Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

Tazza Kitchen Trenholm Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20

Columbia, SC 29206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Spicy Sausage & Black Pepper Honey Pizza
Cheeseburger
Baja Bowl

Brick Oven Cauliflower

$8.50

romesco, toasted almonds, basil, lemon (gf)

Cast Iron Goat Cheese

$7.90

marinara, parsley, brick oven bread

Chips & Guacamole

$8.90

pico de gallo (gf)

Chips & Salsa

$4.50Out of stock

salsa ranchera (gf)

Meatballs

$8.90

pork, beef, veal, tomato sauce, grana padano, parsley, brick oven bread

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$6.50

spicy, lemon aioli (gf)

Short Rib Nachos

$11.90

beef short rib, sharp cheddar, pico de gallo, calabrese mayonnaise, cilantro (gf)

Veggie Nachos

$11.90

vegetarian option, black beans, baja street corn, pico de gallo, calabrese mayo, cilantro (gf)

Oven Roasted Heirloom Carrots and Whipped Goat Cheese

$7.50

whipped goat cheese, lemon, thyme (gf)

Side Roasted Beets

$4.50

spicy peanut salsa, scallion (gf)

Side Baja Streen Corn

$5.00

chili powder, cumin, garlic aioli, queso fresco, lime (gf)

Side Black Beans

$4.50

crema, pico de gallo (gf)

Side Fries

$4.50

Side Pita Chips

$4.00Out of stock

Side Simple Salad

$4.50

brick oven roasted cherry tomato, crispy shallots, roasted shallot vinaigrette

Side Sweet Potato & Black Beans

$4.50

roasted red pepper and onion, chili lime dressing, cilantro (gf)

Side Watermelon

$4.00Out of stock

Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad

$8.90

roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)

Crunchy Potato & Arugula Salad

$8.90

house smoked mozzarella, toasted almonds, maple vinaigrette (gf)

Kale & Chilies Salad

$8.50

toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)

Simple Salad

$7.50

brick oven roasted cherry tomato, crispy shallots, roasted shallot vinaigrette

Served with choice of side, or third taco for an additional charge

Beef Short Rib Tacos

$11.90

wood oven braised beef, tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw (gf)

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$10.50

guacamole, pequin slaw, pico de gallo (gf)

Braised Pork Tacos

$10.50

avocado tomatillo salsa, green pico de gallo (gf)

Harissa Shrimp Tacos

$12.50

romesco, pickled red onion, charred pineapple, crema, cilantro (gf)

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$14.50

chili marinade, pickled red onion, avocado aioli, cilantro

Mixed Tacos

Mix any two tacos for the average price.

Taco Kit - Pulled Chicken

$20.00+Out of stock

Build your own chicken tacos with gaucamole, pequin slaw, pico de gallo, lime wedges and corn tortillas. Comes with sides of green rice and black beans. (gf)

Taco Kit - Pulled Pork

$20.00+Out of stock

Build your own brick oven braised pork tacos with avocado salsa verde, green pico de gallo, lime wedges and corn tortillas. Comes with sides of green rice and black beans. (gf)

Taco Kit - Beef Short Rib

$23.50+Out of stock

Build your own beef short rib tacos with tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw, lime wedges and corn tortillas. Comes with sides of green rice and black beans. (gf)

Freestyle Pizza

$10.00

red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings

Margherita Pizza

$10.50

fresh mozzarella, basil

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$14.50

fresh mozzarella, grana padano

Spicy Sausage & Black Pepper Honey Pizza

$14.00

aged provolone, fresh mozzarella

White Pizza

$14.00

béchamel, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, bacon, caramelized onions

Prosciutto & Fig Pizza

$14.50

crème fraiche, Buf mozzarella, caramelized onions, balsamic drizzle

Aspen Ridge Flat Iron Steak

$25.90

fingerling potatoes, peperonata, salsa verde (add egg +$1) (gf)

Baja Bowl

$11.50

choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, beef short rib (+$1), or shrimp (+$2), served with green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf)

Wood Oven Chicken Thighs

$16.50

masala spices, almonds, dukkah, rice pilaf, charred marinated red onion, tzatziki, fresh herbs (gf)

Brick Oven Salmon

$21.90

carrots, cauliflower, fennel, bagna caude’, dill labneh (gf)

Scallops

$22.90

sweet potato risotto, fig vinegar, hazelnut sage crumble, brown butter, parsley (gf)

Brick Oven Crab Cakes

$26.90

pequin chili slaw, micro greens, lemon dressing, french fries

Garganelli Pasta & Fennel Sausage

$16.00

toasted garlic, tomato, grana padano

Brick Oven Pork Shank

$25.50

Served with choice of one side

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Painted Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll (add bacon +2, add egg +$1)

Steak & Cheese

$14.50

aged provolone, peperonata, garlic aioli, locally baked roll

To-Go Wine

Pinot Grigio/Montefresco

$20.00

’18, VENETO, ITALY / dry, soft and well-balanced; lasting fruity bouquet

Sauvignon Blanc/Crossings

$24.00

’20, MALBOROUGH, NEW ZEALAND / bright and crisp; passionfruit, grapefruit, pear

Chardonnay/Spoken West

$25.00

’19, CALIFORNIA, US / floral jasmine, pineapple, peach, vanilla, buttery

Rosé/Mirabeau

$24.00

“BELLE ANNÉE” ‘19, FRANCE / vegan;  fruit forward, fresh, light and dry

Pinot Noir/Latour

$28.00

"LES BASTIDES” ’19, COTEAUX DU VERDON, FRANCE / classic Verdon pinot; black cherry, floral, vanilla

Tempranillo/Tierra el Primavera

$24.00

’18, RIOJA ALAVESA, SPAIN / medium-bodied, graceful on the palate; ripe red-cherry fruit, savory spice

Cabernet Sauvignon/Sebastopol Oaks

$34.00

’18, SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA / medium bodied with rich mouthfeel; bright blackberry, clove and leather

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Location

4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20, Columbia, SC 29206

Directions

