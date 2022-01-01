  • Home
  Alhambra
  Twinkle Tea - Alhambra - 406 East Valley Boulevard
Twinkle Tea - Alhambra 406 East Valley Boulevard

No reviews yet

406 East Valley Boulevard

Alhambra, CA 91801

HK Iced Milk Tea
Twinkle Fruit Tea
Cold Jasmine Green Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.25

Freshly Brewed Assam Black Milk Tea with Housemade Brown Sugar

Twinkle Fruit Tea

Twinkle Fruit Tea

$4.75

Passionfruit Tea with Housemade Pineapple Juice and Strawberry, Kiwi, and Mango Bits

Sea Salt Thai Tea

Sea Salt Thai Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Organic Thai Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam

Honey Fluffy Green Tea

Honey Fluffy Green Tea

$4.55

Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea Mixed with Longan Honey and Topped with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh Strawberries Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)

Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$4.00

Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea with a Burst of Mango Flavor

Rose Milk Tea

Rose Milk Tea

$4.25

Freshly Brewed Assam Black Milk Tea Packed with Rose Flavor (milk alternatives available)

Brown Sugar Snowie

Brown Sugar Snowie

$4.75

Blended Grade A Whole Milk and Heavy Cream for That Snow-Like Texture with Housemade Brown Sugar (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Red Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Red Dragon Fruit Smoothie

$5.50

Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Red Dragonfruit Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Brown Sugar Grass Jelly

Brown Sugar Grass Jelly

$4.50

Housemade Grass Jelly Dessert with Shaved Ice and Brown Sugar (no tea and non-caffeinated)

Fried Chicken Nugget

Fried Chicken Nugget

$4.00

10 pieces

Curry Fish Balls

Curry Fish Balls

$3.00

5 pieces

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$4.99
Egg Puffs

Egg Puffs

$4.99

Hong Kong Style Sweet Egg Waffle

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$5.50

6 pieces

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
House Beef Sandwich

House Beef Sandwich

$7.50

A Slice of American and Swiss Cheese Melted onto Two Beef Patties, Topped with a Fried Egg, Slices of Pickles, and Sandwiched Between Two Slices of Garlic Toast (contains signature sauce) (alterations available)

Fried Combo

Fried Combo

$9.50

3 Different Half-Portioned Starter Items of Your Choice

Happy Hour

HK Iced Milk Tea

HK Iced Milk Tea

$2.99

Our Best Selling Ceylon Black Milk Tea Filtered Countless Times Through a Tea Cloth for That Extra Tea Intensity, Meshed with Evaporated Milk (contains dairy)

HK Iced Lemon Tea

HK Iced Lemon Tea

$2.99

Our Best Selling Ceylon Black Tea Filtered Countless Times Through a Tea Cloth for That Extra Tea Intensity Combined with Fresh Housemade Lemon Juice

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.00
Matcha Ice Cream

Matcha Ice Cream

$1.00

PML T-shirt M size

$40.00

PML T-shirt L size

$40.00

PML T-shirt XL size

$40.00

Create Your Own Tea

Cold Ceylon Black Tea

Cold Ceylon Black Tea

$4.00
Cold Jasmine Green Tea

Cold Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00
Cold Four Seasons Oolong Tea

Cold Four Seasons Oolong Tea

$4.00
Cold Signature Milk Tea

Cold Signature Milk Tea

$4.25
Cold Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Cold Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.25
Cold Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Cold Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$4.25
Hot Ceylon Black Tea

Hot Ceylon Black Tea

$4.00
Hot Jasmine Green Tea

Hot Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00
Hot Four Seasons Oolong Tea

Hot Four Seasons Oolong Tea

$4.00
Hot Signature Milk Tea

Hot Signature Milk Tea

$4.25
Hot Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Hot Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.25
Hot Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Hot Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$4.25

Specialties

Brown Sugar Grass Jelly

Brown Sugar Grass Jelly

$4.50

Housemade Grass Jelly Dessert with Shaved Ice and Brown Sugar (no tea and non-caffeinated)

Lime Honey Green Tea

Lime Honey Green Tea

$4.75

Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea with Fresh Lime Juice and Longan Honey

Strawberry Matcha

Strawberry Matcha

$5.25

Grade A Whole Milk Based Strawberry Matcha Drink with Fresh Strawberry Bits (milk alternatives available)

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.75

Grade A Whole Milk Based Taro Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Oreo Milk Tea

Oreo Milk Tea

$4.75

Freshly Brewed Assam Milk Tea Packed with Oreo Flavor (milk alternatives available)

Snowie

Snowie

$4.75

Blended Grade A Whole Milk and Heavy Cream for That Snow-Like Texture (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$4.75

Japanese Hokkaido Assam Milk Tea Full of Caramel Milk Candy Flavor (milk alternatives available)

Uji Matcha Latte

Uji Matcha Latte

$4.75

Top Quality Japanese Uji Matcha Fused with Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available)

Cheese Uji Matcha

Cheese Uji Matcha

$5.35

Top Quality Japanese Uji Matcha Fused with Fresh Whole Milk Topped with our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available)

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50

Freshly Brewed Organic Thai Tea with Non-Dairy Creamer (milk alternatives available)

Sea Salt Thai Tea

Sea Salt Thai Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Organic Thai Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam

Honey Chrysanthemum Tea

Honey Chrysanthemum Tea

$4.75

Freshly Brewed Chrysanthemum Tea with Sweet Honey Flavor (non-caffeinated)

Honey Chrysanthemum Milk Tea

Honey Chrysanthemum Milk Tea

$4.75

Freshly Brewed Chrysanthemum with Sweet Honey Flavor Topped with Non-Dairy Creamer (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Teazers

Teazers

$4.75

Your Preferred Tea Base Pulsed with Ice for a More Refreshing Feel

Green Tea Yo-Yo

Green Tea Yo-Yo

$4.00

Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea with a Burst of Yogurt Flavor and Fresh Lemon Slices for a Refreshing Taste

HK Style Milk Tea

HK Style Milk Tea

$4.00

Our Best Selling Ceylon Black Milk Tea Filtered Countless Times Through a Tea Cloth for That Extra Tea Intensity, Meshed with Evaporated Milk (contains dairy)

HK Style Lemon Tea

HK Style Lemon Tea

$4.00

Our Best Selling Ceylon Black Tea Filtered Countless Times Through a Tea Cloth for That Extra Tea Intensity Combined with Fresh Housemade Lemon Juice

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Premium Ghirardelli Cocoa Fused with Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available)

Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.99

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (no pulp)

Honey Lemon Ginger

Honey Lemon Ginger

$4.50

Longan Honey Fresh Ginger Tea with Fresh Lemon Slices (non-caffeinated)

Signature Fruit Tea

Twinkle Fruit Tea

Twinkle Fruit Tea

$4.75

Passionfruit Tea with Housemade Pineapple Juice and Strawberry, Kiwi, and Mango Bits

Grapefruit Tea

Grapefruit Tea

$4.75

Your Preferred Tea Base with Fresh Grapefruit Juice Topped with a Slice of Grapefruit

Kumquat Tea

Kumquat Tea

$4.75

Your Preferred Tea Base with Fresh Kumquat Fruit

Watermelon Tea

Watermelon Tea

$4.75

Your Preferred Tea Base Pulsed with Fresh Watermelon

Red Dragonfruit Tea

Red Dragonfruit Tea

$4.75

Your Preferred Tea Base Pulsed with Fresh Red Dragonfruit

Lemonades

Peach Lemonade

Peach Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh Peaches Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh Strawberries Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)

Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh Mangoes Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)

Pineapple Lemonade

Pineapple Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh Pineapples Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)

Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh Blueberries Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)

Lychee Lemonade

Lychee Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh Lychee Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh Watermelon Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)

Raspberry Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh Raspberries Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)

Red Dragon Fruit Lemonade

Red Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh Red Dragonfruit Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)

Mix Fruit Lemonade

Mix Fruit Lemonade

$5.00

2 Fresh Fruits of Your Choice Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)

Cheese Fruit Slushes

Cheese Mango Slush

$5.25

Water Based Blended Mango Drink Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Cheese Strawberry Slush

$5.25

Water Based Blended Strawberry Drink Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Cheese Peach Slush

$5.25

Water Based Blended Peach Drink Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Cheese Lychee Slush

$5.25

Water Based Blended Lychee Drink Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Cheese Blueberry Slush

$5.25

Water Based Blended Blueberry Drink Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Cheese Raspberry Slush

$5.25

Water Based Blended Raspberry Drink Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Cheese Red Dragonfruit Slush

$5.85

Water Based Blended Red Dragonfruit Drink Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Cheese Foam

Cheese Uji Matcha

Cheese Uji Matcha

$5.35

Top Quality Japanese Uji Matcha Fused with Fresh Whole Milk Topped with our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available)

Cheese Ceylon Black Tea

Cheese Ceylon Black Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Ceylon Black Tea Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam

Cheese Jasmine Green Tea

Cheese Jasmine Green Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea Topped with our Well-Loved Cheese Foam

Cheese Four Seasons Oolong Tea

Cheese Four Seasons Oolong Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Four Seasons Oolong Tea Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam

Cheese Signature Milk Tea

Cheese Signature Milk Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Assam Black Milk Tea Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam

Cheese Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Cheese Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Milk Tea Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam

Cheese Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Cheese Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Roasted Oolong Milk Tea Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25

Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Strawberry Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.25

Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Mango Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Peach Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$5.25

Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Peach Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Banana Smoothie

Banana Smoothie

$5.25

Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Banana Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.25

Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Pineapple Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Blueberry Smoothie

Blueberry Smoothie

$5.25

Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Blueberry Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Lychee Smoothie

Lychee Smoothie

$5.25

Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Lychee Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Raspberry Smoothie

Raspberry Smoothie

$5.25

Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Raspberry Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Red Bean Smoothie

Red Bean Smoothie

$5.25

Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Red Bean Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$5.25

Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Taro Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Oreo Smoothie

Oreo Smoothie

$5.50

Grade A Whole Milk Based Oreo Drink with a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream Blended in (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Red Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Red Dragon Fruit Smoothie

$5.50

Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Red Dragonfruit Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.25

Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Watermelon Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$5.50

Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Avocado Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Mixed Fruits Smoothie

Mixed Fruits Smoothie

$5.75

2 Fresh Fruits of Your Choice Blended with Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Matcha Smoothies

Strawberry Matcha Smoothie

Strawberry Matcha Smoothie

$5.50

Top Quality Matcha Blended with Fresh Strawberries and Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available)

Mango Matcha Smoothie

Mango Matcha Smoothie

$5.50

Top Quality Matcha Blended with Fresh Mangoes and Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available)

Banana Matcha Smoothie

Banana Matcha Smoothie

$5.50

Top Quality Matcha Blended with a Ripe Banana and Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available)

Red Bean Matcha Smoothie

Red Bean Matcha Smoothie

$5.50

Top Quality Matcha Blended with Red Bean and Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available)

Fluffy Teas

Fluffy Ceylon Black Tea

Fluffy Ceylon Black Tea

$4.55

Freshly Brewed Black Tea with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available )

Fluffy Jasmine Green Tea

Fluffy Jasmine Green Tea

$4.55

Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)

Fluffy Four Seasons Oolong Tea

Fluffy Four Seasons Oolong Tea

$4.55

Freshly Brewed Four Seasons Oolong Tea with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)

Fluffy Signature Milk Tea

Fluffy Signature Milk Tea

$4.55

Freshly Brewed Assam Black Milk Tea with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)

Fluffy Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Fluffy Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.55

Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Milk Tea with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)

Fluffy Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Fluffy Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$4.55

Freshly Brewed Roasted Oolong Milk Tea with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)

Fluffy Uji Matcha

Fluffy Uji Matcha

$4.55

Top Quality Japanese Uji Matcha Fused with Grade A Whole Milk Topped with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)

Frappes

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$4.75

Cold Brew Coffee Based Frappe with Creamy Caramel Flavor (contains heavy cream) (milk alternatives available)

Chocolate Frappe

Chocolate Frappe

$4.75

Cold Brew Coffee Based Frappe with Rich Chocolate Flavor (contains heavy cream) (milk alternatives available)

Brown Sugar Frappe

Brown Sugar Frappe

$4.75

Cold Brew Coffee Based Frappe with Housemade Brown Sugar Flavor (contains heavy cream) (milk alternatives available)

Uji Matcha Frappe

Uji Matcha Frappe

$4.75

Grade A Whole Milk Based Top Quality Uji Matcha Frappe (milk alternatives available)

Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$4.75

Grade A Whole Milk Based Frappe with Rich Vanilla Bean Flavor (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)

Blue Curacao Frappe

Blue Curacao Frappe

$4.75

Japanese Ramune Style Yogurt Frappe (non-caffeinated)

Tea Slushes

Signature Milk Tea Slush

Signature Milk Tea Slush

$5.50

Your Favorite Signature Assam Black Milk Tea but Make it BLENDED!

Jasmine Green Milk Tea Slush

Jasmine Green Milk Tea Slush

$5.50

Your Favorite Jasmine Green Milk Tea but Make it BLENDED!

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea Slush

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea Slush

$5.50

Your Favorite Roasted Oolong Milk Tea but Make it BLENDED!

Thai Tea Slush

Thai Tea Slush

$5.50

Your Favorite Thai Tea with Non-Dairy Creamer but Make it BLENDED! (Milk alternatives available)

Oreo Milk Tea Slush

Oreo Milk Tea Slush

$5.50

Signature Assam Black Milk Tea Packed with Oreo Flavor and Blended to Perfection

Jasmine Green Tea Slush

Jasmine Green Tea Slush

$5.00

Your Favorite Jasmine Green Tea but Make it BLENDED!

Ceylon Black Tea Slush

Ceylon Black Tea Slush

$5.00

Your Favorite Ceylon Black Tea but Make it BLENDED!

Four Seasons Oolong Tea Slush

Four Seasons Oolong Tea Slush

$5.00

Your Favorite Four Seasons Oolong Tea but Make it BLENDED!

Sea Salt Drinks

Sea Salt Thai Tea

Sea Salt Thai Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Organic Thai Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam

Sea Salt Jasmine Green Tea

Sea Salt Jasmine Green Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam

Sea Salt Ceylon Black Tea

Sea Salt Ceylon Black Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Ceylon Black Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam

Sea Salt Four Seasons Oolong Tea

Sea Salt Four Seasons Oolong Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Four Seasons Oolong Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam

Sea Salt Signature Milk Tea

Sea Salt Signature Milk Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Assam Black Milk Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam

Sea Salt Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Sea Salt Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Milk Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam

Sea Salt Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Sea Salt Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$4.85

Freshly Brewed Roasted Oolong Milk Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam

Coffees

Black Coffee

Black Coffee

$4.25

Cold Brew Coffee with NO Sugar or Creamer

Twinkle Coffee

Twinkle Coffee

$4.25

Cold Brew Coffee with Creamer and Sugar (milk alternatives available)

Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.25

Mixed Half Signature Assam Milk Tea and Half Cold Brew Coffee (milk alternatives available)

Sea Salt Iced Coffee

Sea Salt Iced Coffee

$4.85

Cold Brew Coffee Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam

Coffee Float

Coffee Float

$4.85

Cold Brew Coffee with Whipped Cream and Your Choice of Ice Cream

Brown Sugar Fluffy Coffee

Brown Sugar Fluffy Coffee

$4.50

Grade A Whole Milk Fused with Cold Brew Coffee and Housemade Brown Sugar Topped with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)

Almond Fluffy Coffee

Almond Fluffy Coffee

$4.85

Almond Flavored Cold Brew Coffee Topped with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)

Coffee Smoothie

Coffee Smoothie

$5.00

Cold Brew Coffee Blended with Non-Dairy Creamer (milk alternatives available)

Starters

Fried Chicken Nugget

Fried Chicken Nugget

$4.00

10 pieces

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$4.99
Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$5.50

6 pieces

Egg Puffs

Egg Puffs

$4.99

Hong Kong Style Sweet Egg Waffle

Curry Fish Balls

Curry Fish Balls

$3.00

5 pieces

Fried Onion Rings

Fried Onion Rings

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Sprinkled with Plum Powder (adjustments available)

Fried Egg Rolls

Fried Egg Rolls

$4.50

6 pieces

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Fried Squid Ball

Fried Squid Ball

$5.25

8 pieces

Fried Popcorn Shrimp

Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$5.25
Fried Chicken Wing

Fried Chicken Wing

$7.50
Fried Chicken Tender

Fried Chicken Tender

$7.50

5 pieces

Fried Fish Tender

Fried Fish Tender

$8.99

5 pieces

Fried Combo

Fried Combo

$9.50

3 Different Half-Portioned Starter Items of Your Choice

Fried Corn Nuggets

$4.50Out of stock

Brick Toast

Caramel Sweet Butter Toast

Caramel Sweet Butter Toast

$5.50
Marshmallows Butter Toast

Marshmallows Butter Toast

$5.50
Brown Sugar Sweet Butter Toast

Brown Sugar Sweet Butter Toast

$5.50
Banana Sweet Butter Toast

Banana Sweet Butter Toast

$5.50
Matcha Sweet Butter Toast

Matcha Sweet Butter Toast

$5.50

Chocolate Sweet Butter Toast

Chocolate Sweet Butter Toast

$5.50
Condensed Milk Butter Toast

Condensed Milk Butter Toast

$5.50
Strawberry Butter Toast

Strawberry Butter Toast

$5.50
Matcha Red Bean Sweet Butter Toast

Matcha Red Bean Sweet Butter Toast

$5.50

Peanut Butter Brick Toast

Peanut Butter Brick Toast

$5.50

Sandwiches

House Beef Sandwich

House Beef Sandwich

$7.50

A Slice of American and Swiss Cheese Melted onto Two Beef Patties, Topped with a Fried Egg, Slices of Pickles, and Sandwiched Between Two Slices of Garlic Toast (contains signature sauce) (alterations available)

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Fluffy Egg Sandwiched Between Mayonnaise and Two Slices of Artesano Bakery Bread (contains mayonnaise) (side of french fries included)

Ham & Egg Sandwich

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Fluffy Egg Sandwiched Between Mayonnaise, Thinly Sliced Ham, and Two Slices of Artesano Bakery Bread (contains mayonnaise) (side of french fries included)

Spam & Egg Sandwich

Spam & Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Fluffy Egg Sandwiched Between Mayonnaise, Fried Spam, and Two Slices of Artesano Bakery Bread (contains mayonnaise) (side of french fries included)

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Crispy Chicken Patty Sandwiched Between Onions, Pickles, and Two Garlic Toasts (contains signature sauce) (side of french fries included)

Instant Noodles

Instant Noodles with Curry Fish Ball

Instant Noodles with Curry Fish Ball

$6.50
Instant Noodles with Spam & Egg

Instant Noodles with Spam & Egg

$6.50
Instant Noodles with Ham & Egg

Instant Noodles with Ham & Egg

$6.50
Instant Noodles with Sausage & Egg

Instant Noodles with Sausage & Egg

$6.50
Instant Noodles with Fried Chicken Wing

Instant Noodles with Fried Chicken Wing

$6.99

Tea / Milk Tea Gallon

Milk Tea Gallon

Milk Tea Gallon

$27.00
Tea Gallon

Tea Gallon

$26.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

406 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra, CA 91801

Directions

