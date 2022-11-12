Restaurant header imageView gallery

Turtle Bay Smoothie Co 3411 169th Pl NE Suite I

No reviews yet

3411 169th Pl NE Suite I

Arlington, WA 98223

Popular Items

BYO 16 Oz Smoothie
The Banana Stand
Passion Project

Fruit Love

Date Night

$6.99+

Almond Milk, Date Paste, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries 12 oz 140 Cal | 1.5g Fat | 2g Protein 16 oz 180 Cal | 2.5g Fat | 2g Protein 24 oz 280 Cal | 3.5 Fat | 4g Protein 32 oz 360 Cal | 4.5g Fat | 5g Protein

Night Sky

$6.99+

Almond Milk, Pineapple, Spirulina, Date Paste, Blueberries, Pineapple, Strawberries 12 oz 180 Cal | 1.5g Fat | 4g Protein 16 oz 240 Cal | 2g Fat | 6g Protein 24 oz 340 Cal | 2.5g Fat | 8g Protein 32 oz 490 Cal | 4g Fat | 11g Protein

Passion Project

$6.99+

Coconut Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Passion Fruit , Pineapple, Banana 12 oz 440 Cal | 25g Fat | 8g Protein 16 oz 580 Cal | 30g Fat | 10g Protein 24 oz 820 Cal | 40g Fat | 14g Protein 32 oz 1150 Cal | 60g Fat | 20g Protein

Pineapple Dream

$6.99+

Coconut Milk, Pineapple, Vanilla Protein Powder, Pineapple, Banana 12 oz 500 Cal | 26g Fat | 19g Protein 16 oz 670 Cal | 34g Fat | 26g Protein 24 oz 920 Cal | 44g Fat | 36g Protein 32 oz 1340 Cal | 68g Fat | 53g Protein

Bahama Berry

$6.99+

Almond Milk, Date Paste, Goji Berries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Banana 12 oz 120 Cal | 1.5 Fat | 2g Protein 16 oz 170 Cal | 2.5g Fat | 3g Protein 24 oz 230 Cal | 3g Fat | 3g Protein 32 oz 350 Cal | 4.5g Fat | 5Protein

Strawberry - Banana

$6.99+

Apple Juice, Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Agave, Strawberries, Banana Nutrition Info coming soon

Fruit & Greens

The Banana Stand

$6.99+

Pineapple Juice, Banana, Power Greens, Mango 12 oz 150 Cal | 0g Fat | 1g Protein 16 oz 190 Cal | 0g Fat | 1g Protein 24 oz 280 Cal | 0g Fat | 2g Protein 32 oz 440 Cal | 0g Fat | 3g Protein

Tortuga

$6.99+

Coconut Water, Orange Juice, Vanilla Protein Powder, Power Greens, Chia Gel, Blueberries, Strawberries, Mango, Banana 12 oz 190 Cal | 2g Fat | 11g Protein 16 oz 260 Cal | 3.5 Fat | 16g Protein 24 oz 370 Cal | 4.5 g Fat | 21g Protein 32 oz 540 Cal | 7g Fat | 32g Protein

Blueberry Basil

$6.99+

Almond Milk, Pineapple, Lemon, Basil, Blueberries, Mango, Banana 12 oz 140 Cal | 1.5g Fat | 4g Protein 16 oz 200 Cal | 2g Fat | 6g Protein 24 oz 320 Cal | 3g Fat | 9g Protein 32 oz 400 Cal | 4g Fat | 13g Protein

Turtle Bay Creations

Tiki Beach

$6.99+

Coconut Milk, Lime Juice, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Banana, Peaches 12 oz 490 Cal | 22g Fat | 5g Protein 16 oz 620 Cal | 27g Fat | 6g Protein 24 oz 880 Cal | 32g Fat | 7g Protein 32 oz 1240 Cal | 53g Fat | 11g Protein

Kauai Apple Pie

$6.99+

Coconut Water, Apple, Vanilla Protein Powder, Nutmeg Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Pineapple, Acai, Banana 12 oz 320 Cal | 7g Fat | 23g Protein 16 oz 350 Cal | 7g Fat | 25g Protein 24 oz 510 Cal | 8g Fat | 35g Protein 32 oz 710 Cal | 15g Fat | 49g Protein

Mango #5

$6.99+

Coconut Milk, Spicy Ginger, Lime, Vanilla Extract, Mango, Coconut 12 oz 400 Cal | 26 Fat | 4g Protein 16 oz 530 Cal | 34g Fat | 5g Protein 24 oz 720 Cal | 44g Fat | 7g Protein 32 oz 1050 Cal | 68g Fat | 10g Protein

Pumpkin Spice

$6.99+

SEASONAL: Almond Milk, Vanilla Yogurt, Pumpkin, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Banana, Mango

Spiced Banana Brulee

$6.99+

Almond Milk, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Sweet Cream Gelato, Banana 12 oz 180 Cal | 3g Fat | 1g Protein 16 oz 260 Cal | 3.5 Fat | 2g Protein 24 oz 360 Cal | 5g Fat | 2g Protein 32 oz 510 Cal | 7g Fat | 3g Protein

Piña Colada Smoothie (N/A)

$6.99+

(Non-Alcoholic) Coconut Milk, Pineapple Juice, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Syrup, Coconut, Coconut Cane Syrup Nutrition info coming soon

Going Nutty

PB & J

$6.99+

Almond Milk, Date Paste, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries 12 oz 490 Cal | 32g Fat | 15g Protein 16 oz 650 Cal | 43g Fat | 20g Protein 24 oz 960 Cal | 63g Fat | 29g Protein 32 oz 1300 Cal | 86g Fat | 40g Protein

Almond Butter & Jelly

$6.99+

Almond Milk, Agave, Almond Butter , Vanilla Protein Powder, Strawberries, Banana 12 oz 250 Cal | 11g Fat | 14 Protein 16 oz 360 Cal | 15g Fat | 20g Protein 24 oz 490 Cal | 17g Fat | 26g Protein 32 oz 710 Cal | 29g Fat | 40g Protein

Chunky Monkey

$6.99+

Almond Milk, Cocoa, Lemon Juice, Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Banana, Peanut Butter Nutrition info coming soon

Build Your Own

BYO 12 Oz Smoothie

$6.99

BYO 16 Oz Smoothie

$8.49

BYO 24 Oz Smoothie

$11.99

BYO 32 Oz Smoothie

$14.99

Smoothie Bowls

Sicilian Summer Bowl

$9.99

Base: Almond Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Sweet Cream Gelato, Strawberries, Banana, Raspberries Toppings: Granola, Raspberries, Pineapple, Slivered Almonds, Cacao Nibs, Almond Butter Drizzle 560 Cal | 27g Fat | 11g Protein

Passion Berry Bowl

$9.99

Base: Coconut Milk, Ginger, Agave, Vanilla, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Banana Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Raspberries, Goji Berries, Coconut Flakes, Almond Butter Drizzle 710 Cal | 31g Fat | 15g Protein

Banana Nut Bowl

$9.99

Base: Pineapple Juice, Date Paste, Peanut Butter, Cashews, Banana, Cacao Nibs Toppings: Granola, Banana, Blueberries, Peanuts, Cacao Drizzle 720 Cal | 34g Fat | 15g Protein

Tropical Sunrise Bowl

$9.99

Base: Coconut Milk, Agave, Vanilla, Lemon, Cashews, Dragonfruit Powder, Mango, Pineapple, Banana Toppings: Granola, Pineapple, Mango, Goji Berries, Coconut Flakes, Almond Butter Drizzle 750 Cal | 38g Fat | 15g Protein

Acai Bowls

Berry Breeze Bowl

$9.99

Base: Almond Milk, Agave , Almond Butter, Strawberries, Acai, Banana Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Pineapple, Slivered Almonds, Almond Butter Drizzle 700 Cal | 37 Fat | 15 Protein

Caribbean Sea Bowl

$9.99

Base: Coconut Milk, Agave, Vanilla, Mango, Acai, Pineapple Toppings: Granola, Banana, Mango, Cacao Nibs, Cacao Drizzle 740 Cal | 37g Fat | 11g Protein

Overnight Oats

Tropical Overnight Oats

$7.49

Overnight Oats made with Almond Milk, Agave, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Turmeric, and Chia Seeds Toppings: Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Pineapple, Banana Slices, Bee Pollen, and Coconut Flakes 530 Cal | 9g Fat | 13g Protein

Chocolate Overnight Oats

$7.49

Overnight Oats made with Almond Milk, Agave, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Cacao, and Chia Seeds Toppings: Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Fresh Raspberries, Bee Pollen, House Cacao Drizzle 580 Cal | 23g Fat | 16g Protein

Yogurt Parfaits

Paradise Yogurt Parfait

$7.49

Layered Parfait with Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Locally Made Granola, Mango, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes, Bee Pollen, and House Almond Butter Drizzle 380 Cal | 23g Fat | 9g Protein

Banana Split Yogurt Parfait

$7.49

Layered Parfait with Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Locally Made Granola, Strawberries, Sliced Bananas, Cacao Nibs, topped with Cacao Drizzle 560 Cal | 37g Fat | 11g Protein

Cafe Classics

Espresso

$1.99+

Fulcrum Gourmet Espresso - strong and robust

Cappucino

$3.29+

A cappuccino is the perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam. This coffee is all about the structure and the even splitting of all elements into equal thirds. An expertly made cappuccino should be rich, but not acidic and have a mildly sweet flavoring from the milk.

Café Americano

$2.89+

An Americano is made by pouring hot water over one or two espresso shots, resulting in a drink of similar volume and strength to regular coffee. The key to an Americano is that it starts with espresso and adopts the flavors and aromas of the espresso, but with a less powerful taste.

Café Latte

$3.29+

A caffè latte is a milk coffee that is a made up of one or two shots of espresso, steamed milk and a final, thin layer of frothed milk on top. If you don't drink dairy milk, you can easily swap it for a plant-based alternative like soy, oat or coconut milk.

Mocha

$3.79+

Espresso blended with rich gourmet chocolate and choice of milk / plant based milk

Chai Latte

$3.79+

A chai latte is made by mixing steamed milk with black tea that has been infused with spices

Horchata Latte

$3.79+

Horchata latte is made by mixing cinnamon rice flavoring with a shot of espresso, blended with your choice of milk product.

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.79+

White chocolate mocha is a blend of espresso coffee, gourmet white chocolate and the milk of your choice. Try it with whipped cream!

Sea Salt Caramel Latte

$3.89+

Our amazing Café Latte with a signature drizzle of gourmet salted caramel

Turtle Bay Creations

Macadamia Nut Mocha

$3.99+

Your choice of milk mixed with rich chocolate and macadamia nut flavoring. A taste of the islands!

Coconut - Cinnamon Latte

$3.79+

Coconut and cinnamon powder infused latte

Caribbean Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$3.79+

An Autumn favorite blend of espresso, pumpkin, and an array of spices including cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg.

Island Joy Mocha

$3.99+

Rich chocolate blended with almond and coconut flavor. A classic joyful combination.

Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate

$3.59+

Rich chocolate laced with vanilla, almond, and cinnamon. Amazing with whipped cream!

Mayan Mocha

$4.99+

Rich chocolate laced with vanilla, almond, and cinnamon. Blended with espresso and topped with cinnamon. Amazing with whipped cream!

Cold Brew

Pineapple Cold Brew

$3.79+

Coffee and pineapple? Yes, it's good! Cold Brew coffee mixed with pineapple juice and almond cane sugar flavoring.

Coconut Creme Cold Brew

$3.79+

Gourmet bold cold brew blended with Creme of Coconut & Cinnamon

Gourmet Cold Brew

$4.79+

Exceptionally crafted draught Cold Brew, brewed double strong! Perfect way to enjoy gourmet coffee on a hot day.

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.29+

Exceptionally crafted draught Cold Brew, brewed double strong! Infused with nitro for an amazing frothy and creamy texture.

Lotus

Lotus

$3.79+

Lotus Plant Energy was founded upon the principles of the iconic lotus flowers and historical reference to the awakening of mind, body and spirit. Their journey led them around the world to discover 7 of earth's most powerful plants we used to create our proprietary formula called PE7™ (Plant Energy 7). We believe Lotus Plant Energy to be the best natural energy drink on planet earth, to live life on a higher more vibrant level!

Bowls & Cones

Bowls & Hand-packed Pints

$4.99+

We source out amazing gelato from Gelatiamo! Their gelato and sorbet are made fresh daily in small batches, on site in their downtown Seattle location. Each recipe is unique, developed by founder Maria Coassin. Rather than adding a flavor to a pre-made base (a common practice for ice cream and gelato shops), every Gelatiamo recipe is made from scratch, allowing the flavors to shine and for the product to achieve impeccable texture. They source premium ingredients with a preference for organic (our milk) and local (our fruits) whenever possible. They scout the world for certain specialty ingredients: hazelnut from Piedmont, organic vanilla from Madagascar, pistachios from Sicily and dark couverture from Tanzania

Coconut Waffle Cones

$5.99+

Try our amazing gelato in out signature coconut waffle cones!

Pre-Packed Pints

Gelatimao Pints

$11.99

Pre-Packed Pints of amazing Gelatiamo Gelato! We can hand pack a larger selection of flavors and sorbets, order under Bowls and Hand-Packed Pints

Affogato

Affogato

$5.89+

An affogato is a traditional Italian coffee dessert; your choice of amazing locally made gelato covered or "drowned" in a shot of gourmet espresso.

Choose Your Adventure

Virgin Margarita

$4.99+

Non-Alcoholic margarita made with fresh muddled lime in your choice of flavor

Virgin Mojito

$4.99+

Non-Alcoholic Mojito with fresh muddled mint and lime in your choice of flavor

Virgin Moscow Mule

$4.99+

Non-Alcoholic Mule Mocktail with fresh lime and ginger beer in your choice of flavor

Seattle Soda

Seattle Soda

$1.99+

Amazing sodas made locally with cane sugar

Cock N' Bull Ginger Beer

$2.99+

Spicy and refreshing non-alcoholic ginger beer made with cane sugar - caffeine free

Retail Food

Aussie Bites

$0.99Out of stock

Nonnis Biscotti

$1.49

PaleoBars

$1.89

Trail Mix - Coastal Berry

$1.99

Trail Mix - Wholesome Medley

$1.99

Muffins

$2.49

Butter Croissant

$2.49

Retail Beverage

Bai Coconut

$2.49

Canned CB: Fulcrum Nitro

$3.49

Canned CB: Satiny

$3.49

Canned CB: Silver Cup

$3.49

Retail - Gourmet Chocolate

Goodio Lemon

$4.99

Goodio Fennel

$4.99

Taylor Drinking Chocolate

$8.99Out of stock

Mirzam Roasted Hazelnut Chocolates

$8.99Out of stock

Goodio Pumpkin Spice

$4.99

Pump Street Chocolate Chicken

$5.99

Pump Street Gourmet Chocolate Eggs

$5.99

Retail - Tumblers

Tumbler - Black

$23.99

Tumbler - Teal

$23.99

Tumbler - White

$23.99

Tumbler - Bamboo

$23.99

Retail - Cutting Board

Bamboo Surfboard

$19.99

Snacks

Aussie Bites

$1.29

Nonnis Biscotti

$1.99

PaleoBars

$2.89

Trail Mix - Coastal Berry

$2.89

Trail Mix - Wholesome Medley

$2.89

Juices & Drinks

Bai Coconut

$3.99

Gourmet Chocolate

Goodio Lemon

$7.99

Goodio Fennel

$7.99

Taylor Drinking Chocolate

$13.99Out of stock

Mirzam Roasted Hazelnut Chocolates

$12.49

Goodio Pumpkin Spice

$7.99

Pump Street Chocolate Chicken

$8.99

Pump Street Gourmet Chocolate Eggs

$8.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fun and delicious tiki themed real fruit smoothies, full espresso cafe, gelato, and quick bites such as overnight oats and yogurt parfaits. Where Fun and Fit Blend!

Location

3411 169th Pl NE Suite I, Arlington, WA 98223

Directions

