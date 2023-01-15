Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Outlaw Restaurant

No reviews yet

610 Main St

Ouray, CO 81427

Order Again

Appetizers

BAKED ARTICHOKE HEART

$14.00

sautéed in white wine, onion, garlic and roasted red pepper served with parmesan cheese and fresh bread

SAUTÉED MUSHROOMS

$13.00

mushrooms sautéed in red wine and served with parmesan cheese and fresh bread

SPINACH FLORENTINE

$13.00

sautéed spinach in olive oil, onion, garlic and roasted red pepper served with parmesan cheese and fresh baked bread

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP

$18.00

Five jumbo shrimp served in a spicy chipotle sauce with fresh breadf

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$18.00

five jumbo shrimp served with spicy cocktail sauce

FRIED CALAMARI

$17.00

house battered and served with marinara sauce

APP SPECIAL Crab

$22.00

APP SPECIAL

$26.00

Entrée Salad

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and classic Caesar dressing

GREEK SALAD

$14.00

mixed greens served with feta cheese, greek olives, banana peppers, roasted tomatoes and artichoke hearts

OUTLAW HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

mixed greens with tomato, mushrooms, roasted red pepper and onion

Prime Rib

THE LOW CARD 8OZ

$39.00

8oz Cut of our famous Prime Rib - make it a blackened prime rib for a little kick!

DIAMOND JIM BRADY CUT 12OZ*

$43.00

12oz Cut of our famous Prime Rib - make it a blackened prime rib for a little kick!

THE JOHN WAYNE CUT 16OZ*

$47.00

16oz Cut of our famous Prime Rib - make it a blackened prime rib for a little kick!

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

8oz Prime ONLY

$34.00

12oz Prime ONLY

$37.00

16oz Prime ONLY

$41.00

Off the Grill

RIBEYE 16 OZ*

$47.00

NEED DESC.

NEW YORK STRIP 10 OZ*

$38.00

NEED DESC.

FILET MIGNON 6OZ*

$41.00

NEED DESC.

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Ribeye ONLY

$42.00

Filet Only

$36.00

Specialties

WAYGU BURGER

$28.00

8 ounce Waygu beef burger topped with smoked cheddar, bacon, red wine infused carmelized onions and pickles, served with Ingrid fries and garlic aioli

PORTERHOUSE PORK CHOP

$35.00

FULL RACK OUTLAW BABY BACK PORK RIBS

$37.00

slow cooked to perfection smothered with our house made BBQ sauce

HALF RACK OUTLAW BABY BACK PORK RIBS

$32.00

slow cooked to perfection smothered with our house made BBQ sauce

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$32.00

filet tips battered and fried served with mashed potatoes and gravy and mixed veggies

COLORADO LAMB CHOPS*

$48.00

grilled and topped with a brown cognac sauce

SCOTTISH SALMON

$35.00

pan seared and served with a lemon butter cream sauce

TROUT SAN JUAN

$28.00

Rocky Mountain trout sautéed with lemon, butter and white wine

ALASKAN KING CRAB LEGS

$108.00

1 pound of legs and claws with drawn butter

KING CRAB 1 LB ONLY

$103.00

KING CRAB 1/2 LB

$54.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

LOBSTER

$50.00

Grilled Shrimp Linguine

$34.00

Pasta

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS

$25.00

CHICKEN D'ANGELO

$26.00

breast of chicken sautéed with mushroom, onion, artichoke heart, roasted red pepper in marinara or alfredo sauce served over angel hair pasta

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$23.00

cheese filled ravioli served with alfredo or marinara sauce

LOBSTER AND SHRIMP RAVIOLI

$39.00

Served with mushroom and caper alfredo

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Soups

CUP OF SOUP

$5.00

BOWL OF SOUP

$8.00

Sides

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

SIDE OF RICE

$5.00

SIDE BAKED POTATO

$5.00

SIDE STEAK FRIES

$5.00

SIDE OF BREAD

$1.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE INGRID FRIES

$6.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$5.00

SIDE MEATBALL

$2.00

SIDE BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE WHITE GRAVY

$3.00

SIDE BACON

$2.00

SIDE CHEDDAR CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE PARMESAN

$0.50

SIDE CHICKEN

$6.00

SIDE SHRIMP

$8.00

SIDE STEAK

$9.00

SIDE SALMON

$8.00

SIDE BROCCOLI

$3.00

SIDE RAW HORSERADISH

$1.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$5.00

SIDE ONIONS

$5.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS & ONIONS

$5.00

BC CRUMBLES

$1.00

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Mudslide Reeses

$12.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Add on Ice Cream

$1.00

Birthday Ice Cream

Specialty Dessert

$15.00

Winter Weekday Menu

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Bistro Filet

$17.00

Black and Bleu Salad

$14.00

King Crab Fettucine

$17.00

Outlaw Pasta

$16.00

Prime Rib Dip

$17.00

Smash Burger

$15.00

Holiday Menu

N/A Drinks

Coke

$4.00

16oz Fountain Drink

Diet Coke

$4.00

16oz Fountain Drink

Sprite

$4.00

16oz Fountain Drink

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

16oz Fountain Drink

Ginger Ale

$4.00

16oz Fountain Drink

Soda Water

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$4.50

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Pelligrino Bottle

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Centr CBD Sparkling Bev.

$5.50

Cocktails

BONNIE AND CLYDE

$30.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$14.00

M.G.K. OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

OLD WAY MINE TAI

$14.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN

$13.00

SEXY IN OURAY

$16.00

FILTHY KETTLE

$16.00

MAC DADDY

$15.00

BONNIE (No Clyde)

$16.00

CLYDE (No Bonnie)

$16.00

LONG ISLAND

$14.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$13.00

BLOODY MARY

$14.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

IRISH COFFEE

$11.00

OUTLAW COFFEE

$11.00

MEXICAN COFFEE

$12.00

TITOS BLOODY MARY

$14.00

BRUNCH MIMOSA

$5.00

BRUNCH BLOODY

$8.00

MILLION DOLLAR MARG

$14.00

RUDY MARG

$15.00

SPICY MARG

$14.00

SKINNY MARG

$14.00

POMEGRANATE MARG

$15.00

MOSCOW

$14.00

MINERS

$14.00

BANDIDO

$14.00

COPPER BULLEIT

$14.00

IRISH

$14.00

STORMY

$14.00

TITOS MULE

$14.00

PREMIUM MULE

$14.00

Beer

Draft Pinstripe Red Ale

$7.00

Draft IPA

$7.00

Draft Blonde

$7.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

New Belgium 1554

$5.00

Avalanche Amber

$5.00

Vanilla Porter

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Heinekin

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

St. Pauli Girl

$5.50

Fat Tire

$6.00

Wine

MERLOT

$12.00

RED ZINFANDEL

$14.00

RED BLEND

$14.00

CABERNET

$15.00

MALBEC

$14.00

PINOT NOIR

$13.00

BTL - PAPILLION

$140.00

BTL - BENZIGER MERLOT

$44.00

BTL - BREAD AND BUTTER PINOT NOIR

$39.00

BTL - CAMPO VIEJO

$68.00

BTL - CAYMUS

$179.00

BTL - CHIANTI

$51.00

BTL - COPPOLA DIRECTORS CUT PINOT

$60.00

BTL - EARTHQUAKE

$64.00

BTL - FREAK SHOW

$50.00

BTL - INKBLOT

$72.00

BTL - MCMANIS

$30.00

BTL - MONDAVI RESERVE

$300.00

BTL - ORIN SWIFT THORN

$75.00

BTL - PLAYTIME

$46.00

BTL - RAPTURE

$125.00

BTL - SALDO

$55.00

BTL - SILK AND SPICE

$36.00

BTL - TEXTBOOK

$75.00

BTL - THE PRISONER

$96.00

BTL - THE RED SCHOONER

$88.00

BTL - THE SHOW CAB SAV

$52.00

BTL - UNO

$48.00

BTL- CONQUISTA MALBEC

$38.00

CHARDONNAY

$13.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$15.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$14.00

J Roget

$12.00

ROSE

$12.00

BTL - ASTORIA ALISIA

$36.00

BTL - COL SOLIVO

$28.00

BTL - OAK GROVE

$39.00

BTL - ACROBAT

$40.00

BTL - FERRARI CARANO

$45.00

BTL - ILLUMINATION

$65.00

BTL - MICHAEL DAVID

$45.00

BTL - PERTICO

$42.00

BTL - RODNEY STRONG

$60.00

BTL - SEA GLASS

$27.00

BTL-ROSE

$46.00

BTL-J ROGET

$42.00

Kids Dinner

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Spaghetti

$8.00

1/4 Rack of Ribs

$8.00

Merchandise

Shingle

$200.00

Mens Cowgirl T-Shirt

$25.00

Mens Original T shirt

$25.00

Thermal

$30.00

Hoodie

$40.00

New Hat

$35.00

Original Hat

$25.00

Stickers Small

$5.00

Stickers Large

$10.00

Curved Glass

$12.00

Mask

$12.00

Beef Special

Cowboy

$52.00

Fish Special

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$43.00

Pasta

Crab Filet Pasta

$52.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome To The Outlaw Restaurant in Ouray, Colorado Good food, good friends. That’s our motto. You’ll Love our Chef’s Nightly Specials. Browse our menu then stop by some time and see us! We’re located on Main Street in Downtown Ouray, Colorado.

Location

610 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427

Directions

