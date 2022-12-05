Tremendo Taco Tremendo Taco

Restaurant header imageView gallery



Popular Items

Esquite
Tremendos Pirata
Tacos Bistek

Tacos

Street Style Tacos; each order comes with 4 Tacos served on double Corn Tortilla. Substitutions for Flour Tortilla or Lettuce (For Flour Tortilla substitutions, only TWO tacos come per-order as the Tortilla's are much bigger)

Tacos Bistek

$13.00

4 Steak Taquitos, like the traditional "asada"tacos

Tacos Carnitas

$13.00

Order of Slow Cooked Pork tacos topped with chiles jalapeños en escabeche pico and onion and cilantro on the side

Tacos Suadero

$13.00

Order of slow cooked beef similar to brisket tacos served with onion and cilantro on the side.

Tacos Al Pastor

$13.00

Order of "Al Pastor" or pork adobado tacos served on double corn tortillas with onion and cilantro on the side

Tacos Sirloin

$13.00

Order of Top Sirloin Trompo tacos with onion and cilantro on the side

Tacos Hongos

$13.00

Order of Mushroom Tacos in our adobo sauce reduced with wine and topped with red onion and cilantro

QUESADILLA

$3.00

Quesadillas on Flour Tortilla with melted cheese.

TACO MANANERO o BRUNCH SINGLE

$3.00

Tacos Coliflor

$13.00

Order of tacos of our cauliflower baked and deep fried, finished off with our adobo sauce.

Tacos de Pollo en Lechuga

$13.00

Order of grilled chicken tacos on lettuce wrap tortillas

Mulas

Mulas are house Tostadas, with Tortilla de Maiz topped with Refried Beans, Cheese, Choice of Meat, and garnished with Onions & Cilantro Leaf.

Mula Carnitas

$5.00

"Carnitas" on toaste corn tortillas with refried beans and cheese. Guacamole on top

Mula Al Pastor

$5.00

Al Pastor on a toasted corn tortilla with refried beans and cheese. Topped with red onion and cilantro

Mula Sirloin

$5.00

Top Sirloin on toasted corn tortilla, with refried beans and cheese. Topped with red onion and cilantro

Mula Campechana

$5.00

Combination of Top Sirloin and Al Pastor on toasted corn tortilla, refried beans and cheese.

Mula Mananera

$5.00

Toasted corn tortilla topped with a cheese costra, refried beans, and topped off with an egg sunny side up. Side of avocado and salsa to pour on and eat like Huevo Ranchero

Mula de Pollo

$5.00

Mula with Grilled chicken and topped with pico and guacamole.

Veggie Mula

$5.00

Arabes

Made on Pita style tortilla, with cheese, meat or veggie and topped with tomato, cucumber, french fries and tzatziki

Arabe Al Pastor

$7.00

Arabe Sirloin

$7.00

Arabe Campechano

$7.00

Arabe Veggie

$7.00

Arabe de Pollo

$7.00

Tremendos

Individual Specialty Tacos, each one is it's own unique deal with savory meats and flavors.

Tremendos Gringa

$5.25

Trompo Pastor served on Tortilla Harina with Cheese and Grilled Pineapple served on the side.

Tremendos Pirata

$5.25

Our Trompo Sirloin served on Tortilla Harina with Refried Beans & Cheese, and topped with a dollop of our Guacamole.

Tremendo Alambre

$5.25

Our Bistek served on double Tortilla Maiz, made with Red and Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion, and served over Cheese.

Tremendos Suadero

$5.25

Our slow cooked Beef Recipe served on a double Tortilla Maiz, over Cheese and with a dollop of Guacamole on top.

Tremendo Carnitas

$5.25

Our slow cooked Pork Recipe, served over double Tortilla Maiz and cheese, with a dollop of Guacamole.

Tremendos Fideo Seco

$5.25

Our specialty Fideo Taco, the Fideo Seco itself is cooked with Chorizo, and is served over double Tortilla Maiz with Queso Panela, a dollop of Guacamole, and Onion.

Tremendos Rib Eye

$7.25

One flavorful and juicy cut of Rib-Eye Steak served over double Tortilla Maiz, with a dollop of Guacamole on top and garnished with grilled Onions.

Tremendos Pollo

$5.25

Our marinated Chicken in Adobo Sauce, served over double Tortilla Maiz alongside Guacamole and a pico on the side.

Tremendo Gobernador

$5.25

Our Shrimp Taco on double corn tortilla with cheese and cooked in a combination of peppers and wine reduction.

Tremendo Ensenada

$5.25

Our Fried Fish Taco with sliced red cabbage and carrots and our special creamy sauce on the side.

Tremendo Sirloin Chorizo

$5.25

A combination of Trompo Sirloin and Chorizo with cheese on a Flour Tortilla

Tremendo Bistecqueso

$5.25

Sirloin mixed into cheese on a Flour Tortilla

Tremendo Campechano

$5.25

A combination of "Al Pastor and Sirloin" on a flour tortilla with a "cheese costra"

Tremendo Hongos

$5.25

Tremendo Sirloin

$5.25

Botanas (Sides)

Cebolla Asada

$4.00

Grilled Large Onion, with our special Veneno sauce

House Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken salad with mixed greens house salad with romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, avocado and house dressing

Esquite

$6.00

White corn served street style as in Mexico with spicy mayo, Tostitos, spicy sauce and cheese.

Coliflor Frita

$8.00

Half of a full Cauliflour with our special "Agua Chile" and special creamy sauce

Papas Tremendas

$5.00

French Fries, with spicy creamy sauce and chives and ketchup on the side

Frijoles Puercos

$5.00

Our soup of beans with chorizo base and mix of meats and veggies and small amount of chiles in vinagre

Guacamole

$5.00

Large Hass avocado with sea salt and chicharrones on the side

Costra de Queso

$8.00Out of stock

Papas Puercas

$8.00

Our "Papas Tremendas" topped of with your choice of meat

Ladrillo de Panela

$8.00

Panela Cheese grilled and topped with salsa verde and totopos on the side

Enchiladas Botaneras

$6.00

3 Enchiladas with Panela Cheese and topped with cream and red onion

Botanero

$10.00

Combination of Guacamole and Grilled Onion with our special "veneno" Sauce served with totopo chips and sauces.

Fideo Seco and Quesadilla

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Totopos with Salsa Quemada heated on the side

Chips

$2.00

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.00

WATER BOTTLE

$3.00

TOPOCHICO

$4.00

REFRESCO MEXICANO

$4.00

TOPO PREPARADO

$5.00

AGUA FRESCA

$3.50

CERVEZA DRAFT

$4.00

BEER BOTTLE/SELTZER

$5.00

MARGARITA

$6.00

MICHELADA con Clamato

$8.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

AMERICANO

$4.00

CAPPUCINO

$4.50

MOCHA ABUELA

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

BEER BUCKET

$20.00

Michelada Cubana

$7.00

Dulces

Nieve

$6.00

Afogato

$6.00

Bunuelo a la mode

$6.00

Bunuelo plain

$5.00

Postre Del Dia

$6.00
Restaurant info

Mexican Restaurant specializes in Tacos! Corner of Mcpherson and Del Mar in the same plaza as HEB.

Website

Location

7709 McPherson Rd Bldg A, Ste 102-A, Laredo, TX 78041

Directions

Gallery
Tremendo Taco image

