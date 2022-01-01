Ouray restaurants you'll love
Mouses Chocolates and Coffee
520 MAIN ST 196, OURAY
|Popular items
|SCRAP COOKIE
|$3.50
Made from all the delicious tid bits and scraps from our candy making. Guaranteed to have toffee and chocolate pieces with the possibility of nuts and caramels.
|CARAMEL LATTE
|$5.00
STEAMED MILK POURED OVER OUR OWN CARAMEL SYRUP AND ESPRESSO.
|MOCHA
|$5.25
STEAMED MILK POURED OVER OUR OWN CHOCOLATE SYRUP AND ESPRESSO.
The Imogene - NEW
740 Main St, Ouray