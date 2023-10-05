Popular Items

BURRITO

BURRITO

$12.00

flour tortilla, white rice, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lettuce, crema, Ranchera 🌿

Crunchin' Quesadillas

Crunchin' Quesadillas

$10.00

flour tortilla, queso mixto, Fritos, black beans, onion, cilantro, salsa tatemada, crema 🌿


**SPECIALS**

Chix “Carnitas” Tacos

$14.00

Beef Mole Tacos

$16.00

Churros de Calabaza

$8.00

APPETIZERS

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

tomatillo salsa verde, salsa tatemada 🌿

House Guacamole

House Guacamole

$12.00

onions, serrano pepper, cilantro, lime 🌿

Nachos Chingones

Nachos Chingones

$12.00

fajita peppers, queso mixto, black beans, salsa de árbol, queso fresco, crema, jalapeño, radish, cilantro 🌿

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$11.00

roasted poblano-corn mix, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$12.00

crispy tortilla, beans, ranchera, monterey jack, corn, onion, serrano, crema, scallions

Street Corn

Street Corn

$8.00

grilled street corn, honey chile sauce, chile mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro.

Plantains with Crema

Plantains with Crema

$8.00

queso fresco, lime crema, chimichurri, cilantro 🌿

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

tomato-guajillo broth, crispy tortilla, avocado, crema

Yucca Fries

Yucca Fries

$9.00

crispy yucca, tajín seasoning, cotija, guajillo aïoli

Spicy Bacon Guacamole

Spicy Bacon Guacamole

$14.00

bacon-habanero jam, blue cheese, scallions

Tomato Tostadas

Tomato Tostadas

$10.00

blue corn tortilla, pickled cherry tomato, avocado, whipped requeson, red onion, serrano

TACOS

Pollo Tinga Tacos

Pollo Tinga Tacos

$12.00

chipotle chicken, salsa de árbol, queso fresco, lettuce, lime crema

Chorizo Tacos

Chorizo Tacos

$13.00

house-made chorizo, smashed beans, salsa tatemada, queso fresco, onion, cilantro

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

pork confit, salsa verde cruda, onion, cilantro

El Gringo Tacos

El Gringo Tacos

$12.00

pasilla chile seasoned ground beef, salsa de árbol, queso fresco, lime crema

Seitan BBQ Tacos

$14.00

adobo rubbed seitan, ancho bbq, charred cabbage, smoked crema, pickled onion, chives

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

cajun seasoned fish, flour tortilla, pickled cabbage, charred avocado, chipotle tartar sauce, chives

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

sauteed portobello, roasted rajas, guajillo-lime, spinach, feta, serrano🌿

Pastor Shrimp Tacos

Pastor Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

marinated shrimp, salsa morita, charred pineapple, avocado, onion, cilantro

Korean Beef Tacos

Korean Beef Tacos

$15.00

Braised beef, cucumber salad, smoked chile-hoison glaze, sesame, scallions

POQUITO MAS

Toro Salad

Toro Salad

$12.00

Tio's salad blend, corn-bean salsa, pico de gallo, crema, queso mixto, guac, tortilla, chile-lime vinaigrette 🌿

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

baby romaine, chipotle dressing, cotija cheese, radish, cornbread croutons, cherry tomato, pickled onions

"Big A*$" Enchilada

"Big A*$" Enchilada

$15.00

flour tortilla, rice, cilantro, creamy tomato sauce, monterey jack cheese, lime crema, radish

Torta Ahogada

$14.00

sesame brioche bread, ranchera, sweet-spicy slaw, avocado, queso fresco choice of: chicken tinga, chorizo, pork carnitas

DESSERT

Churro Donas

Churro Donas

$8.00+

fried donut, cinnamon-sugar, salted dulce de leche, caramel popcorn, chocolate 🌿

Natilla Colada IN HOUSE ONLY

$8.00

coconut creamy custard, charred pineapple compote, cashew, lime

SIDES & EXTRAS

Extra Chips

$2.00

SD Corn Tortillas

$3.50

SD Flour Tortillas

$3.50

SD Smoked Crema

$2.00

SD Lime Wedges

$1.50

SD Chipotle Aïoli

$1.50

SD Guacamole

$5.00

SD 2oz Lime Crema

$1.25

SD Pickled Jalapeño

$2.50

SD Queso Fresco

$2.50

SD Salsa de Árbol

$2.00

SD Salsa Morita

$2.50

SD Salsa Tatemada

$2.50

SD Salsa Verde

$2.50