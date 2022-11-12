Turtle Bay Smoothie Co 3411 169th Pl NE Suite I

Bowls & Hand-packed Pints

$4.99 +

We source out amazing gelato from Gelatiamo! Their gelato and sorbet are made fresh daily in small batches, on site in their downtown Seattle location. Each recipe is unique, developed by founder Maria Coassin. Rather than adding a flavor to a pre-made base (a common practice for ice cream and gelato shops), every Gelatiamo recipe is made from scratch, allowing the flavors to shine and for the product to achieve impeccable texture. They source premium ingredients with a preference for organic (our milk) and local (our fruits) whenever possible. They scout the world for certain specialty ingredients: hazelnut from Piedmont, organic vanilla from Madagascar, pistachios from Sicily and dark couverture from Tanzania