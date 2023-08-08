Underdog BBQ New Location 2714 W 8th St
From the hit Discovery show, Undercover Billionaire, we exist to prove the American Dream is still alive! From smoked meats to local beer, Underdog BBQ was founded by the self-made billionaire, Glenn Stearns.
2714 West 8 St, Erie, PA 16505
