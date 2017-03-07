Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uncle Nicky's 2 - East Side

17 Reviews

1123 East 11th Street

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pastries

Mini-Cruller

$2.50

Pumpkin Spice Mini-Cruller

$2.75

Cannoncino

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.00

Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Italian Wedding

$3.00

Granola Bar

$4.00

Bombolini

Breakfast

Breakfast Sando

$5.00

Mini Frittata

$5.00

Overnight Oats

$5.00

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Antipasti

Ham & Eggs

$8.00

Piadina

$6.00

Stuffed Peppers

$5.00

Uncle Nicky's Meatballs

$9.00

SIDE OF FOCACCIA

$2.00

Pane Tostada

Mortadella Pane

$7.00

Classico Pane

$7.00

Zucchini Pane

$5.00

'Nduja Pane

$7.00

PB&J Pane

$6.00

Salads

Caprese

$8.00

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Kale Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Eat Your Greens

$4.00+

Pastas

Bolognese w/ Rigitoni

$13.00

Alfredo w/ Spaghetti

$12.00

Red Sauce w/ Cresta

$11.00

Sandwiches

Tuna Sando

$9.00

Capicola & Provolone

$8.00

Veggie Sando

$7.00

Cotto & Mozzarella

$8.00

Mortadella & Provolone

$7.00

Turkey Sando

$8.00

Mambo

$9.00

Porchetta

$15.00

Bag Of Chips

$3.00

Sack Lunch Combo

Tuna Sando Sack Lunch

$13.00

Capicola & Provolone Sack Lunch

$13.00

Veggie Sando Sack Lunch

$13.00

Cotto & Mozzarella Sack Lunch

$13.00

Mortadella Sack Lunch

$13.00

Turkey Sando Sack Lunch

$13.00

Mambo Sack Lunch

$13.00

Porchetta Sack Lunch

$18.00

Case Sides & Plates

Marinated Artichokes

$5.00

Marinated Chickpeas

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Marinated Mozzarella

$5.00

Marinated Olives

$5.00

Mix 3 Sides

$12.00

Mix 5 Sides

$20.00

Prosciutto

$5.00+

Mortadella

$4.00+

Salami

$3.00+

Montasio (cow)

$4.00+

Caprino (sheep)

$4.00+

Gorgonzola

$3.00+

Gelati

Scoop

$4.00

Pint

$6.00

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Latte

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso Double

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Chai Latte

$4.00

BEER

CAN Shamus Red

$5.00

BTL Peroni

$4.00

BTL High Life Pony

$3.00

CAN Bell's 2<3

$5.00

WINE

BTL Prosecco

$27.00

BTL Danzante PG

$27.00

BTL Greco di Tufo

$27.00

BTL Rose

$27.00

BTL Barbera

$27.00

BTL Remole

$27.00

TEA & N/A

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Limonata

$3.00

Aranciata Rossa

$3.00

7up

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Unsweet Iced Tea Bottle

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Rambler

$3.00

FLUFFY OJ

$7.00

ACTIVE MERCH

OG T-Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Casual Italian-style deli with a delicious, value-driven food and drink menu.

Location

1123 East 11th Street, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Uncle Nicky's image
Uncle Nicky's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nickel City / Delray Cafe
orange star4.0 • 27
1133 East 11th Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Paperboy
orange starNo Reviews
1203 E 11th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Quickie Pickie - 11th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1208 E 11th Street Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Rollin Smoke BBQ - Arbor Food Park
orange starNo Reviews
1108 E 12 St. Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Community Vegan
orange starNo Reviews
1124 E. 11th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Uncle Nicky's East Side
orange star3.7 • 17
1123 East 11th Street Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston