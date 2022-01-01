A map showing the location of Triangle Fried ChickenView gallery
Chicken

Triangle Fried Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

$$

18069 B Triangle Shopping Plaza

Dumfries, VA 22026

Order Again

Popular Items

N.Y. Style Chicken Over Rice Combo
Cheese Steak
3 Piece Mixed Chicken

Mixed Chicken

2 Piece Mixed Chicken

$4.99

3 Piece Mixed Chicken

$6.99

5 Piece Mixed Chicken

$10.99

8 Piece Mixed Chicken

$14.99

10 Piece Mixed Chicken

$18.99

15 Piece Mixed Chicken

$29.99

20 Piece Mixed Chicken

$38.99

Whole Wings

4 Piece Whole Wings

$8.99

6 Piece Whole Wings

$12.99

10 Piece Whole Wings

$21.99

15 Piece Whole Wings

$31.99

20 Piece Whole Wings

$42.99

Half Wings

6 Piece Half Wings

$8.99

10 Piece Half Wings

$14.99

15 Piece Half Wings

$21.99

20 Piece Half Wings

$28.99

Single Piece of Chicken

Breast

$2.69

Thigh

$2.69

Leg

$1.89

Center Breast

$2.69

Whole Wing

$1.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

1/4 LB. Cheeseburger

$4.99

With Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onion, Pickles, and Ketchup

1/2 LB. Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

With Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onion, Pickles, and Ketchup

3/4 LB. Triple Cheeseburger

$10.99

With Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onion, Pickles, and Ketchup

Fish Sandwich

$4.49

With Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Chicken Sandwich

$4.49

With Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Blazin Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

With Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Gyro Sandwich

$6.99

With Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99Out of stock

Whiting Filets

2 Piece Fish

$6.99

3 Piece Fish

$8.99

5 Piece Fish

$13.99

6 Inch Sub

6 inch Cheese Steak

$6.59

With Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onion, Fried Green Pepper and Mayo

6 inch Chicken Cheese Steak

$6.59

With Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onion, Fried Green Pepper and Mayo

6 inch Shrimp Sub

$7.99

With Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

6 inch Italian Cheeseburger Sub

$7.99

With Mayo, Ketchup, and Fries

6 inch Cheeseburger Sub

$7.99

With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, and Ketchup

6 inch Whiting Filet Sub

$6.59

With Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

6 inch Chicken Finger Sub

$6.99

With Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

12 Inch Sub

Cheese Steak

$9.99

With Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onion, Fried Green Pepper and Mayo

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.99

With Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onion, Fried Green Pepper and Mayo

Shrimp Sub

$10.99

With Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Italian Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99

With Mayo, Ketchup, and Fries

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99

With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Pickles, and Ketchup

Whiting Filet Sub

$9.99

With Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Chicken Finger Sub

$9.99

With Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Jumbo Shrimp

6 Piece Jumbo Shrimp

$6.99

9 Piece Jumbo Shrimp

$9.99

12 Piece Jumbo Shrimp

$12.99

Baby Shrimp

21 Piece Baby Shrimp

$6.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.99

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.99

Popcorn Chicken Salad

$10.99

Popcorn Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Nuggets

6 Piece Nuggets

$3.59

10 Piece Nuggets

$5.99

15 Piece Nuggets

$9.59

20 Piece Nuggets

$10.99

Popcorn Chicken

$7.59

Chicken Tenders

4 Piece Tenders

$7.59

8 Piece Tenders

$14.99

12 Piece Tenders

$21.99

Side Order

Small French Fries

$2.20

Large French Fries

$4.39

Small French Fries w/Cheese

$3.49

Large French Fries w/Cheese

$5.49

Small Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.49

Large Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

Potato Wedges

$3.29

Onion Rings

$3.29

Large Onion Rings

$5.39

Mashed Potatoes w/gravy

$2.19

Coleslaw

$2.19

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.19

Brown Rice

$2.99

Roll

$0.25

Veggie Rice

$2.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Cheese Cup

$0.50

Dessert

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.49

Apple Turnover

$1.25Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$3.49

Bananna Pudding

$2.00

Combos & Specials

2 Pc Chicken Combo w/Fries

$7.59

Includes Fries and Soda

3 Pc Chicken Combo w/Fries

$9.99

Includes Fries and Soda

4 Pc Chicken Combo w/Fries

$10.99

Includes Fries and Soda

8 Pc Chicken Combo w/Fries

$18.59

Includes Fries and Soda

2 Pc Mix Chic Combo w/R & Salad

$9.99

Includes Rice, Salad and Soda

4 Pc Whole Wings Combo w/Fries

$10.99

Includes Fries and Soda

6 Pc Whole Wings Combo w/Fries

$14.99

Includes Fries and Soda

8 Pc Whole Wings Combo w/Fries

$19.99

Includes Fries and Soda

4 Pc Whole Wings Combo w/Rice & Salad

$11.99

Includes Rice, Salad and Soda

4 Pc Chicken Tender Combo w/Fries

$11.59

Includes Fries and Soda

Jumbo Shrimp Combo w/Rice & Salad

$11.99

Includes Rice, Salad and Soda

21 Pc Baby Shrimp Combo w/Rice & Salad

$11.99

Includes Rice, Salad and Soda

2 Pc Whiting Fish Combo w/R & Salad

$10.59

Includes Rice, Salad and Soda

2 Pc Whiting Fish Combo w/ Fries

$8.99

Includes Fries and Soda

Popcorn Chicken Combo w/Rice & Salad

$10.99

Includes Rice, Salad and Soda

6 Inch Cheesesteak Combo w/Fries

$8.49

Includes Fries and Soda

12 Inch Cheesesteak Combo w/Fries

$12.99

Includes Fries and Soda

6 Inch Cheesesteak with 5 Half Wings Combo w/Fries

$15.99

Includes Fries and Soda

Gyro Sandwich Combo w/Fries

$10.59

Includes Fries and Soda

1/4 LB. Cheeseburger Combo w/Fries

$7.99

Includes Fries and Soda

Chicken Sandwich Combo w/Fries

$6.99

Includes Fries and Soda

Blazin Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Combo w/Fries

$7.99

Includes Fries and Soda

Grilled Chicken Rice Salad

$9.99Out of stock

12 Inch Chicken Cheesesteak Combo

6 Inch Chicken Cheesesteak Combo

21 pc baby shrimp combo/Fries

$11.99

Chicken Over Rice

N.Y. Style Chicken Over Rice Combo

$10.59

Gyro Over Rice

N.Y. Style Gyro Over Rice Combo

$10.59

Includes Soda

Extra Sauces

Mumbo

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

White Sauce

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.25

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Large Mumbo Sauce

$3.00

Bbq Sauce

$0.25

Drinks

Canned Coke

$1.00

Canned Diet Coke

$1.00

Canned Sprite

$1.00

Canned Orange Soda

$1.00

Canned Welchs Grape Soda

$1.00Out of stock

Canned Gingerale

$1.00

Canned Mountain Dew

$1.00

Canned Dr Pepper

$1.00

Bottled Coke

$1.99

Bottled Diet Coke

$1.99

Bottled Orange Soda

$1.99

Bottled Mountan Dew

$1.99

Bottled Sprite

$1.99

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$1.99

Snapple Mango Madness

$1.99

2 Liter Coke

$2.99

2 Liter Sprite

$2.99

Cherry Coke Bottle

$1.99

Pepsi Canned

$1.00

Tea

$1.00

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

18069 B Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries, VA 22026

