Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location Rancho Mirage

review star

No reviews yet

69930 HWY111, Suite 122

Racho Mirage, CA 92270

Popular Items

Uncle Chai Pad Thai
Pad See Ew
Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)

APPETIZER

Glew Tod—Stuffed grounded pork Crispy Wontons

Glew Tod—Stuffed grounded pork Crispy Wontons

$8.00

Stuffed grounded pork Crispy Wontons

Fried tofu served with sweet & sour sauce+peanut

Fried tofu served with sweet & sour sauce+peanut

$8.00
Moo Ping (Pork skewer)

Moo Ping (Pork skewer)

$2.00

Char grilled marinated pork.

Gai Yang (Chicken skewer)

Gai Yang (Chicken skewer)

$2.00Out of stock

Char grilled marinated chicken.

Kanom Jeep (Steamed pork dumplings)

Kanom Jeep (Steamed pork dumplings)

$8.00

Steamed pork dumplings.

SOUP

Tom Yum (Hot & Sour soup)

Tom Yum (Hot & Sour soup)

$9.00

The most popular hot and sour soup with mushroom, lemongrass, tomato, lime leaves, cilantro.

Tom Kha (Coconut soup)

Tom Kha (Coconut soup)

$9.00

A Classic coconut milk soup with galangal, lemongrass, lime leave, mushroom.

SALAD

Som Tum (Green papaya salad)

Som Tum (Green papaya salad)

$12.00

Green papaya salad, tomato, green bean, shrimp, crushed peanut served with cabbage.

Larb Moo

Larb Moo

$12.00

Grounded pork salad, green onion, cilantro, mint served with rice.

CURRY

Kow Kang Karee Gai (Yellow curry)

Kow Kang Karee Gai (Yellow curry)

$15.00

Yellow curry, potato served with rice

Kow Kang Kew Wan Gai (Green curry)

Kow Kang Kew Wan Gai (Green curry)

$15.00

Green curry, bamboo shoot, Thai basil served with rice

Kow Kang Massaman Nue (Massaman curry)

Kow Kang Massaman Nue (Massaman curry)

$15.00

Massaman curry, potato, roasted peanut served with rice.

Kow Kang Panang (Panang curry)

Kow Kang Panang (Panang curry)

$15.00

Panang curry, lime leaves served with rice.

RICE

Moo Dang Moo Krob

Moo Dang Moo Krob

$14.00

Red BBQ pork and Crispy pork over rice.

Krapow Moo Sub Kai Dow

Krapow Moo Sub Kai Dow

$12.00

Stir-fried ground pork, Thai Chili, fresh basil and fried egg over rice.

Gratiem Prik Thai

Gratiem Prik Thai

$12.00

Stir-fried garlic chicken over rice.

Prik King (Stir-fried pork, green bean)

Prik King (Stir-fried pork, green bean)

$12.00

Stir-fried pork, green bean, lime leave over rice.

Kai Jeaw (Omelet)

Kai Jeaw (Omelet)

$12.00

hai omelet, green onion, tomato over rice.

Kow Mun Gai

Kow Mun Gai

$14.00

Thai style chicken over rice served with fresh ginger sauce.

Tom Yum Goong Fried Rice

Tom Yum Goong Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir-fried Rice with egg and shrimp, tomato, mushroom, green onion, cilantro.

NOODLE

Be Mee Moo Dang (Egg noodle with red BBQ pork)

Be Mee Moo Dang (Egg noodle with red BBQ pork)

$14.00

Egg noodle with red BBQ pork.

Uncle Chai Pad Thai

Uncle Chai Pad Thai

$14.00

Stir-fried rice noodle with shrimp+tofu or chicken, egg, beans sprouts and peanut.

Suki Hang

Suki Hang

$14.00

Stir-fried glass noodle chicken, squid, mixed vegetable, egg and Thai Suki sauce.

Kuai Tiao Khua Gai

Kuai Tiao Khua Gai

$14.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodle with chicken, squid, scallion with bedding lettuce.

Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)

Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)

$14.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodle with your choice of meat, Thai Chili, bell pepper, fresh basil.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodle with your choice of meat, egg, Chinese broccoli, sweet soy sauce.

SIDE DISH/DESSERT

Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$2.00
Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$2.00
Side of Riceberry (Brown Rice)

Side of Riceberry (Brown Rice)

$2.00
Mango with sticky rice

Mango with sticky rice

$8.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Peanut sauce

$2.00Out of stock

SPECIAL MENU

CRYING TIGER

CRYING TIGER

$26.00Out of stock

Char-grilled marinated beef, bedding shredded cabbage served on the sizzling plate and steamed Jasmine rice.

REFILL BEVERAGE

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

UNREFILLABLE BEV

THAI ICED TEA

THAI ICED TEA

$4.00
THAI ICED COFFEE

THAI ICED COFFEE

$4.00

COCONUT WATER

$4.00

STILL WATER

$5.00

SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

OJ

$6.00

WINE/GLASS

WHT-HOUSE CHAR (GLS)

$7.00

WHT-Markham (GLS)

$11.00

WHT-RIESLING (GLS)

$8.00

WHT-PINOT GRIGIO (GLS)

$9.00

WHT-SAU BLANC (GLS)

$9.00

Rose (GLS)

$9.00

WHT-WHT ZIN (GLS)

$7.00

RED-HOUSE MERLOT (GLS)

$7.00

RED-CHARLES KRUG MERLOT (GLS)

$14.00

RED-HOUSE CAB (GLS)

$7.00

RED-SERIAL CAB (GLS)

$13.00

RED-FEDERALIST RED BLEND (GLS)

$12.00

RED-DOUGH PINOT NOIR (GLS)

$11.00

RED-MALBAC (GLS)

$11.00

WINE/BOTTLE

WHT-HOUSE CHAR (BOT)

$23.00

WHT-MARKHAM CHAR (BOT)

$40.00

WHT-MICHELLE RIESLING (BOT)

$26.00

WHT-LUNA PINOT GRIGIO (BOT)

$29.00

WHT-SAU BLANC (BOT)

$29.00

Rose (BOT)

$29.00

WHT-BERINGER WHITE ZIN (BOT)

$22.00

RED-HOUSE MERLOT (BOT)

$23.00

RED-CHARLES KRUG MERLOT (BOT)

$44.00

RED-HOUSE CAB (BOT)

$23.00

RED-SERIAL CAB (BOT)

$40.00

RED-FEDERALIST BLEND (BOT)

$38.00

RED-DOUGH PINOT NOIR (BOT)

$36.00

RED-MALBAC (BOT)

$36.00

SPARKLING-Freixenet

$10.00

SPARKLING-ARGYLE (BOT)

$45.00

Champagne Jacquart

$48.00

CORKAGE FEE PER BOTTLE

$17.00

SAKE/SOJU BAR

COLD SAKE (UNFILTERED)

$12.00

COLD SAKE (FILTERED)

$12.00

HOT SAKE

$10.00

SAKE BOMB

$12.00

ROSE KISS

$12.00

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$12.00

POM POM

$12.00

ON THE BEACH

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mixed drink

$12.00

BEER

CHANG

$8.00

SINGHA (SM)

$8.00

SINGHA (L)

$12.00

LEO

$7.00

MASTER GAO

$9.00

CORONA

$7.00Out of stock

DOS XXX EQUIS

$7.00

GUINNESS

$7.00

STELLA

$8.00

IPA

$7.00

HEINAKEN NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER

$7.00

BUDWEISER

$7.00

BUD LIGHT

$7.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy authentic Thai food like you were in Thailand.

Location

69930 HWY111, Suite 122, Racho Mirage, CA 92270

