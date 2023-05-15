Restaurant header imageView gallery

BerryBox Clayton 7447 Forsyth Boulevard

7447 Forsyth Boulevard

Clayton, MO 63105

Bowls

The BerryBox Bowl

$9.95+

Organic acai base with local granola, blueberries, strawberries, bananas and agave nectar.

The PB Paradise Bowl

$9.95+

Organic acai base with local granola, strawberries, bananas, peanut butter and agave nectar.

The Arctic Bowl

$9.95+

Coconut and Blue Majik base with local granola, strawberries, pineapple, red grapes and coconut flakes.

The Surfer's Sunrise Bowl

$9.95+

Organic acai, pitaya and Blue Majik base with local granola, pineapple, strawberries, coconut flakes and local honey.

The Dragon Bowl

$9.95+

Organic acai and pitaya base with local granola, pineapple, bananas, kiwi, coconut flakes and agave nectar

The Cacao Crunch Bowl

$9.95+

Organic cacao base with local granola, strawberries, bananas, cacao nibs and local honey.

The Rise and Shine Bowl

$9.95+

Overnight oats and chia seed pudding base with blueberries, strawberries, bananas, almond butter and local honey.

The Fruity Peb-Bowl (Kids Bowl)

$9.95+

Organic acai base with local granola, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, dye-free sprinkles and a honey stick.

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.95+

Your bowl, your way. Unleash your inner chef, building your dream bowl just the way you want it. Pick from your choice of bases and toppings and enjoy your own creation! It’s guaranteed good ;)

Smoothies

Cherry Potter

$9.95

Pitaya, cherries, blueberries, almond milk and orange juice.

So Fresh and So Green, Green

$9.95

Pineapple, baby kale, agave nectar, cayenne and coconut water. Topped with shredded coconut.

Berry-Ana Grande

$9.95

Blueberries, apples, baby spinach, agave nectar, elderberry powder and almond milk. Topped with flax seeds.

This Sip is Bananas (b-a-n-a-n-a-s)

$9.95

Bananas, house made peanut butter, organic cacao syrup, pink himalayan salt and almond milk. Topped with cacao nibs. Need a pick-me-up? Swap the almond milk for cold brew. (its really good)

Katy Berries

$9.95

Strawberries, bananas, agave nectar and coconut water.

You're All I've Avo-Wanted (baby)

$9.95

Bananas, avocado, apples, matcha, kale and apple juice.

Rih-Nana

$9.95

Mangos, bananas, honey, vanilla protein powder, cinnamon, turmeric and almond milk

Self Care Bear

$9.95

Strawberries, bananas, Vital Proteins Collagen, almond milk and agave nectar.

Macaulay Bulk-In

$9.95

Bananas, cherries, blueberries, peanut butter, vanilla protein powder, orange juice, almond milk.

Jacked Black

$9.95

Bananas, almond butter, chocolate protein powder and almond milk. Need a boost? Sub cold brew at no extra charge.

Drinks

Coffee and Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.15

Double shot of espresso

Americano

$3.65+

Expresso and hot water

Iced Americano

$4.35

Expresso and cold water- 16oz

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso and choice of steamed milk

Iced Latte

$5.55

Expresso and choice of cold milk- 16oz

Mocha

$4.45+

Espresso, choice of steamed milk and organic chocolate sauce

Iced Mocha

$5.75

Espresso, choice of cold milk and organic chocolate sauce

Vanilla Latte

$4.45+

Espresso, choice of steamed milk and organic vanilla syrup

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Espresso, choice of cold milk and organic vanilla syrup- 16oz

Detox Latte

$4.65+

Espresso, choice of steamed milk, maple syrup, charcoal powder and pink himilayan salt

Iced Detox Latte

$5.95

Espresso, choice of cold milk, maple syrup, charcoal powder and pink himilayan salt. 16oz

BerryBox Latte

$4.85+

Espresso, choice of steamed milk, house made blueberry syrup and blue spirulina powder

Iced BerryBox Latte

$6.15

Espresso, choice of cold milk, house made blueberry syrup and blue spirulina powder. 16oz

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Sweet, balanced and classic house blend. Brewed Daily

Cold Brew

$5.25

16oz house cold brew with flavor notes of caramel, chocolate, and citrus

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25

12oz nitrogenated Cold Brew with sweet and chocolatey flavor notes and a velvety, rich texture.

Speciality Drinks

Golden Honey Latte

$4.85+

Delicious blend of tumeric, ginger and cinnamon with honey and choice of steamed milk. Topped with bee pollen. Delicious combination of honey, steamed milk and our house golden latte mix. Topped with Bee Pollen.

BerryBox Fog

$4.95+

Delicious blend of tea, agave, blue spirulina powder and choice of steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

$4.65+

Our sweetened, organic matcha powder and choice of steamed milk

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.95

Our sweetened, organic matcha powder and choice of cold milk. 16oz

Hot Coco

$3.95+

Organic chocolate sauce and choice of steamed milk

Blueberry Steamer

$3.95+

Steamed milk with our house made blueberry syrup

Chai Latte

$4.65+

Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk

Iced Chai Latte

$5.95

Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk. 16oz

Teas

Iced Tea

$2.95+

Hot Tea

$2.95+

Craft Sparkiling Water

Blood Orange Sparkling Water

$2.95+Out of stock

Lemon and Lime Sparkling Water

$2.95+Out of stock

Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$2.95+Out of stock

Purified Ice Water

$1.00

Grab and Go

Companion Kombucha- Lavender Lemony Verbena

$3.75

Enjoy the calm of aromatic kombucha infused with premium lavender flowers and lemon verbena.

Companion Kombucha- Playfully Pineapple

$3.75

Zenly CBD Sparkling Water - Lime Mojito

$3.75

We combined the cool zest of mint with the zing of fresh lime for a refreshing, light take on a classic – without all the sugar! Zenly Lime Mojito, infused with CBD, is perfect for a night out, a night in, or adding a moment of zen to your day.

Zenly CBD Sparkling Water - Blood Orange

$3.75

Enjoy the tangy, refreshing taste of citrus along with the effects of our high quality CBD. You’ll feel like you’re standing in the orchard on a sunny day, no matter where you are. Pure Blood Orange deliciousness.

FIJI Natural Artesian Water- 16.9oz

$2.55

Vita Coco Coconut Water- 11.1oz

$2.55

Packed with natural electrolytes and nutrients, Vita Coco hydrates and replenishes the body to leave you feeling good after physical activity.

Essentia Bottled Alkaline Water

$2.95

Essentia Water is Supercharged Ionized Alkaline Water so you can do the things that matter most to you and stop for nothing. Essentia’s proprietary three-step ionization process produces Overachieving H2O that’s 99.9% pure with a pH of 9.5 or higher and a clean, smooth taste.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Acai Bowls, Coffee and Smoothies!

Website

Location

7447 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton, MO 63105

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

