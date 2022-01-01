Restaurant header imageView gallery

Torino

12 New Street

Metuchen, NJ 08840

Order Again

Popular Items

Beet & Goat Cheese
Parmigiana
Pasta & Sauce

Appetizers

Burrata Fritti

$17.00

Fried burrata w/ homemade pesto & red pepper purée

Burrata e Uva

$15.00

Creamy burrata served over toasted ciabatta, with roasted grape & cherry tomatoes, finished with our homemade basil oil & micro arugula

Calamari

$17.00

Perfectly fried or sautéed in our homemade marinara

$18.00

Fried calamari tossed w/ bruschetta & balsamic reduction

$19.00

Jumbo lump crab cake over lobster sauce & basil oil

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.00

Breaded eggplant stuffed w/ creamy ricotta, topped our signature marinara

Meatballs al Capo

$17.00

Homemade meatballs over creamy ricotta w/ pesto, micro salad & basil oil

Risotto Balls

$16.00

Served w/ our house marinara, homemade pesto sauce & basil oil

Soup & Salad

Beet & Goat Cheese

$13.00

Served w/ mixed greens & balsamic vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Romaine w/ homemade garlic croutons & dressing

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Made with lobster stock, crab meat and shrimp

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

w/ balsamic dressing, onions, fresh tomato & parmesan

Pasta

Pasta & Sauce

$20.00

Your choice of pasta, sauce & toppings

$27.00

Fresh homemade spaghettoni in a creamy sauce of pecorino romano & a blend of three fresh cracked peppercorns, served with sautéed tiger shrimp

Three Cheese Ravioli

$24.00+

Large freshly made cheese raviolis served with your choice of creamy tomato sauce or bolognese

Crab & Capellini

$30.00+

Jumbo lump crab meat & light tomato sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo

$20.00

Traditional, or with your choice of chicken, shrimp, sausage and/or vegetables

Potato Gnocchi

$24.00

Potato gnocchi served in your choice of sauce & toppings

Meatballs & Bucatini

$24.00

Homemade meatballs made from locally raised ground sirloin & Duroc pork w/ bucatini in our house marinara

$24.00

Homemade meatballs made from locally raised ground sirloin & Duroc pork, served in creamy mushroom sauce w/ egg fettuccini

$20.00

Our vegan, cremini mushroom based bolognese, served with fresh homemade spaghettoni pasta

Rigatoni Torino

$26.00

Sweet Italian sausage & fresh peas, in creamy tomato sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

Herb breaded shrimp w/ fettuccine in a lemon butter sauce

Entrées

$28.00

Locally raised Duroc bone-in pork chop cooked to perfection, served w/ green pea purée, roasted potatoes & artisan carrots.

Branzino al Geno

$28.00

Crispy skinned branzino fillets over yellow pepper sauce, pea purée and fingerling potatoes. Topped w/ pickled shallots & a fennel oil drizzle.

$23.00

Imported arborio rice, roasted locally grown butternut squash, garnished with fried basil

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$15.00

Francese

$25.00+

Lemon butter sauce w/ veggies & mashed potato

Milanese

$24.00+

Breaded cutlet w/ mixed green salad & shaved parmesan

Parmigiana

$26.00+

With your choice of fettuccine, rigatoni or bucatini

Scallopini

$25.00+

Mushroom brown sauce w/ veggies & mashed potato

Scarpariello

$27.00+

Chicken cubes w/ mushroom, Italian sausage & spicy peppers, served with veggies & mashed potatoes

$32.00

Large bone-in veal chop over mashed potato & spinach, served with a roasted garlic marsala sauce

Wild Caught Salmon

$30.00

Mustard sauce, vegetables & mashed potato

Desserts

$9.00

Espresso Panna Cotta

$10.00

Tiramisu al Beto

$9.00

Lady fingers soaked in espresso, layered between mascarpone custard, dusted w/ cinnamon

$10.00

Freshly baked olive oil cake using premium imported extra virgin olive oil, served with homemade vanilla whipped cream, powdered sugar and an orange & lemon infused honey from our owner’s own beehives

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Family-owned restaurant since 1989 offering freshly made Northern Italian cuisine, focusing on traditional classics and modern twists.

