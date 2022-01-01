Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thunder Island Brewing Co

review star

No reviews yet

601 NW Wa Na Pa St

Cascade Locks, OR 97014

Order Again

Buy a Trail Magic Pint

WHAT IS TRAIL MAGIC? Trail magic is the act of lending support to long-distance thru-hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail. Pay it forward, and give the gift of a Trail Magic pint to a thru-hiker.

Pay it Forward

$7.00

Sharables

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Juanita's Tortilla Chips & housemade salsa. Add Guacamole $3

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Melty housemade amber beer-cheese, sauteed onions, bacon, burger sauce, and scallions. Piled high on sea salted fries. Add a scoop of chili $3

Fries

Fries

$7.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$7.00
Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$12.00

Vegetarian hot buffalo cauliflower 'wings' with blue cheese dipping sauce.

Sage-Parmesan Crusted Artichokes

$12.00

Soups

Vegetarian Chili

Vegetarian Chili

$5.00+
Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crispy romaine tossed in housemade caesar dressing. Topped with fresh greated parmesan, croutons, and a parmesan crisp.

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Artisan greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, shaved carrots & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Pear & Beet Salad

Pear & Beet Salad

$15.00

Artisan greens, sliced beets, candied walnuts, ale-poached pears, goat cheese, and dried cranberry. Tossed in red wine vinegarette.

Rice & Noodle Bowls

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$19.00

Pan-seared wild caught Alaskon salmon, steamed jasmine rice, tossed cabbage, sesame, soy ginger glaze, green onions & Gorge Microgreens

Tofu Bowl

Tofu Bowl

$16.00

Tofu is marinated in soy ginger glaze, sauteed & fried. Served on top a bed of jasmine rice, tossed cabbage, sesame, green onion & Gorge Microgreens

Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, steamed jasmine rice, tossed cabbage, carrots, sesame, soy ginger glaze, green onions & locally grown micro greens.

Yakisoba Stir Fried Noodles

$16.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Deluxe Burger

Deluxe Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb. char-grilled beef patty, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, fresh-cut sweet onions, sliced tomato, house pickles, & house burger sauce. Served on a sesame bun.

Peanut Butter Bacon Pickle Burger

Peanut Butter Bacon Pickle Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb char grilled beef patty, smoked gouda, house bacon jam, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, & garlic aioli. Brioche Bun

Cajun Chicken Sando

Cajun Chicken Sando

$18.00

Cajun-spiced chicken breast, Tillamook pepper jack, peppered bacon, field greens, red onions, tomatoes, avocado & chiptole aioli. Brioche bun

Kimchi Reuben

Kimchi Reuben

$16.00Out of stock

Sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, kimchi sauerkraut, & 1000 island dressing. Rye swirl bread

Field Roast Burger

Field Roast Burger

$18.00

Plant-based burger, field greens, tomatoes, onion, avocado & vegan mayo. Pretzel bun.

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

$18.00

Braised pork shoulder, shredded & tossed in our house-made Caroline Gold BBQ sauce, topped with caraway coleslaw. Served on kaiser roll.

Kid's Menu

Dino Nuggets

Dino Nuggets

$7.00

Kid approved chicken nuggets

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Just meat & bun

Chicken & Rice

Chicken & Rice

$7.00

Grilled chicken breast over steamed jasmine rice

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Melted cheddar & jack cheese between a flour tortilla.

Sides

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$7.00
Side of Waffle Fries

Side of Waffle Fries

$7.00
Side of Fruit

Side of Fruit

$6.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar

$8.00

No Side

Dessert

Holy Cannoli

$6.00

Marionberry folded in with ricotta and marscapone. Chocolate chips, hazelnuts, in a chocolate dipped shell.

Pumpkin Cannoli

$6.00

Extras

Extra 1000 Island

$0.50

Extra Avocado

$2.00

Extra Balsalmic

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Burger Sauce

$0.50

Extra Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Extra Dijion Mustard

Extra Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Extra Guacamole

$3.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Juanita Chips

$2.00

Extra Kimchi

$3.00

Extra Mayo

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Soy Sauce

$0.50

Extra Stone Ground Mustard

Extra Vegan Ranch

$0.50

Extra Yellow Mustard

Burger Patty

$4.00

Cajun Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Salmon

$8.00

Side Serranos

$0.50

NA Beverages

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Lemon/Lime

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Kombucha

$6.00

1/2 Pour Kombucha

$3.00

CHEERS!

CHEERS! Kombucha

Merchandise

Mug Club Membership

Mug Club Membership

$50.00

Deals, swag giveaways, free beer, and special events. Buy in June and get in on all the action for only $50!

Clearance!

Clearance!

$12.00

Celebrate 8 years of great beer, good times, and fantastic friends with this collector tee.

Brewed in the Gorge Tee

$30.00

Tie-Dye Tee

$30.00

Backpack Tee

$30.00
Logo Tee

Logo Tee

$25.00

Show your Thunder love with this soft logo tee. Available in forest green, brown, denim blue, and purple.

Zip Hoodies

$55.00

Suns out, guns out! Show off those biceps with this women's cotton blend racerback tank-top.

Western Camp Shirt

Western Camp Shirt

$55.00

Giddy up and impress your friends in this custom barley and bolts pearl snap western camp shirt.

Flannel

Flannel

$55.00

Look fly in our custom Thunder Island colors flannel.

Barley & Bolts Camper Hat

Barley & Bolts Camper Hat

$28.00
Corduroy Patch Hat

Corduroy Patch Hat

$28.00

Add some Thunder Island flare to your hat collection with our stylin’ new corduroy patch hats. Available in olive, black, and light blue-green.

Dad Hat

$28.00
Flatbill Hat

Flatbill Hat

$28.00

3D golden yellow embroidery looks rich on this charcoal grey flatbrim.

ModernTrucker Hat

ModernTrucker Hat

$28.00
Otto Camper Hat

Otto Camper Hat

$28.00
Slouch Beanie

Slouch Beanie

$20.00
Patch Beanie

Patch Beanie

$20.00
Scarf

Scarf

$10.00
Socks

Socks

$20.00
Growler - Glass

Growler - Glass

$6.00

Nothing is better than fresh beer off the tap. Snag one of these classic Thunder Island glass growlers and bring the freshest of the fresh beer with you.

Growler-Insulated MiiR

$55.00Out of stock

Bring the party to the people with this stellar Thunder Island growler made by MiiR. Holding four pints of liquid delight, it stores and pours your beer like a boss with an extra assist from its built-in handle (and intuitive hinge on the lid that locks in place when open). An insulation celebration, indeed.

Cadera Glass

Cadera Glass

$10.00
Classic Pint Glass

Classic Pint Glass

$6.00Out of stock
Sensorik Glass

Sensorik Glass

$12.00
Stainless Steel Camp Cup

Stainless Steel Camp Cup

$5.00

The perfect take-anywhere camp cup.

Gorge Explorer Guide

$18.00
Curious Gorge Book

Curious Gorge Book

$20.00
Brew Dogs Book

Brew Dogs Book

$35.00
Sunglasses

Sunglasses

$10.00

Stay cool in these Thunder Island sunnies.

Kid's Sunglasses

Kid's Sunglasses

$15.00
Polarized Sunglasses

Polarized Sunglasses

$20.00
Stickers

Stickers

$1.00

Magnet

$3.00
Key Chain

Key Chain

$5.00
Woven Patch

Woven Patch

$5.00Out of stock
Wood Coasters

Wood Coasters

$10.00

These collectable wood beer coasters are made locally in The Dalles.

Candle

Candle

$25.00Out of stock

Locally made here in Cascade Locks these soy candles will bring a warm glow to any room.

Playing Cards

Playing Cards

$10.00
Frisbee

Frisbee

$8.00

Koozie

$4.00

Postcard

$1.00

Deposits

Keg Deposit

$100.00

Pump Deposit

$50.00

Bucket Deposit

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beer brewed for adventure in beautiful Cascade Locks, Oregon. We also have a full menu, patio seating, doggo and kiddo friendly!

Website

Location

601 NW Wa Na Pa St, Cascade Locks, OR 97014

Directions

