arapahoe Road

15755 East Arapahoe Road

Centennial, CO 80127

Appetizers

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Roasted garlic hummus ( with olive oil, parsley and paprika) pita points and fresh veggies (cucumbers, carrots and celery)

Onion Rings

$9.00

served with dipping sauce

Pretzel sticks

$10.00

Single Loaded Nachos

$9.00

Corn chips, Queso Sauce, Green Pork Chili, Beans, Jack & Cheddar cheese, Green onions, tomato, jalapeno

Team Nacho

$17.00

Corn chips, Queso Sauce, Green Pork Chili, Beans, Jack & cheddar cheese, Green onions, tomato, jalapeno

Mozarella Sticks

$10.00

7 mozarella sticks with marinara sauce

Potato skins

$11.00

Bacon, Jack & Cheddar cheese, green onions, sour cream.

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour wrap, Jalapeno Cream cheese, Monterrey Cheese, Cheddar cheese, Mozzarella cheese, tomato, onions, Mix peppers, chips.

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Stars Dipping Platter

$22.00

Queso Dip with or without green chile, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Mexican Style sweet Corn dip, served with homemade chips, carrot sticks, celery sticks and flatbread 22

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

4 chicken fingers with side of choice

Jalapeno poppers

$10.00Out of stock

An egg roll jalapeno popper with a mix of Parmesan, Mozarella, Monterrey &jack and cream cheese, Queso sauce. Bacon, fresh jalapeno and buffalo sauce.

Sampler

$22.00

Tenders, wings, fries, onion rings and mozzarella sticks

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad with Protein of choice

Buff Chicken Salad

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, tomatoes, mixed greens

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine & mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, sliced avocado, tomatoes, roasted garlic crouton and choice of dressing, choose fried chicken or gilled chicken.

Garden Salad

$11.00

Romaine & mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, roasted garlic crouton and choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$5.50

Side Caesar

$5.50

Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$17.00

20 Wings

$27.00

40 Wings

$45.00

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

14" pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.00

16" pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

14" pizza Cheese and pepperoni

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$21.00

16" Pizza cheese and pepperoni

Loaded Pie

$17.00

14 Pizza, marinara sauce, mozarella cheese, smoked pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, beef, onion, green peppers, mushroom and black oliver

Large Loaded Pie

$24.00

16' Pizza marinara sauce, mozarella cheese, smoked pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, beef, onion, green peppers, mushroom and black oliver

Margherita

$13.00

14' pizza, Olive oil base, mozarella cheese, fresh mozarela, tomato and fresh basil

Large Margherita

$21.00

Olive oil base, mozarella cheese, fresh mozarela, tomato and fresh basil

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$15.00

14" pizza. Bbq base, mozarella cheesee, onions, chicken and cilantro

Large Bbq Chicken Pizza

$22.00

16" Bbq base, mozarella cheesee, onions, chicken and cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

14" pizza,buffalo sauce base, mozarella cheese, bleu cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

16" buffalo sauce base, mozarella cheese, bleu cheese

Veggie Pizza

$15.00

14" pizza. Marinara base, mozarella cheese, Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives

Large Veggie Pizza

$21.00

16" pizza. Marinara base, mozarella cheese, Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives

Burgers

All American Burger

$13.00

Cheese, lettuce and tomatol

The Signature Burger

$15.00

Bleu, chedar & Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato

The Pepper-Jack

$15.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, acon, lettuce, tomato and chopotle mayo

Western Bbq Burger

$15.00

Cheddar, acon and onion ring

Mushroom swiss Burger

$15.00

Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomato and mushrooms

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Impossible patty burger spring mix greens and tomato

Sandwiches & Wraps

California Club

$13.00

Turkey, Cheddar, Jack, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, avocado

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and herb mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$13.00

Chicken breast, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce

Taos Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken, guacamole, jalapeno cream cheese, bacon, lettuce, roasted chile, tomato

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Shaved ribeye, 3 cheese blend, onions, peppers, mushrooms.

French Dip

$15.00

Shaved ribeye, onions, swiss, au jus

Signatures

Classic Fajitas

$17.00

Beef or chicken fajitas, tortillas, beans, guac, monterrey cheese, tomato.

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Fried fish, side of choice, coleslaw and lemon

Fried Shrimp and Chips

$14.00

Fried shrimp, side of choice and lemon

Street Tacos

$13.00

Slider Trio

$13.00

Burger, buffalo chickn, pulled pork or a combo

Desserts

Choc Chip Cookie

$9.00

Freshly baked chocolate chip cookie

Cheescake

$9.00

Molten Chocolate lava cake

$9.00

Molten chocolate cake with chocolate ganache and a scoop of vainilla ice cream

Funnel cake fries

$8.00

Funnel cake fries with one sauce of choice

Sides

Basket French Fries

$5.50

Basket Curly Fries

$5.50Out of stock

Tater Tots

$5.50

Cole Slaw

$5.50

Sd Mayo

$0.50

Sd Sm Pico

$2.50

Sd Lrg Pico

$5.00

Sm Guac

$2.50

Lrg Guac

$5.00

Sm Sour Cream

$2.50

Lrg Sour Cream

$5.00

Sd Sm Salsa

$0.50

Sd Lrg Salsa

$2.00

Sd sm Ranch

$1.00

Sd Lrg Ranch

$3.00

Sd sm Blue Cheese

$1.00

Sd Lrg Blue Cheese

$3.00

Sd Signature Sauce

$1.00

Sd Bbq

$1.00

Sd Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sd Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Sd Cheddar&Jack

$1.00

Sd Chips

$1.50

Sd Tortillas

$2.00

Sd Pita Bread

$3.00

Sd Hummus

$5.00

Sd sm Queso sauce

$2.00

Sd Lg Queso Sauce

$4.00

Sd Avocato

$2.00

Sd Fresh jalapeno

$2.00

Sd Jalapenos

$1.00

Sd Onions

$1.00

Sd Pickles

$0.50

Sd Bacon

$2.00

Extra Burger

$6.00

Extra Chx Breast

$5.00

Extra Chx Fajita

$4.00

Extra Beef Fajita

$5.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Mac and cheese, Cheddar & Jack cheese and fries. Serve with Applesauce and a $3.00 Arcade Card

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Fried popcorn chicken with fries. Serve with Applesauce and a $3.00 Arcade Card

Kids Corn dog

$8.00

Fried Corn dog with fries. Serve with Applesauce and a $3.00 Arcade Card

Kids slider

$8.00

2 sliders with side of choice. Serve with Applesauce and a $3.00 Arcade Card

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids pizza.

Cocktails

Adios MF

$9.00

Colorado Sunset

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Electric Lemonade

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.50

Irish Mule

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Ruby Mule

$8.00

Sangria

$9.00

Sea Breeze

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.50

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.50

Well Long Island

$8.00

Well Margarita

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.50

White Russian

$8.00

Vodka

Well Vodka (Georgi)

$5.75

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolt Mandarin

$6.00

Absolt Raspberri

$6.00

Absolt Vanilla

$6.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.75

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.75

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$7.00

Stoli

$9.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka (Georgi)

$11.00

DBL Absolut

$11.75

DBL Absolut Citron

$11.75

DBL Absolt Mandarin

$11.75

DBL Absolt Raspberri

$11.75

DBL Absolt Vanilla

$11.75

DBL Grey Goose

$21.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$17.00

DBL Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$12.75

DBL Stoli

$17.00

DBL Pink Whitney

$12.75

DBL Titos

$17.00

Gin

Well Gin (Seagrams)

$5.75

Bombay

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Fords

$7.50

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Well Gin (Seagrams)

$11.00

DBL Bombay

$13.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.00

DBL Fords

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

Rum

Well Rum (Carribaya)

$5.75

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

DBL Well Rum (Carribaya)

$11.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Meyers Dark Rum

$11.75

DBL Malibu

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila (Conquistador)

$5.75

1800 Cristalino Anejo

$13.50

Patron Silver

$12.50

Patron Anejo

$13.50

Don Julio SIlver

$12.50

DBL Well Tequila (Conquistador)

$11.00

DBL 1800

$13.00

DBL 1800 Cristalino Anejo

$21.50

DBL Patron Silver

$19.50

DBL Patron Anejo

$21.50

DBL Don Julio SIlver

$19.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey (Evan Williams)

$5.75

Bulliet

$10.50

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jack Apple

$7.50

Jameson

$9.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Stranahans

$12.00

Sweet Covens

$11.00

Tin Cup

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Fireball

$8.50

DBL Well Whiskey (Evan Williams)

$11.00

DBL Bulliet

$19.50

DBL Crown

$17.00

DBL Crown Apple

$17.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$17.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$17.00

DBL Jack Fire

$17.00

DBL Jack Apple

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$17.00

DBL Makers Mark

$21.00

DBL Stranahans

$22.00

DBL Sweet Covens

$21.00

DBL Tin Cup

$20.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$23.00

DBL Fireball

$16.00

Scotch / Bourbon

Dewars

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Dewars

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

DBL Dewars

$17.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$21.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Di Saronno

$11.00

Cointreau/ Naranja

$11.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Rumple Mintze

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Triple Sec

$5.75

Butterscotch schnapps

$5.75

Blue Caracao

$5.75

Sour Apple Schnapps

$5.75

Melon

$5.75

Amaretto

$5.75

Baileys

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.75

DBL Di Saronno

$21.00

DBL Cointreau/ Naranja

$21.00

DBL Drambuie

$12.00

DBL Frangelico

$13.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$13.00

DBL Jagermeister

$13.00

DBL Kahlua

$13.00

DBL Chambord

$13.00

DBL Rumple Mintze

$13.00

DBL Rum Chata

$13.00

DBL Triple Sec

$11.00

DBL Butterscotch schnapps

$11.00

DBL Blue Caracao

$11.00

DBL Sour Apple Schnapps

$11.00

DBL Melon

$11.00

DBL Amaretto

$11.00

DBL Baileys

$13.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$12.00

DBL Tuaca

$13.00

Shots (Copy)

$3 shot special

$3.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Gummie Bear

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Rasberry Kamikaze

$7.00

Scoobie Snack

$8.00

Tuaca Bomb

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

White Tea

$7.00

Draft Beer

20 0z Seasonal Stars

$7.50

20oz DR 90 Schilling

$7.50

20oz DR Angry Orchard

$7.50

20oz DR Apricot Blonde

$7.50

20oz DR Avalanche

$8.50

20oz DR Bluemoon

$7.50

20oz DR Bud Light

$6.00

20oz DR Budweiser

$6.00

20oz DR Coors Banquet

$5.50

20oz DR Coors Light

$5.50

20oz DR Fat Tire

$7.50

20oz DR Graham Cracker Porter

$7.50

20oz DR Guinness

$8.50

20oz DR Hop Peak IPA

$7.50

20oz DR Juice Drop IPA

$8.50

20oz DR Juicy Haze

$8.50

20oz DR Michelob Ultra

$6.00

20oz DR Miller Lite

$5.50

20oz DR Modelo Especial

$7.50

20oz DR Montucky

$7.50

20oz DR Princess Yum Yum

$7.50

20oz DR Stella

$8.50

20oz DR Stone IPA

$8.50

20oz DR Vandyland

$8.50

TUBE Coors Light

$25.50

TUBE Coors Banquet

$25.50

TUBE Miller Lite

$25.50

TUBE Budweiser

$28.00

TUBE Bud Light

$28.00

TUBE Michelob Ultra

$28.00

TUBE Bluemoon

$35.50

TUBE Fat Tire

$35.50

TUBE 90 Schilling

$35.50

TUBE Graham Cracker Porter

$35.50

TUBE Apricot Blonde

$35.50

TUBE Angry Orchard

$35.50

TUBE Hop Peak IPA

$35.50

TUBE Princess Yum Yum

$35.50

TUBE Modelo Especial

$35.50

TUBE Juice Drop IPA

$40.50

TUBE Avalanche

$40.50

TUBE Jiucy Haze

$40.50

TUBE Vandyland

$40.50

TUBE Stella

$40.50

TUBE Stone IPA

$40.50

TUBE Montucky

$35.50

TUBE Seasonal Stars

$35.50

Bottled Beer

Btl Bud Light

$5.50

Btl Budweiser

$5.50

Btl Coors Banquet

$5.50

Btl Coors Light

$5.50

Btl Corona

$6.50

Btl Heineken

$6.50

Btl Heineken 0.0

$7.50

Btl Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Btl Miller Lite

$5.50

Btl Modelo Especial

$6.50

COORS LT BUCKET

$25.00

COORS BANQ BUCKET

$25.00

BUDWEISER BUCKET

$25.00

BUD LT BUCKET

$25.00

MILLER LT BUCKET

$25.00

MICHELOB ULTRA BUCKET

$26.00

CORONA BUCKET

$30.00

HEINEKEN BUCKET

$30.00

MODELO ESPECIAL BUCKET

$30.00

Canned Beer

Montucky

$5.50

PBR

$7.00

Piggyback IPA

$9.00

Truly Black Cherry

$7.00

Truly Blueberry

$7.00

Truly Mixedberry

$7.00

Truly Rasberry Lime

$7.00

Wine

Barefoot Cabernet

$7.50

Barefoot Chardonnay

$7.50

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$7.50

BT J Roget

$37.00

GL J Roget

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.50

Mimosa

$7.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Rootbeer

$3.99

Mountain Dew

$3.99

Dr Pepper

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

White Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

AppleJuice

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Bloody Mix

$4.30

SF Redbull

$4.00

Coffee

$2.99

Soda refill

$0.50

Kids Soda

$1.99

Banquet

Pin-wheel Hors D'Oeuvre

$60.00

South of the Border

$166.00

All American Platter

$110.00

Slider Trio Platter

$77.00

Smoking Bbq Entrée

$22.95

per person

Little Italy Entrée

$22.95

per person

Southwest Entrée

$22.95

per person

All-American Entrée

$21.95

per person

Mile High Pien Entrée

$19.95

per person

Banquet Caesar

$29.95

per person

The Celebrity Dinner

$28.95

per person

Cheese Tray

$89.00

per tray

Veggies Tray

$105.00

per tray

Fruit Tray

$105.00

per tray

8 Drink Tickets

$8.00

10 Drink Tickets

$10.00

6 Drink Tickets

$6.00

Chocolate Fountain

$129.95

Bowling Counter

Shoe Rental

$4.99

Socks

$2.99

League shoes

$2.99

Special need Game

$4.00

League Games

$4.00

Laser Tag

$7.00

Two Plus Two

$15.50

Weekly Payment

Two Plus Two Fund

$5.50

Wed Four League

$15.50

Weekly payment

Wed Four Fund

$5.50

Thursday Social

$15.50

Weekly Payment

Thursday Social Fund

$5.50

Play Pass

$21.00

Football PlayPass

$24.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Celebrity Lanes is your family fun center, special effects bowling lanes, private bowling parties, a full arcade, Laser Tag Center and VIP Party Rooms. Our mission is to provide a top quality bowling experience so that our bowling guests and their families will return again and again. We provide birthday parties, group events, casual open bowling times, and competitive league play. Our Stars Taphouse and Sports Grill is a great place for a meal and to catch all the sports action.

15755 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial, CO 80127

