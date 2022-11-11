Sandwiches
The Sandwich Scene On McDaniel
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Walk up window sandwich shop with unique sandwiches. Voted Springfield's best new restaurant in 417 Magazine and Feast in 2021!
208 West Mcdaniel Street, Springfield, MO 65806
