Celebrity Lanes 15755 East Arapahoe Road

Restaurant info

Celebrity Lanes is your family fun center, special effects bowling lanes, private bowling parties, a full arcade, Laser Tag Center and VIP Party Rooms. Our mission is to provide a top quality bowling experience so that our bowling guests and their families will return again and again. We provide birthday parties, group events, casual open bowling times, and competitive league play. Our Stars Taphouse and Sports Grill is a great place for a meal and to catch all the sports action.