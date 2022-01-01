Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tiny Boxwoods - Houston

3614 W Alabama Street

Houston, TX 77027

Order Again

Popular Items

Lucky Burger
Crispy Brussels
Espresso Rubbed Ribeye

Starters

Cheese & Meat Board

$24.00

local cheese, cured meats, whole grain mustard cream, jalapeno jam, rosemary hazelnuts, figs, flatbread

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

lemon terragon aioli, baguette

French Picnic

$19.00

rosemary ham, basil pesto, whipped goat cheese, kalamata olives, artisan bread

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

tempura batter green tomatoes, jalapeno ranch

Heirloom & Burrata

$18.00

watermelon, heirloom tomatoes, burrata, pesto, balsamic, baguette

La Provencal

$12.00

mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette, goat cheese baguette

Wood Fired Artichokes

$17.00

herb butter, garden chimmi, artisan bread

White Bean Stew

$19.00

Pizza

Fig & Prosciutto

$20.00

proscuitto, dried figs, bechamel, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic

Fromage

$18.00

roasted mushrooms, bechamel, sun dried tomato pesto, mozzarella

Pesto Mozzarella

$18.00

marinara, mozzarella, pesto, basil

Sausage & Pepperoni

$20.00

housemade italian sausage, pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella

Mains

Day's Catch

$32.00

day's fish, coconut rice, night's vegetable, champagne beurre blanc

Shrimp & Risotto

$36.00

marinated shrimp, parmesan risotto, champagne beurre blanc

Black & Blue

$46.00

6 oz. filet, blue cheese risotto, red wine berry reduction

Espresso Rubbed Ribeye

$52.00

12 oz espresso rubbed ribeye, yucca mash, garden chimmi

Lamb Burger

$26.00

ground in-house patty, smoked goat cheese, chipotle aioli, house bun

Lucky Burger

$19.00

ground in-house patties, american cheese, pickles, lucky sauce, house bun

Herb Roasted Chicken

$29.00

airline chicken breast, artichoke pesto, coconut rice, night's vegetable

Watercolor

$38.00

jumbo lump crab, shrimp, spicy herb butter, coconut rice

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Night's Veg

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Coconut Rice

$7.00

Dessert

Donuts

$12.00

5 beignet style donuts, cinnamon sugar, vanilla bean glaze, chocolate ganache

Cheesecake

$12.00

basque-style cheesecake, tart cherry compote, candied pistachios

Other Beverages

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$2.00

Alternative Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Water

Julia Sunrise

$5.00

Mountain Valley

$7.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$4.00

Orange Julia

$5.00

Regular Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Regular Milk

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pastry

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Classic Croissant

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Large Loaf

$15.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Americano

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Flat White

$4.00

Espresso

$2.75

Cortado

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.00

Café Au Lait

$3.25

Regular Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

London Fog

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Dalmation

$14.00

vodka, grapefruit, black pepper, lemon

Garden Mojito

$14.00

rum, lime, mint, soda

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma Fresca

$14.00

tequila, grapefruit, mint, lime

Red Sangria

$12.00

Texas Bramble

$14.00

tequila, cassis, lime, ginger beer

Texas Sun

$14.00

tequila, orange, peach, lemon

Tiny's Lemon Twist

$14.00

vodka, lemon, elderflower, mint

White Wine Mojito

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Margarita

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Ranch Water

$14.00

GLASS

GLASS Poggio Costa Prosecco

$11.00

GLASS Domain Collin Brut Rose

$15.00

GLASS Peyrassol Provence Rose

$16.00

GLASS Guiessard Rose

$13.00

GLASS Terlan Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLASS Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GLASS Franck Millet Sancerre

$18.00

GLASS Schug Chardonnay

$15.00

GLASS Hilt Estate Pinot Noir

$16.00

GLASS Annabella Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

GLASS Paring Cabernet Red Blend

$14.00

GLASS GD Vajra Barbera D'Alba

$15.00

BOTTLE

BTL Poggio Costa Prosecco

$37.00

BTL Domain Collin Cremant Brut Cuvee Rose

$56.00

BTL Guiessard Rose

$48.00

BTL Peyrassol Provence Rose

$59.00

BTL Terlan Pinot Grigio

$44.00

BTL Domain Huet Vouray

$84.00

BTL Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL Franck Millet Sancerre

$85.00

BTL Weingut Leitz Riesling

$44.00

BTL Schug Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Hilt Estate Pinot Noir

$64.00

BTL Chateau Vieux Coutelin Bordeaux

$76.00

BTL Annabella Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

BTL Paring Cabernet Red Blend

$52.00

BTL GD Vajra Barbera D'Alba

$56.00

BTL Casarena Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Beer

Pacifico

$5.00

Live Oak

$7.00

Amber Ale

$7.00

Buckle Bunny

$7.00

Yellow Rose

$8.00
Restaurant info

Tiny Boxwoods is named for the small potted plants in the nursery where we first opened. Enjoy our fresh fare for lunch, brunch or dinner, wherever you want to take it. Enjoy a craft cocktail with your takeout order!

