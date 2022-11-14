Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twist Hot Chicken Thunderbird

8386 w thunderbird rd

peoria, AZ 85381

Order Again

Popular Items

Twist Hot Tenders
Twist Hot Chicken
Hot Nashville Fries

Hold It

Twist Hot Chicken

Twist Hot Chicken

$12.00

Twist Hot Chicken, House-Slaw, Twist Sauce, & Pickles

Hot Moroccan

Hot Moroccan

$12.00

Fried Chicken, Fiery Harissa Sauce, Red Cabbage Slaw, Alabama White Sauce

The Nashville Blues

The Nashville Blues

$12.00

Twist Hot Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Creamy Nashville Sauce, & Kale Slaw

Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$12.00

Twist Hot Chicken, Honey, Butter, & Pickles

Caribbean Jerk Hot Chicken

Caribbean Jerk Hot Chicken

$12.00

Fried Chicken, pickles, House slaw, Caribbean Jerk sauce.

Vegan Hot Chicken

$15.00

Vegan Twist Hot Chicken, House Slaw, Twist Sauce, Pickles

Vegan Hot Moroccan

$15.00

Vegan Fried Chicken, Fiery Harissa Sauce, Red Cabbage Slaw, & Alabama White Sauce

Vegan Caribbean Jerk Hot Chicken

$15.00

Vegan Fried Chicken,pickles,House slaw, Caribbean Jerk sauce.

3 whole wings

$13.00Out of stock

3 whole wings with pickles

Whole Wing

$5.00Out of stock

1 Whole wing

Dip It

Twist Hot Tenders

Twist Hot Tenders

$13.00

2 large Twist Hot Tenders w/ Fries, House Slaw, a Kona roll, Pickles & 2 Dipping sauces

Vegan Twist Tenders

$16.00

4 Vegan Twist Hot Tenders, Fries, House Slaw, Pickles and Choice of 2 Sauces

Kids Tender Box

$7.00

One Tender, Fries, a Kona Roll

Kids Vegan Tender Box

$9.00

2 Vegan Tenders, Fries, and Vegan Dipping Sauce

Fork It

Hot Nashville Fries

Hot Nashville Fries

$13.00

Twist Hot Chicken, House Slaw, Creamy Nashville Sauce, Fresh Cheese Crumble, Twist Sauce, Pickles.

Vegan Hot Nashville Fries

$16.00

Twist Fries, Vegan Twist Hot Chicken, House Slaw, Nashville Sauce, Vegan Twist Sauce, Pickles

Hot Nashville Mac

$15.00

Twist Hot Chicken, Mac-N-Cheese, Fresh Cheese Crumble, Creamy Nashville.

Desserts

Beignets

Beignets

$7.00

Warm Donuts w/ Powdered Sugar & Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Sides

Fries

$4.00
Mac-N-Cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

Seasoned Mac

Creamy Slaw

$3.00

Mac Salad

$5.00
Kale Slaw

Kale Slaw

$3.00
House Slaw

House Slaw

$3.00

Sauces

$0.75

Kona Roll

$1.50

One Tender

$5.00

One Vegan Tender

$6.00

Vegan Tender

N/A Beverage

Stubborn Soda

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade

$4.00+

Kool Aid

$3.00+

Liquid Death (Canned Water)

$3.00

Special Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Beer

GC American Pilsner

$5.00

Voodoo Ranger Juicy IPA

$7.00

Big Blue Van - Wheat Beer

$6.00

Enegren Schöner Tag - Hefe. Ale

$6.00

Fateful - IPA

$7.00

Harland Hazy IPA

$7.00

Trejo's - Mexican Lager

$6.00

Broken Skull - Lager

$6.50

Broken Skull - IPA

$7.00

Agua Fria - IPA

$9.00

Treat IPA

$7.00

GC Prickly Pear - Wheat Beer

$6.00

CT7 - Mexican Seltzer

$5.50

Fluffy - Tang. Hazy IPA

$7.50

Gc Prickly - IPA

$7.00

June Shine MAI TAI

$7.00

June Shine PASSION FRUIT VODKA SODA

$7.00

June Shine TEQUILA MARGARITA

$7.00

Swag

Twist Chicken Sticker

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nashville Born // Peoria Perfected

Location

8386 w thunderbird rd, peoria, AZ 85381

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

