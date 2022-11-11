Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

The Sandwich Scene On McDaniel

review star

No reviews yet

208 West Mcdaniel Street

Springfield, MO 65806

Order Again

Popular Items

Cordon Rouge
Prosciutto Happiness
Cubano

Sandwiches

Beefy Boursin

$11.00

Roast beef, house Boursin cheese, sliced red onion, roasted red pepper, greens, horseradish mayo.

Cordon Rouge

$11.00

Chicken, ham, pepper jack, house pickles, crispy onions (Not Gluten Free), shredded lettuce, hot chili crisp mayo.

Cubano

$10.00

Slow cooked Mojo pork, thin sliced ham, Swiss cheese, house pickles and Dijon mustard.

Guava Get Out

$12.00

House mojo pork, roast beef, onion, potato sticks, pepper jack, guava and key lime mayo.

In the Club

$11.00

Turkey, roast beef, ham, Swiss, shaved onion, shredded lettuce, sun-dried tomato, pepperoncini, mayo and Dijon.

Prosciutto Happiness

$10.00

Crisped prosciutto, sliced chicken, melted Provolone, sun-dried tomatoes, lettuce mix and our house-made ranch.

Tampa

$11.00

Slow cooked Mojo pork, thin sliced ham, Salami, Swiss cheese, house pickles and mustard. Pressed.

The OG

$10.00

Chicken, fresh mozz, potato sticks, red onion, shrettuce, Key Lime Vinaigrette, and Chimichurri Mayo. Served hot on Cuban Bread. "The OG"- "The Oregano Gangster"

West Palm Beach

$10.00

Turkey, Ham, Prosciutto, Swiss, Sun Dried Tomatoes, shredded lettuce, Dijon and Mojo Mayo. Served cold on hot pressed Cuban bread.

Vegetarian and Vegan

Coolcumber

$9.00Out of stock

House Boursin, cucumbers, sun-dried tomatoes, pickled red onion, roasted red peppers, herby lemon vinaigrette, Dijon. Served cold on hot pressed bread.

Scene Melt

$8.00

Swiss, Provel, House Pickles, Dijon. Hot and Pressed.

Shrimply Irresistible

$11.00

New Wave Plant based shrimp, Old Bay Hot Sauce, cheddar or vegan cheddar, sun dried tomatoes, capers, crispy fried onions, shredded lettuce and vegan mayo.

Straightforward and Kids

Kids Sandwich

Served on 6" Cuban bread. Pick your sandwich and your add-ons.

Straightfoward - updated*

$8.00

Meat and cheese with shrettuce, house pickles, mayo and Dijon. Served cold on hot pressed bread unless hot is requested. Feel free to make some changes if you want with the options below!

Sides

Boulder BBQ

$1.50

BBQ Kettle Chip. Vegan.

Boulder Jalapeño Cheddar

$1.50

Jalapeño Cheddar Kettle Chip. Not Vegan.

Boulder Malt Vinegar and Sea Salt

$1.50

Salt and Vinegar Kettle Chip. Vegan.

Boulder Sea Salt

$1.50

Salt Kettle Chip. Vegan.

Original Plantain Chips

$2.00

Salted Plantain Chips. Vegan.

Zapp's Kettle Potato Chips Voodoo

$1.50

Not Voodoo Heat, but the classic Voodoo from Zapp's. (Vegan)

Drinks

Bottled Sweetened Tea

$3.00

Bottled Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Canned Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50Out of stock

Fountain Diet Pepsi

Fountain Dr. Pepper

Fountain Lemonade

Fountain Mountain Dew

Fountain Mug Root Beer

Fountain Pepsi

Fountain Sparkling Water

$0.75

Fountain Wild Cherry Pepsi

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Walk up window sandwich shop with unique sandwiches. Voted Springfield's best new restaurant in 417 Magazine and Feast in 2021!

208 West Mcdaniel Street, Springfield, MO 65806

