Twinkle Tea - Alhambra 406 East Valley Boulevard
406 East Valley Boulevard
Alhambra, CA 91801
TOP ITEMS
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Freshly Brewed Assam Black Milk Tea with Housemade Brown Sugar
Twinkle Fruit Tea
Passionfruit Tea with Housemade Pineapple Juice and Strawberry, Kiwi, and Mango Bits
Sea Salt Thai Tea
Freshly Brewed Organic Thai Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam
Honey Fluffy Green Tea
Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea Mixed with Longan Honey and Topped with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)
Strawberry Lemonade
Fresh Strawberries Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)
Mango Green Tea
Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea with a Burst of Mango Flavor
Rose Milk Tea
Freshly Brewed Assam Black Milk Tea Packed with Rose Flavor (milk alternatives available)
Brown Sugar Snowie
Blended Grade A Whole Milk and Heavy Cream for That Snow-Like Texture with Housemade Brown Sugar (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Red Dragon Fruit Smoothie
Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Red Dragonfruit Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Fried Chicken Nugget
10 pieces
Curry Fish Balls
5 pieces
Popcorn Chicken
Egg Puffs
Hong Kong Style Sweet Egg Waffle
Takoyaki
6 pieces
French Fries
House Beef Sandwich
A Slice of American and Swiss Cheese Melted onto Two Beef Patties, Topped with a Fried Egg, Slices of Pickles, and Sandwiched Between Two Slices of Garlic Toast (contains signature sauce) (alterations available)
Fried Combo
3 Different Half-Portioned Starter Items of Your Choice
Happy Hour
HK Iced Milk Tea
Our Best Selling Ceylon Black Milk Tea Filtered Countless Times Through a Tea Cloth for That Extra Tea Intensity, Meshed with Evaporated Milk (contains dairy)
HK Iced Lemon Tea
Our Best Selling Ceylon Black Tea Filtered Countless Times Through a Tea Cloth for That Extra Tea Intensity Combined with Fresh Housemade Lemon Juice
Vanilla Ice Cream
Matcha Ice Cream
PML T-shirt M size
PML T-shirt L size
PML T-shirt XL size
Create Your Own Tea
Cold Ceylon Black Tea
Cold Jasmine Green Tea
Cold Four Seasons Oolong Tea
Cold Signature Milk Tea
Cold Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Cold Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Hot Ceylon Black Tea
Hot Jasmine Green Tea
Hot Four Seasons Oolong Tea
Hot Signature Milk Tea
Hot Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Hot Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Specialties
Lime Honey Green Tea
Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea with Fresh Lime Juice and Longan Honey
Strawberry Matcha
Grade A Whole Milk Based Strawberry Matcha Drink with Fresh Strawberry Bits (milk alternatives available)
Taro Milk Tea
Grade A Whole Milk Based Taro Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Oreo Milk Tea
Freshly Brewed Assam Milk Tea Packed with Oreo Flavor (milk alternatives available)
Snowie
Blended Grade A Whole Milk and Heavy Cream for That Snow-Like Texture (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Hokkaido Milk Tea
Japanese Hokkaido Assam Milk Tea Full of Caramel Milk Candy Flavor (milk alternatives available)
Uji Matcha Latte
Top Quality Japanese Uji Matcha Fused with Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available)
Cheese Uji Matcha
Top Quality Japanese Uji Matcha Fused with Fresh Whole Milk Topped with our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available)
Thai Tea
Freshly Brewed Organic Thai Tea with Non-Dairy Creamer (milk alternatives available)
Honey Chrysanthemum Tea
Freshly Brewed Chrysanthemum Tea with Sweet Honey Flavor (non-caffeinated)
Honey Chrysanthemum Milk Tea
Freshly Brewed Chrysanthemum with Sweet Honey Flavor Topped with Non-Dairy Creamer (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Teazers
Your Preferred Tea Base Pulsed with Ice for a More Refreshing Feel
Green Tea Yo-Yo
Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea with a Burst of Yogurt Flavor and Fresh Lemon Slices for a Refreshing Taste
HK Style Milk Tea
Our Best Selling Ceylon Black Milk Tea Filtered Countless Times Through a Tea Cloth for That Extra Tea Intensity, Meshed with Evaporated Milk (contains dairy)
HK Style Lemon Tea
Our Best Selling Ceylon Black Tea Filtered Countless Times Through a Tea Cloth for That Extra Tea Intensity Combined with Fresh Housemade Lemon Juice
Hot Chocolate
Premium Ghirardelli Cocoa Fused with Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available)
Fresh Orange Juice
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (no pulp)
Honey Lemon Ginger
Longan Honey Fresh Ginger Tea with Fresh Lemon Slices (non-caffeinated)
Signature Fruit Tea
Grapefruit Tea
Your Preferred Tea Base with Fresh Grapefruit Juice Topped with a Slice of Grapefruit
Kumquat Tea
Your Preferred Tea Base with Fresh Kumquat Fruit
Watermelon Tea
Your Preferred Tea Base Pulsed with Fresh Watermelon
Red Dragonfruit Tea
Your Preferred Tea Base Pulsed with Fresh Red Dragonfruit
Lemonades
Peach Lemonade
Fresh Peaches Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)
Mango Lemonade
Fresh Mangoes Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)
Pineapple Lemonade
Fresh Pineapples Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)
Blueberry Lemonade
Fresh Blueberries Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)
Lychee Lemonade
Fresh Lychee Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)
Watermelon Lemonade
Fresh Watermelon Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)
Raspberry Lemonade
Fresh Raspberries Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)
Red Dragon Fruit Lemonade
Fresh Red Dragonfruit Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)
Mix Fruit Lemonade
2 Fresh Fruits of Your Choice Pulsed with our Housemade Lemonade (non-caffeinated)
Cheese Fruit Slushes
Cheese Strawberry Slush
Water Based Blended Strawberry Drink Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Cheese Peach Slush
Water Based Blended Peach Drink Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Cheese Lychee Slush
Water Based Blended Lychee Drink Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Cheese Blueberry Slush
Water Based Blended Blueberry Drink Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Cheese Raspberry Slush
Water Based Blended Raspberry Drink Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Cheese Red Dragonfruit Slush
Water Based Blended Red Dragonfruit Drink Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Cheese Foam
Cheese Ceylon Black Tea
Freshly Brewed Ceylon Black Tea Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam
Cheese Jasmine Green Tea
Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea Topped with our Well-Loved Cheese Foam
Cheese Four Seasons Oolong Tea
Freshly Brewed Four Seasons Oolong Tea Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam
Cheese Signature Milk Tea
Freshly Brewed Assam Black Milk Tea Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam
Cheese Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Milk Tea Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam
Cheese Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Freshly Brewed Roasted Oolong Milk Tea Topped with Our Well-Loved Cheese Foam
Smoothies
Strawberry Smoothie
Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Strawberry Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Mango Smoothie
Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Mango Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Peach Smoothie
Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Peach Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Banana Smoothie
Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Banana Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Pineapple Smoothie
Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Pineapple Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Blueberry Smoothie
Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Blueberry Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Lychee Smoothie
Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Lychee Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Raspberry Smoothie
Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Raspberry Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Red Bean Smoothie
Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Red Bean Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Taro Smoothie
Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Taro Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Oreo Smoothie
Grade A Whole Milk Based Oreo Drink with a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream Blended in (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Watermelon Smoothie
Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Watermelon Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Avocado Smoothie
Grade A Whole Milk Based Blended Avocado Drink (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Mixed Fruits Smoothie
2 Fresh Fruits of Your Choice Blended with Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Matcha Smoothies
Strawberry Matcha Smoothie
Top Quality Matcha Blended with Fresh Strawberries and Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available)
Mango Matcha Smoothie
Top Quality Matcha Blended with Fresh Mangoes and Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available)
Banana Matcha Smoothie
Top Quality Matcha Blended with a Ripe Banana and Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available)
Red Bean Matcha Smoothie
Top Quality Matcha Blended with Red Bean and Grade A Whole Milk (milk alternatives available)
Fluffy Teas
Fluffy Ceylon Black Tea
Freshly Brewed Black Tea with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available )
Fluffy Jasmine Green Tea
Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)
Fluffy Four Seasons Oolong Tea
Freshly Brewed Four Seasons Oolong Tea with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)
Fluffy Signature Milk Tea
Freshly Brewed Assam Black Milk Tea with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)
Fluffy Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Milk Tea with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)
Fluffy Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Freshly Brewed Roasted Oolong Milk Tea with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)
Fluffy Uji Matcha
Top Quality Japanese Uji Matcha Fused with Grade A Whole Milk Topped with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)
Frappes
Caramel Frappe
Cold Brew Coffee Based Frappe with Creamy Caramel Flavor (contains heavy cream) (milk alternatives available)
Chocolate Frappe
Cold Brew Coffee Based Frappe with Rich Chocolate Flavor (contains heavy cream) (milk alternatives available)
Brown Sugar Frappe
Cold Brew Coffee Based Frappe with Housemade Brown Sugar Flavor (contains heavy cream) (milk alternatives available)
Uji Matcha Frappe
Grade A Whole Milk Based Top Quality Uji Matcha Frappe (milk alternatives available)
Vanilla Frappe
Grade A Whole Milk Based Frappe with Rich Vanilla Bean Flavor (milk alternatives available) (non-caffeinated)
Blue Curacao Frappe
Japanese Ramune Style Yogurt Frappe (non-caffeinated)
Tea Slushes
Signature Milk Tea Slush
Your Favorite Signature Assam Black Milk Tea but Make it BLENDED!
Jasmine Green Milk Tea Slush
Your Favorite Jasmine Green Milk Tea but Make it BLENDED!
Roasted Oolong Milk Tea Slush
Your Favorite Roasted Oolong Milk Tea but Make it BLENDED!
Thai Tea Slush
Your Favorite Thai Tea with Non-Dairy Creamer but Make it BLENDED! (Milk alternatives available)
Oreo Milk Tea Slush
Signature Assam Black Milk Tea Packed with Oreo Flavor and Blended to Perfection
Jasmine Green Tea Slush
Your Favorite Jasmine Green Tea but Make it BLENDED!
Ceylon Black Tea Slush
Your Favorite Ceylon Black Tea but Make it BLENDED!
Four Seasons Oolong Tea Slush
Your Favorite Four Seasons Oolong Tea but Make it BLENDED!
Sea Salt Drinks
Sea Salt Jasmine Green Tea
Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam
Sea Salt Ceylon Black Tea
Freshly Brewed Ceylon Black Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam
Sea Salt Four Seasons Oolong Tea
Freshly Brewed Four Seasons Oolong Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam
Sea Salt Signature Milk Tea
Freshly Brewed Assam Black Milk Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam
Sea Salt Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Freshly Brewed Jasmine Green Milk Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam
Sea Salt Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Freshly Brewed Roasted Oolong Milk Tea Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam
Coffees
Black Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee with NO Sugar or Creamer
Twinkle Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee with Creamer and Sugar (milk alternatives available)
Coffee Milk Tea
Mixed Half Signature Assam Milk Tea and Half Cold Brew Coffee (milk alternatives available)
Sea Salt Iced Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee Topped with our Infamous Sea Salt Foam
Coffee Float
Cold Brew Coffee with Whipped Cream and Your Choice of Ice Cream
Brown Sugar Fluffy Coffee
Grade A Whole Milk Fused with Cold Brew Coffee and Housemade Brown Sugar Topped with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)
Almond Fluffy Coffee
Almond Flavored Cold Brew Coffee Topped with Fresh Milk Latte Foam (milk alternatives available)
Coffee Smoothie
Cold Brew Coffee Blended with Non-Dairy Creamer (milk alternatives available)
Starters
Popcorn Chicken
Takoyaki
6 pieces
Egg Puffs
Hong Kong Style Sweet Egg Waffle
Curry Fish Balls
5 pieces
Fried Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Sprinkled with Plum Powder (adjustments available)
Fried Egg Rolls
6 pieces
French Fries
Fried Squid Ball
8 pieces
Fried Popcorn Shrimp
Fried Chicken Wing
Fried Chicken Tender
5 pieces
Fried Fish Tender
5 pieces
Fried Corn Nuggets
Brick Toast
Caramel Sweet Butter Toast
Marshmallows Butter Toast
Brown Sugar Sweet Butter Toast
Banana Sweet Butter Toast
Matcha Sweet Butter Toast
Ice Cream Available with Purchase
Chocolate Sweet Butter Toast
Condensed Milk Butter Toast
Strawberry Butter Toast
Matcha Red Bean Sweet Butter Toast
Ice Cream Available with Purchase
Peanut Butter Brick Toast
Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
Fluffy Egg Sandwiched Between Mayonnaise and Two Slices of Artesano Bakery Bread (contains mayonnaise) (side of french fries included)
Ham & Egg Sandwich
Fluffy Egg Sandwiched Between Mayonnaise, Thinly Sliced Ham, and Two Slices of Artesano Bakery Bread (contains mayonnaise) (side of french fries included)
Spam & Egg Sandwich
Fluffy Egg Sandwiched Between Mayonnaise, Fried Spam, and Two Slices of Artesano Bakery Bread (contains mayonnaise) (side of french fries included)
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Patty Sandwiched Between Onions, Pickles, and Two Garlic Toasts (contains signature sauce) (side of french fries included)
Instant Noodles
Tea / Milk Tea Gallon
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
406 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra, CA 91801