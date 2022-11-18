Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location Rancho Mirage
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy authentic Thai food like you were in Thailand.
Location
69930 HWY111, Suite 122, Racho Mirage, CA 92270
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine - 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103
No Reviews
68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103 Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurant
Desert Island Bar and Kitchen - 71777 Frank Sinatra Drive
No Reviews
71777 Frank Sinatra Drive Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurant
Daniel's Table - 68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive
No Reviews
68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurant
The Sandbox - Rancho Mirage
No Reviews
72301 Country Club Dr Suite 110 Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Racho Mirage
More near Racho Mirage