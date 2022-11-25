Restaurant header imageView gallery

Umi Sushi Kitchen

829 Reviews

$$

1309 West Summit Parkway

Spokane, WA 99201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Fried California Roll
Spokane Roll

Appetizers

Crab & Cheese Wontons

$10.00

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Crispy Chicken

$12.00

Fried Gyoza

$9.00

Edamame

$8.00

Fresh Kumamoto Oyster-One Piece*

$5.00Out of stock

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$14.00

John Taco

$10.00

Monk Fish Liver

$14.00

Sake Oyster Shooter*

$8.00Out of stock

Takoyaki (Fried Octopus Bites)

$10.00

Yellowtail Collar (Hamachi Kama)

$16.00

No Sauce

Sauce on Side

Gluten Free

Shellfish Allergy

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Cream Cheese

$1.00

Sub Soy Paper

$1.00

Sub Real Crab

$6.00

Soups & Salads

Miso Soup

$4.00

Egg Flower Soup

$4.00

House Salad W/ Soy Mustard Dressing

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

California Green Salad

$16.00

Poke Salad*

$16.00

Blackened Tuna Salad*

$17.00

Bento Boxes

Chicken Bento Box

$32.00

Salmon Bento Box

$32.00

Sushi Sashimi Bento Box

$38.00

Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

Softshell Crab Tempura

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Lobster Tempura

$28.00

Vegetables

Dry Fried Green Beans

$13.00

Sauteed Cabbage

$11.00

Veggie Deluxe

$16.00

Kushiyaki Grilling

Beef & Bell Pepper

$8.00

Chicken & Green Onion

$8.00

Mushroom & Eggplant

$8.00

Lamb

$8.00

Bacon & Asparagus

$8.00

Special Entrees

Cashew Nut Chicken

$22.00

Stir-fried chicken, bell pepper, green onion, ginger, celery in a light house garlic sauce, topped with cashews and served with rice on the side.

Cashew Nut Shrimp

$26.00

Stir-fried shrimp, bell peppers, green onion, ginger, celery in a light house garlic sauce, topped with cashews and served with rice on the side.

Eel Rice Bowl

$22.00

Eel on a bed of rice, drizzled with eel sauce.

Fish and Chips

$30.00

Tempura fried cod, sweet potato fries, house salad and tartar sauce.

General Tso's Chicken

$20.00

Fried chicken with chile-spiked sweet and sour sauce, garnished with green onion and served with rice on the side.

Kung Pao Chicken

$22.00

Grilled chicken, bell peppers, garlic and peanuts in a spicy sauce, served with rice on the side.

Kung Pao Shrimp

$26.00

Shrimp, bell peppers, garlic and peanuts in a spicy sauce, served with rice on the side.

Misoyaki Sea Bass

$34.00

10 oz. baked miso sake marinated sea bass on a bed of broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and onion. Served with rice on the side.

Seafood w/ Asparagus

$34.00

Choice of pan fried sea scallops OR salmon with gremolata and ginger lime beurre blanc, served with asparagus on a bed of mixed greens and side of rice.

Spicy Lamb Chops

$28.00

Lamb chops with bell peppers and onions covered in a spicy sauce, served with rice on the side.

Spicy Seafood Udon

$22.00

Udon noodles, shrimp, baby calamari stir-fried with cabbage, bell peppers, onions, garlic and a spicy sauce.

Tangerine Beef

$26.00

Breaded, fried beef with tangy orange sauce, served with rice on the side.

Teriyaki Chicken

$20.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, topped with teriyaki sauce and served with rice on the side.

Teriyaki Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon on a bed of carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, topped with teriyaki sauce and served with rice on the side.

Thai Chicken And Noodle Curry

$22.00

Grilled chicken, vegetables, basil, rice noodles, coconut milk, peanuts and yellow curry.

Umi Chow Mein

$16.00

Medium Chinese noodles, stir-fried with cabbage, red and green peppers, onions and carrots. Your choice of beef, chicken shrimp or veggies.

Umi Fried Rice

$16.00

White rice, stir fried with cabbage, carrots, onion, snow peas and egg. Your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp or veggie.

Umi Thai Style Beef

$26.00

Flank steak with lemongrass, garlic, basil, hoisin fish sauce, red curry, mixed with red and green peppers, onions and served with rice on the side.

Umi Thai Style Shrimp

$26.00

Shrimp with lemongrass, garlic, basil, hoisin fish sauce, red curry, mixed with red and green peppers and onion. Served with rice on the side.

Sushi Rolls

Alaska Roll

$16.00

smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, mango, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Baked Lobster Roll

$32.00

California Roll topped with Maine lobster tail and spicy mayo, baked, and drizzled with eel sauce.

California Roll

$8.00

crab and avocado

Caterpillar Roll

$17.00

eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$12.00

shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, tempura flakes, eel sauce

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Dragon Roll

$17.00

California roll topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce.

First Love Roll

$14.00

fried banana and cream cheese, wrapped with sushi rice and soy paper, and topped with mango, strawberry, and coconut cream.

Fresh Roll

$16.00

tuna and yellowtail wrapped in cucumber, drizzled with Hawaii sauce. (Contains no rice).

Fried California Roll

$9.00

Deep fried California roll topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Godzilla Roll

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, crab, and cucumber topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce.

Hawaii Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and crab, topped with tuna and Hawaii sauce.

Heart Attack Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and cucumber, topped with albacore, wasabi-yuzu sauce, and Sriracha.

Kobe Beef Roll

$18.00

crab and albacore, topped with Kobe beef and wasabi-yuzu sauce.

Lady Roll

$16.00

tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and cucumber, wrapped in soy paper.

Las Vegas Roll

$16.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus tempura, and avocado, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with assorted fish and avocado.

Rod Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado, Deep Fried, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Salmon Roll

$10.00

salmon and avocado.

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.00

Fried salmon skin, Japanese carrot, daikon sprouts, eel sauce.

Spicy Scallop Roll

$12.00

scallop, chili oil, Sriracha.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber.

Spider Roll

$12.00

Softshell crab tempura, crab, avocado, and lettuce, drizzled with eel sauce.

Spokane Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, and shrimp tempura topped with tuna, jalapeño, tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame dressing.

Stuffed Pumpkin

$16.00

Salmon Sashimi wrapped around sushi rice and snow crab, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, yuzu sauce, and eel sauce.

Tiger Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, crab, and cucumber topped with shrimp, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Tuna Roll

$10.00

tuna and cucumber

UFO Roll

$16.00

California roll topped with salmon and spicy mayo, baked, and drizzled with eel sauce.

Vegetable Roll

$8.00

avocado, Japanese carrot, cucumber, and lettuce.

Sashimi

Albacore (3PC)

$10.00

Blue Fin (3PC)

$11.00

Eel (3PC)

$11.00

Fatty Toro (3PC)

$14.00

Halibut (3PC)

$10.00Out of stock

Hokkaida Scallop (3PC)

$11.00

Japanese Mackerel (3PC)

$10.00

Octopus (3PC)

$10.00

Salmon (3PC)

$10.00

Snapper (3PC)

$10.00

Spanish Mackerel (3PC)

$8.00Out of stock

Squid (3PC)

$10.00

Surf Clam (3PC)

$7.00Out of stock

Tuna (3PC)

$10.00

Yellowtail (3PC)

$11.00

Yellowtail Belly (3PC)

$11.00

Hamachi Supreme

$18.00

Chirashi Sushi Bites

$22.00

Sashimi Combo

$38.00

Nigiri & Sashimi Combo*

$32.00

Nigiri

Shrimp* (1PC)

$4.00

Tamago (1PC)

$4.00

Tuna*(1PC)

$5.00

Yellowtail*(1PC)

$5.00

Salmon (1PC)

$5.00

Salmon Roe (1PC)

$5.00

Surf Clam (1PC)

$4.00Out of stock

Octopus* (1PC)

$5.00

Squid* (1PC)

$5.00

Japanese Mackerel* (1PC)

$5.00

Japanese Tai (1PC)

$5.00Out of stock

Snapper* (1PC)

$5.00

Albacore* (1PC)

$5.00

Smelt Roe (1PC)

$5.00Out of stock

Tobiko* (1PC)

$5.00

Blue Fin Tuna (1PC)

$6.00

Yellowtail Belly (1PC)

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp (1PC)

$6.00

Halibut* (1PC)

$7.00Out of stock

Spanish Mackerel (1PC)

$7.00Out of stock

Geoduck (1PC)

$6.00Out of stock

Hokkaido Scallop (1PC)

$6.00

Eel (1PC)

$7.00

Uni* (1PC)

$7.00

Fatty Toro (1PC)

$7.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Ozeki Nigori - 375 ml

$16.00

Chika Cup Sake - 200ml

$9.00

SIDES

SIDE RICE

$1.00

SIDE SPICY MAYO

SIDE EEL SAUCE

SIDE EXTRA GINGER

SIDE EXTRA SOY

SIDE SIRACHA

SIDE CHILI PASTE

SIDE GLUTEN FREE SOY

SIDE LOW SODIUM SOY

SIDE UTENSILS FOR 1

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Sushi and Asian Style Entrees

Website

Location

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane, WA 99201

Directions

Gallery
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mole - Spokane - 1335 W Summit Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
1335 W Summit Pkwy Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
LoKey Cafe - 903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102
orange starNo Reviews
903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Brick West Brewing Company - West Downtown Spokane
orange starNo Reviews
1318 W. First Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Spokane WA
orange star4.6 • 1,497
707 W Main Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - River Park Square
orange star4.0 • 500
808 W Main St #322 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Lord Stanley's - 108 N. Washington St. Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
108 N. Washington St. Suite 101 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spokane

Hops n Drops - Spokane North
orange star4.6 • 2,635
9265 N Nevada St Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
Manito Tap House
orange star4.4 • 1,801
3011 S Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
orange star4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Spokane WA
orange star4.6 • 1,497
707 W Main Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
orange star4.6 • 1,060
401 E FARWELL RD Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
The Barrel Steak & Seafood House
orange star4.5 • 870
6404 N Wall St Spokane, WA 99208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spokane
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston