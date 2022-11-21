Restaurant header imageView gallery

UKRAFT Cafe and Catering

review star

No reviews yet

8182 Maryland Avenue

Suite 103

Clayton, MO 63105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cobb Salad
Baja California Salad
UKRAFT 2 Combo

WRAPS

Pick one of our 7 Flavor Profiles and we wrap it in a Tortilla. Salad Dressing served on the side for dipping!

Baja California Wrap

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Chipotle Lime Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Small Baja California Wrap

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Chipotle Lime Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Buffalo Wrap

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce, and Mikes Signature Greek Yogurt Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Small Buffalo Wrap

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce, and Mikes Signature Greek Yogurt Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons and Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing rolled in a Tortilla.

Small Caesar Wrap

$7.25

Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons and Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing rolled in a Tortilla.

Cobb Wrap

$11.50

Mixed Greens, Onions, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Chicken and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch in a Rolled Tortilla.

Small Cobb Wrap

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Onions, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Chicken and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch in a Rolled Tortilla.

Honey Apple Wrap

$11.50

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds, Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Small Honey Apple Wrap

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds, Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Santorini Wrap

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Chicken with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Small Santorini Wrap

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Chicken with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Spicy Thai Wrap

$11.50

Mixed Greens, Edamame, Red Bell Peppers, Carrots, Onions, Blackened Shrimp, Spicy Sunflower Seeds and Cilantro with Mike's Signature Soy Chili Sauce rolled in a Tortilla

Small Spicy Thai Wrap

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Edamame, Red Bell Peppers, Carrots, Onions, Blackened Shrimp, Spicy Sunflower Seeds and Cilantro with Mike's Signature Soy Chili Sauce rolled in a Tortilla

The Hill Wrap

$10.50

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes served with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.

Small The Hill Wrap

$9.00

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.

PANINIS and SAMMIES

4 Cheese Panini

$6.75

Mozzarella, Cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss Cheeses Grilled on Multi Grain Toast. We Recommend adding Tomato, Bacon and Avocado!

Avo Turkey Panini

$9.00

Avocado, turkey, mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, bacon, and herb aioli. Served on multigrain

Avo Turkey Sammie (Cold Cut)

$9.00

Avocado, turkey, mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, bacon, and herb aioli. Served on multigrain. Served cold.

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, tomatoes, and arugula, with herb aioli.

BLT Sammie (Cold Cut)

$9.00

Bacon, tomatoes, and arugula, with herb aioli. Served cold.

Cajun Shrimp Panini

Cajun Shrimp Panini

$9.25

Blackened Shrimp, Pepper Jack Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, drizzled with Mike's Signature Chipotle Aioli. We recommend adding Bacon!

Chicken Caprese Panini

Chicken Caprese Panini

$8.75

Chicken , Tomatoes, Arugula, Mozzarella Cheese, drizzled with Balsamic Reduction and Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie.

Chipotle Chicken Panini

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$8.75

Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese Drizzled with Mike's Signature Chipotle Aioli on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie. We Recommend Adding Bacon

Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$9.00

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie

Ham & Swiss Panini

$8.00

Freshly Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Dijon and Pickles on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie

Italian Panini

$8.75

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Banana Peppers, and Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing. Served Hot

Italian Sammie (Cold Cut)

$8.75

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Banana Peppers and Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing. Served Cold

Portobello Panini

Portobello Panini

$8.75

Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, organic baby spinach, mozzarella Cheese with Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on a Ciabatta Hoagie.

Shrimp BLT Panini

Shrimp BLT Panini

$9.25

Pesto Grilled Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Arugula and Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on a Ciabatta Hoagie. We Recommend adding Mozzarella Cheese.

Turkey Club Panini

$8.00

Freshly Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Mike's Signature Russian Sauce and Mozzarella on Multi Grain.

Turkey Club Sammie (Cold Cut)

$8.00

Freshly Sliced Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Russian Sauce and Mozzarella served Cold.

UKRAFT Club

$9.00

Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomato and peppered bacon aioli on grilled sourdough bread.

SALADS

Baja California Salad

Baja California Salad

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing

Small Baja California Salad

Small Baja California Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing

Mini Baja California Salad

Mini Baja California Salad

$7.25

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Small Buffalo Salad

Small Buffalo Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Mini Buffalo Salad

Mini Buffalo Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons with Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$7.25

Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons with Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing.

Mini Caesar Salad

Mini Caesar Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons with Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.50

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Small Cobb Salad

Small Cobb Salad

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Mini Cobb Salad

Mini Cobb Salad

$8.25

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Honey Apple Salad

Honey Apple Salad

$11.50

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds and Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing

Small Honey Apple Salad

Small Honey Apple Salad

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds and Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing

Honey Apple Mini Salad

Honey Apple Mini Salad

$8.25

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds and Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing

The Hill Salad

$10.50

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.

The Hill Small Salad

$9.00

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, and Tomatoes with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing

The Hill Mini Salad

$7.25

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.

Santorini Salad

$12.00

Miked Greens , Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing

Santorini Small Salad

$10.00

Miked Greens , Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing

Santorini Mini Salad

$8.75

Miked Greens , Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing

Spicy Thai Salad

$11.50

Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce

Spicy Thai Small Salad

$9.50

Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce

Spicy Thai Mini Salad

$8.25

Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce

GRAIN BOWLS

Baja California Bowl

$10.50

Black bean corn salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, pepper jack cheese, antibiotic free chicken, chipotle lime vinaigrette

Small Baja California Grain Bowl

$9.00

Black bean corn salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, pepper jack cheese, antibiotic free chicken, chipotle lime vinaigrette

The Hill Grain Bowl

$10.50

Freshly sliced salami and ham, onions, parmesan, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes, with white balsamic

Small The Hill Grain Bowl

$9.00

Freshly sliced salami and ham, onions, parmesan, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes, with white balsamic

Honey Apple Grain Bowl

$11.50

Antibiotic free chicken, apples, strawberries, grapes, blueberries, cucumbers, almonds, granola, honey apple vinaigrette

Small Honey Apple Grain Bowl

$9.50

Antibiotic free chicken, apples, strawberries, grapes, blueberries, cucumbers, almonds, granola, honey apple vinaigrette

Spicy Thai Bowl

$11.50

Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce

Small Spicy Thai Grain Bowl

$9.50

Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce

Santorini Bowl

$12.00

Kalamata olives, red bell peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, banan peppers, chick peas, cucmber, antibiotic free chicken, and feta cheese, served with white balsamic vinaigrette

Small Santorini Grain Bowl

$10.00

Kalamata olives, red bell peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, banan peppers, chick peas, cucmber, antibiotic free chicken, and feta cheese, served with white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Grain Bowl

$9.00

Parmesan cheese, antibiotic free chicken, croutons, creamy ceasar

Small Caesar Grain Bowl

$7.75

Parmesan cheese, antibiotic free chicken, croutons, creamy ceasar

Cobb Grain Bowl

$11.50

Onions, eggs, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, antibiotic free chicken, Greek yogurt ranch

Small Cobb Grain Bowl

$9.50

Onions, eggs, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, antibiotic free chicken, Greek yogurt ranch

Buffalo Grain Bowl

$10.50

Celery, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, carrots, antibiotic free chicken, UKraft wing sauce, Greek yogurt ranch

Small Buffalo Grain Bowl

$9.00

Celery, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, carrots, antibiotic free chicken, UKraft wing sauce, Greek yogurt ranch

SOUP

Loaded Potato (Cup)

$4.25Out of stock

Loaded Potato (Bowl)

$6.00

Roasted Tomato Bisque (Cup)

$4.25

Roasted Tomato Bisque (Bowl)

$6.00

Chili (Cup)

$4.25

Chili ( Bowl)

$6.00

Crab bisque (cup)

$4.25Out of stock

Crab bisque (Bowl)

$6.00Out of stock

UKRAFT 2 Combo

Kraft 2 selections out of our Salads, Wraps, Sandwiches, grain bowls and Soups. Menu items will be in 1/2 size and Soups will be our cup.

UKRAFT 2 Combo

$10.50

DRINKS

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Cherry Coke

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Dasani

$1.25

Orange Juice

$2.75

Unsweet Black Tea

$1.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.75Out of stock

16oz Beachlife Kombucha

$4.50Out of stock

16oz Blueberry Kombucha

$4.50Out of stock

16oz Hibiscus Watermelon Kombucha

$4.50Out of stock

Coke Can

$1.25

Coke Zero Can

$1.25

Diet Coke Can

$1.25

Mountain Dew Can

$1.25

Bang

$2.75

Monster

$2.75

Hibiscus Berry Hot Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Citron Green Hot Tea

$2.75Out of stock

China Breakfast Hot Tea

$2.75Out of stock

KRAFT your Own Salad/Grain Bowl/Wraps

UKRAFT YOUR Salad/Grain Bowl

$4.50

SIDES/DESSERTS

All of our Pastries and Desserts are KRAFTED from scratch.

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Salted Carmel Cookie

$2.75

Regular Zapps Chips

$1.50

BBQ Zapps Chips

$1.50

Voodoo Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Pita Chips and Hummus

$3.00

1st Phorm Peanut Lover Protein Bar

$2.75

1st Phorm Mint Chocolate Protein Bar

$2.75

Fruit Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Smoothies

The Black Forest

$8.00

1st Phorm Chocolate Protein, Cocoa, Frozen Cherries, Oats, Spinach, Honey, Almond Milk

Chocolate Peanut Butter and Banana

$8.00

1st Phorm Chocolate Protein, Cocoa, Peanut Butter, Banana, Oats and Almond Milk

Strawberry Banana

$7.75

Frozen Strawberry, Banana, Granola and Almond Milk

The Good Morning

$8.00

1st Phorm Vanilla Protein, Oats, Banana, Park Avenue Espresso Beans, Peanut Butter and Almond Milk

The Immune Builder

$8.00

Mango, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberries, Honey, Immune Booster, Chia Seeds, Orange Juice and Almond Milk

Hawaii 5-0

$8.25

1st Phorm Vanilla Protein, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Milk and Pineapple Juice

The Vegan Delight

$8.75

1st Phorm Vanilla Plant Based Protein, Mango, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Orange Juice and Almond Milk

The Pumpkin Pie

$8.25

SMOOTHIES

The Black Forest

$8.00

1st phorm chocolate protein, Frozen Cherries, Honey, Oats, Chia Seeds, Cocoa , Spinach and Almond Milk.

Chocolate Peanut Butter and Banana

$8.00

1st phorm Chocolate Protein, Peanut Butter, Banana’s, Oats, Cocoa and Almond Milk

The Strawberry Banana

$7.75

Strawberries, Bananas, Granola, and Almond Milk

The Immune Builder

$8.00

Strawberries, Mango, Blueberries, Bananas, Honey, Immune Booster, Chia Seeds, Orange Juice and Almond Milk.

The Good Morning

$8.00

Park Avenue Coffee, 1st Phorm Vanilla Protein, Banana’s, Peanut Butter, Greek Yogurt and Almond Milk

The Vegan Delight

$8.75

Vegan Plant Based Protein, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Mango, Almond Milk and Orange Juice

UKRAFT BYO Smoothie

$7.25

Choose base and 3 add ons, extra add on +1, protein +2

Hawaii Five-0

$8.25

Pineapples, Mangos, Bananas, 1st Phorm Vanilla Protein, Honey, Coconut Milk, Pineapple Juice.

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$8.25

1st Phorm Pumpkin Spice Protein, Banana, Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Pie Spice and Almond Milk

PASTRIES/DESSERTS

All of our Pastries and Desserts are KRAFTED from scratch.

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

1st Phorm Peanut Lovers Protein Bar

$2.75

1st Phorm Mint Chocolate Protein Bar

$2.75

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.75

WRAPS

Pick one of our 7 Flavor Profiles and we wrap it in a Tortilla. Salad Dressing served on the side for dipping!

Baja California Wrap

$10.71

Mixed Greens, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Chipotle Lime Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Small Baja California Wrap

$9.18

Mixed Greens, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Chipotle Lime Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Buffalo Wrap

$10.71

Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce, and Mikes Signature Greek Yogurt Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Small Buffalo Wrap

$9.18

Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce, and Mikes Signature Greek Yogurt Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Caesar Wrap

$9.18

Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons and Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing rolled in a Tortilla.

Small Caesar Wrap

$7.39

Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons and Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing rolled in a Tortilla.

Cobb Wrap

$11.73

Mixed Greens, Onions, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Chicken and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch in a Rolled Tortilla.

Small Cobb Wrap

$9.69

Mixed Greens, Onions, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Chicken and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch in a Rolled Tortilla.

Honey Apple Wrap

$11.73

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds, Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Small Honey Apple Wrap

$9.69

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds, Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Santorini Wrap

$12.24

Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Chicken with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Small Santorini Wrap

$10.20

Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Chicken with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Spicy Thai Wrap

$11.73

Mixed Greens, Edamame, Red Bell Peppers, Carrots, Onions, Blackened Shrimp, Spicy Sunflower Seeds and Cilantro with Mike's Signature Soy Chili Sauce rolled in a Tortilla

Small Spicy Thai Wrap

$9.69

Mixed Greens, Edamame, Red Bell Peppers, Carrots, Onions, Blackened Shrimp, Spicy Sunflower Seeds and Cilantro with Mike's Signature Soy Chili Sauce rolled in a Tortilla

The Hill Wrap

$10.71

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes served with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.

Small The Hill Wrap

$9.18

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.

PANINIS and SAMMIES

4 Cheese Panini

$6.89

Mozzarella, Cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss Cheeses Grilled on Multi Grain Toast. We Recommend adding Tomato, Bacon and Avocado!

Avo Turkey Panini

$9.18

Avocado, turkey, mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, bacon, and herb aioli. Served on multigrain

Avo Turkey Sammie (Cold Cut)

$9.18

Avocado, turkey, mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, bacon, and herb aioli. Served on multigrain. Served cold.

BLT

$9.18

Bacon, tomatoes, and arugula, with herb aioli.

BLT Sammie (Cold Cut)

$9.18

Bacon, tomatoes, and arugula, with herb aioli. Served cold.

Cajun Shrimp Panini

Cajun Shrimp Panini

$9.44

Blackened Shrimp, Pepper Jack Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, drizzled with Mike's Signature Chipotle Aioli. We recommend adding Bacon!

Chicken Caprese Panini

Chicken Caprese Panini

$8.93

Chicken , Tomatoes, Arugula, Mozzarella Cheese, drizzled with Balsamic Reduction and Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie.

Chipotle Chicken Panini

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$8.93

Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese Drizzled with Mike's Signature Chipotle Aioli on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie. We Recommend Adding Bacon

Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$9.18

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie

Ham & Swiss Panini

$8.16

Freshly Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Dijon and Pickles on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie

Italian Panini

$8.93

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Banana Peppers, and Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing. Served Hot

Italian Sammie (Cold Cut)

$8.93

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Banana Peppers and Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing. Served Cold

Portobello Panini

Portobello Panini

$8.93

Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, organic baby spinach, mozzarella Cheese with Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on a Ciabatta Hoagie.

Shrimp BLT Panini

Shrimp BLT Panini

$9.44

Pesto Grilled Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Arugula and Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on a Ciabatta Hoagie. We Recommend adding Mozzarella Cheese.

Turkey Club Panini

$8.16

Freshly Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Mike's Signature Russian Sauce and Mozzarella on Multi Grain.

Turkey Club Sammie (Cold Cut)

$8.16

Freshly Sliced Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Russian Sauce and Mozzarella served Cold.

UKRAFT Club

$9.18

Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomato and peppered bacon aioli on grilled sourdough bread.

SALADS

Baja California Salad

Baja California Salad

$10.71

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing

Small Baja California Salad

Small Baja California Salad

$9.18

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing

Mini Baja California Salad

Mini Baja California Salad

$7.39

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$10.71

Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Small Buffalo Salad

Small Buffalo Salad

$9.18

Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Mini Buffalo Salad

Mini Buffalo Salad

$7.14

Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.18

Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons with Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$7.39

Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons with Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing.

Mini Caesar Salad

Mini Caesar Salad

$6.12

Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons with Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.73

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Small Cobb Salad

Small Cobb Salad

$9.69

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Mini Cobb Salad

Mini Cobb Salad

$8.42

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Honey Apple Salad

Honey Apple Salad

$11.73

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds and Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing

Small Honey Apple Salad

Small Honey Apple Salad

$9.69

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds and Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing

Honey Apple Mini Salad

Honey Apple Mini Salad

$8.42

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds and Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing

The Hill Salad

$10.71

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.

The Hill Small Salad

$9.18

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, and Tomatoes with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing

The Hill Mini Salad

$7.39

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.

Santorini Salad

$12.24

Miked Greens , Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing

Santorini Small Salad

$10.20

Miked Greens , Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing

Santorini Mini Salad

$8.93

Miked Greens , Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing

Spicy Thai Salad

$11.73

Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce

Spicy Thai Small Salad

$9.69

Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce

Spicy Thai Mini Salad

$8.42

Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce

GRAIN BOWLS

Baja California Bowl

$10.71

Black bean corn salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, pepper jack cheese, antibiotic free chicken, chipotle lime vinaigrette

Small Baja California Grain Bowl

$9.18

Black bean corn salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, pepper jack cheese, antibiotic free chicken, chipotle lime vinaigrette

The Hill Grain Bowl

$10.71

Freshly sliced salami and ham, onions, parmesan, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes, with white balsamic

Small The Hill Grain Bowl

$9.18

Freshly sliced salami and ham, onions, parmesan, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes, with white balsamic

Honey Apple Grain Bowl

$11.73

Antibiotic free chicken, apples, strawberries, grapes, blueberries, cucumbers, almonds, granola, honey apple vinaigrette

Small Honey Apple Grain Bowl

$9.69

Antibiotic free chicken, apples, strawberries, grapes, blueberries, cucumbers, almonds, granola, honey apple vinaigrette

Spicy Thai Bowl

$11.73

Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce

Small Spicy Thai Grain Bowl

$9.69

Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce

Santorini Bowl

$12.24

Kalamata olives, red bell peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, banan peppers, chick peas, cucmber, antibiotic free chicken, and feta cheese, served with white balsamic vinaigrette

Small Santorini Grain Bowl

$10.20

Kalamata olives, red bell peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, banan peppers, chick peas, cucmber, antibiotic free chicken, and feta cheese, served with white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Grain Bowl

$9.18

Parmesan cheese, antibiotic free chicken, croutons, creamy ceasar

Small Caesar Grain Bowl

$7.91

Parmesan cheese, antibiotic free chicken, croutons, creamy ceasar

Cobb Grain Bowl

$11.73

Onions, eggs, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, antibiotic free chicken, Greek yogurt ranch

Small Cobb Grain Bowl

$9.69

Onions, eggs, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, antibiotic free chicken, Greek yogurt ranch

Buffalo Grain Bowl

$10.71

Celery, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, carrots, antibiotic free chicken, UKraft wing sauce, Greek yogurt ranch

Small Buffalo Grain Bowl

$9.18

Celery, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, carrots, antibiotic free chicken, UKraft wing sauce, Greek yogurt ranch

SOUP

Loaded Potato (Cup)

$4.34Out of stock

Loaded Potato (Bowl)

$6.12

Roasted Tomato Bisque (Cup)

$4.34

Roasted Tomato Bisque (Bowl)

$6.12

Chili (Cup)

$4.34

Chili ( Bowl)

$6.12

Crab bisque (cup)

$4.34Out of stock

Crab bisque (Bowl)

$6.12Out of stock

UKRAFT 2 Combo

Kraft 2 selections out of our Salads, Wraps, Sandwiches, grain bowls and Soups. Menu items will be in 1/2 size and Soups will be our cup.

UKRAFT 2 Combo

$10.71

DRINKS

Coke

$1.79

Diet Coke

$1.79

Cherry Coke

$1.79

Dr. Pepper

$1.79

Sprite

$1.79

Lemonade

$1.79

Dasani

$1.28

Orange Juice

$2.81

Unsweet Black Tea

$1.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.79Out of stock

16oz Beachlife Kombucha

$4.59Out of stock

16oz Blueberry Kombucha

$4.59Out of stock

16oz Hibiscus Watermelon Kombucha

$4.59Out of stock

Coke Can

$1.28

Coke Zero Can

$1.28

Diet Coke Can

$1.28

Mountain Dew Can

$1.28

Bang

$2.81

Monster

$2.81

Hibiscus Berry Hot Tea

$2.81Out of stock

Citron Green Hot Tea

$2.81Out of stock

China Breakfast Hot Tea

$2.81Out of stock

KRAFT your Own Salad/Grain Bowl/Wraps

UKRAFT YOUR Salad/Grain Bowl

$4.59

SIDES/DESSERTS

All of our Pastries and Desserts are KRAFTED from scratch.

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.81Out of stock

Salted Carmel Cookie

$2.81

Regular Zapps Chips

$1.53

BBQ Zapps Chips

$1.53

Voodoo Chips

$1.53Out of stock

Pita Chips and Hummus

$3.06

1st Phorm Peanut Lover Protein Bar

$2.81

1st Phorm Mint Chocolate Protein Bar

$2.81

Fruit Cup

$3.06Out of stock

Smoothies

The Black Forest

$8.16

1st Phorm Chocolate Protein, Cocoa, Frozen Cherries, Oats, Spinach, Honey, Almond Milk

Chocolate Peanut Butter and Banana

$8.16

1st Phorm Chocolate Protein, Cocoa, Peanut Butter, Banana, Oats and Almond Milk

Strawberry Banana

$7.91

Frozen Strawberry, Banana, Granola and Almond Milk

The Good Morning

$8.16

1st Phorm Vanilla Protein, Oats, Banana, Park Avenue Espresso Beans, Peanut Butter and Almond Milk

The Immune Builder

$8.16

Mango, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberries, Honey, Immune Booster, Chia Seeds, Orange Juice and Almond Milk

Hawaii 5-0

$8.42

1st Phorm Vanilla Protein, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Milk and Pineapple Juice

The Vegan Delight

$8.93

1st Phorm Vanilla Plant Based Protein, Mango, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Orange Juice and Almond Milk

The Pumpkin Pie

$8.42
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We now Deliver Breakfast and Lunch to all of Clayton. For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com

Website

Location

8182 Maryland Avenue, Suite 103, Clayton, MO 63105

Directions

Gallery
UKraft image
UKraft image
UKraft image
UKraft image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Buddha
orange star4.7 • 813
7405 Pershing Ave University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Kaldi's Coffee - Crescent
orange star4.5 • 277
187 Carondelet CLAYTON, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Colleen's
orange starNo Reviews
7337 Forsyth Boulevard Saint Louis, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - St. Louis
orange starNo Reviews
137 Carondelet Plaza Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Original J's
orange starNo Reviews
7359 Forsyth Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
801 Fish - St. Louis
orange starNo Reviews
172 Carondelet Plaza Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clayton

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clayton
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston