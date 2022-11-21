- Home
UKRAFT Cafe and Catering
8182 Maryland Avenue
Suite 103
Clayton, MO 63105
Popular Items
WRAPS
Baja California Wrap
Mixed Greens, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Chipotle Lime Dressing rolled in a Tortilla
Small Baja California Wrap
Mixed Greens, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Chipotle Lime Dressing rolled in a Tortilla
Buffalo Wrap
Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce, and Mikes Signature Greek Yogurt Dressing rolled in a Tortilla
Small Buffalo Wrap
Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce, and Mikes Signature Greek Yogurt Dressing rolled in a Tortilla
Caesar Wrap
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons and Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing rolled in a Tortilla.
Small Caesar Wrap
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons and Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing rolled in a Tortilla.
Cobb Wrap
Mixed Greens, Onions, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Chicken and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch in a Rolled Tortilla.
Small Cobb Wrap
Mixed Greens, Onions, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Chicken and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch in a Rolled Tortilla.
Honey Apple Wrap
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds, Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing rolled in a Tortilla
Small Honey Apple Wrap
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds, Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing rolled in a Tortilla
Santorini Wrap
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Chicken with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing rolled in a Tortilla
Small Santorini Wrap
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Chicken with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing rolled in a Tortilla
Spicy Thai Wrap
Mixed Greens, Edamame, Red Bell Peppers, Carrots, Onions, Blackened Shrimp, Spicy Sunflower Seeds and Cilantro with Mike's Signature Soy Chili Sauce rolled in a Tortilla
Small Spicy Thai Wrap
Mixed Greens, Edamame, Red Bell Peppers, Carrots, Onions, Blackened Shrimp, Spicy Sunflower Seeds and Cilantro with Mike's Signature Soy Chili Sauce rolled in a Tortilla
The Hill Wrap
Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes served with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.
Small The Hill Wrap
Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.
PANINIS and SAMMIES
4 Cheese Panini
Mozzarella, Cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss Cheeses Grilled on Multi Grain Toast. We Recommend adding Tomato, Bacon and Avocado!
Avo Turkey Panini
Avocado, turkey, mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, bacon, and herb aioli. Served on multigrain
Avo Turkey Sammie (Cold Cut)
Avocado, turkey, mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, bacon, and herb aioli. Served on multigrain. Served cold.
BLT
Bacon, tomatoes, and arugula, with herb aioli.
BLT Sammie (Cold Cut)
Bacon, tomatoes, and arugula, with herb aioli. Served cold.
Cajun Shrimp Panini
Blackened Shrimp, Pepper Jack Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, drizzled with Mike's Signature Chipotle Aioli. We recommend adding Bacon!
Chicken Caprese Panini
Chicken , Tomatoes, Arugula, Mozzarella Cheese, drizzled with Balsamic Reduction and Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie.
Chipotle Chicken Panini
Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese Drizzled with Mike's Signature Chipotle Aioli on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie. We Recommend Adding Bacon
Cuban Panini
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie
Ham & Swiss Panini
Freshly Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Dijon and Pickles on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie
Italian Panini
Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Banana Peppers, and Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing. Served Hot
Italian Sammie (Cold Cut)
Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Banana Peppers and Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing. Served Cold
Portobello Panini
Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, organic baby spinach, mozzarella Cheese with Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on a Ciabatta Hoagie.
Shrimp BLT Panini
Pesto Grilled Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Arugula and Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on a Ciabatta Hoagie. We Recommend adding Mozzarella Cheese.
Turkey Club Panini
Freshly Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Mike's Signature Russian Sauce and Mozzarella on Multi Grain.
Turkey Club Sammie (Cold Cut)
Freshly Sliced Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Russian Sauce and Mozzarella served Cold.
UKRAFT Club
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomato and peppered bacon aioli on grilled sourdough bread.
SALADS
Baja California Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing
Small Baja California Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing
Mini Baja California Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing
Buffalo Salad
Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Small Buffalo Salad
Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Mini Buffalo Salad
Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Caesar Salad
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons with Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons with Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing.
Mini Caesar Salad
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons with Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing.
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Small Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Mini Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Honey Apple Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds and Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing
Small Honey Apple Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds and Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing
Honey Apple Mini Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds and Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing
The Hill Salad
Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.
The Hill Small Salad
Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, and Tomatoes with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing
The Hill Mini Salad
Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.
Santorini Salad
Miked Greens , Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing
Santorini Small Salad
Miked Greens , Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing
Santorini Mini Salad
Miked Greens , Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing
Spicy Thai Salad
Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce
Spicy Thai Small Salad
Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce
Spicy Thai Mini Salad
Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce
GRAIN BOWLS
Baja California Bowl
Black bean corn salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, pepper jack cheese, antibiotic free chicken, chipotle lime vinaigrette
Small Baja California Grain Bowl
Black bean corn salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, pepper jack cheese, antibiotic free chicken, chipotle lime vinaigrette
The Hill Grain Bowl
Freshly sliced salami and ham, onions, parmesan, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes, with white balsamic
Small The Hill Grain Bowl
Freshly sliced salami and ham, onions, parmesan, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes, with white balsamic
Honey Apple Grain Bowl
Antibiotic free chicken, apples, strawberries, grapes, blueberries, cucumbers, almonds, granola, honey apple vinaigrette
Small Honey Apple Grain Bowl
Antibiotic free chicken, apples, strawberries, grapes, blueberries, cucumbers, almonds, granola, honey apple vinaigrette
Spicy Thai Bowl
Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce
Small Spicy Thai Grain Bowl
Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce
Santorini Bowl
Kalamata olives, red bell peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, banan peppers, chick peas, cucmber, antibiotic free chicken, and feta cheese, served with white balsamic vinaigrette
Small Santorini Grain Bowl
Kalamata olives, red bell peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, banan peppers, chick peas, cucmber, antibiotic free chicken, and feta cheese, served with white balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Grain Bowl
Parmesan cheese, antibiotic free chicken, croutons, creamy ceasar
Small Caesar Grain Bowl
Parmesan cheese, antibiotic free chicken, croutons, creamy ceasar
Cobb Grain Bowl
Onions, eggs, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, antibiotic free chicken, Greek yogurt ranch
Small Cobb Grain Bowl
Onions, eggs, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, antibiotic free chicken, Greek yogurt ranch
Buffalo Grain Bowl
Celery, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, carrots, antibiotic free chicken, UKraft wing sauce, Greek yogurt ranch
Small Buffalo Grain Bowl
Celery, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, carrots, antibiotic free chicken, UKraft wing sauce, Greek yogurt ranch
SOUP
UKRAFT 2 Combo
DRINKS
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Lemonade
Dasani
Orange Juice
Unsweet Black Tea
Diet Dr. Pepper
16oz Beachlife Kombucha
16oz Blueberry Kombucha
16oz Hibiscus Watermelon Kombucha
Coke Can
Coke Zero Can
Diet Coke Can
Mountain Dew Can
Bang
Monster
Hibiscus Berry Hot Tea
Citron Green Hot Tea
China Breakfast Hot Tea
KRAFT your Own Salad/Grain Bowl/Wraps
SIDES/DESSERTS
Smoothies
The Black Forest
1st Phorm Chocolate Protein, Cocoa, Frozen Cherries, Oats, Spinach, Honey, Almond Milk
Chocolate Peanut Butter and Banana
1st Phorm Chocolate Protein, Cocoa, Peanut Butter, Banana, Oats and Almond Milk
Strawberry Banana
Frozen Strawberry, Banana, Granola and Almond Milk
The Good Morning
1st Phorm Vanilla Protein, Oats, Banana, Park Avenue Espresso Beans, Peanut Butter and Almond Milk
The Immune Builder
Mango, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberries, Honey, Immune Booster, Chia Seeds, Orange Juice and Almond Milk
Hawaii 5-0
1st Phorm Vanilla Protein, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Milk and Pineapple Juice
The Vegan Delight
1st Phorm Vanilla Plant Based Protein, Mango, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Orange Juice and Almond Milk
The Pumpkin Pie
SMOOTHIES
The Black Forest
1st phorm chocolate protein, Frozen Cherries, Honey, Oats, Chia Seeds, Cocoa , Spinach and Almond Milk.
Chocolate Peanut Butter and Banana
1st phorm Chocolate Protein, Peanut Butter, Banana’s, Oats, Cocoa and Almond Milk
The Strawberry Banana
Strawberries, Bananas, Granola, and Almond Milk
The Immune Builder
Strawberries, Mango, Blueberries, Bananas, Honey, Immune Booster, Chia Seeds, Orange Juice and Almond Milk.
The Good Morning
Park Avenue Coffee, 1st Phorm Vanilla Protein, Banana’s, Peanut Butter, Greek Yogurt and Almond Milk
The Vegan Delight
Vegan Plant Based Protein, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Mango, Almond Milk and Orange Juice
UKRAFT BYO Smoothie
Choose base and 3 add ons, extra add on +1, protein +2
Hawaii Five-0
Pineapples, Mangos, Bananas, 1st Phorm Vanilla Protein, Honey, Coconut Milk, Pineapple Juice.
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
1st Phorm Pumpkin Spice Protein, Banana, Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Pie Spice and Almond Milk
PASTRIES/DESSERTS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
We now Deliver Breakfast and Lunch to all of Clayton. For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com
8182 Maryland Avenue, Suite 103, Clayton, MO 63105