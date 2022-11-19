A map showing the location of Uplift on 6th 4000 West 6th StreetView gallery

Uplift on 6th 4000 West 6th Street

No reviews yet

4000 West 6th Street

Lawrence, KS 66049

Order Again

Bowls

B.E.C. Bowl

$8.00

Vegged Out

$8.00Out of stock

Panini / Wrap

Chicken Brie Panini

$10.00

Vegged Out Panini

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Ultimate Grilled Cheese (Bacon / Onion Jam)

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Balsamic Wrap

$8.50

Sweet Potato Wrap

$8.50

Sides

Protein Balls

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Toast

$1.00

Single protein ball

$1.25

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Caramel Pecan Muffin

$3.50

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50

(GF ) Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00

Coffee Bread

$3.25

White Out Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Hope Scone

$3.50

Cinnamon Chip Scones

$3.25

Pumpkin Spice Scone

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Pumpkin Bread

$3.50

Mini Pastry- dozen

$18.00Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Espresso Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Monster Cookie

$2.75

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.75

Maple Pecan Shortbread

$2.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Pumpkin roulade

$3.50

Lemon Tart

$3.50

Speciality Whole Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Blondie (speciality)

$4.00

Pie Of The Day

$6.00

Breakfast Entrees

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

Pancake Poppers

$5.25

Egg Poppers

$5.25

Veggie burrito

$6.25

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.25

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.25

Bacon,veggie,cheese Quiche

$7.50

Chile Relleno Quiche

$7.50Out of stock

Fall Harvest Quiche

$7.50Out of stock

Box Lunches

Sandwich, Chips, Cookie

$10.00

Blenderz

Caramel Blenderz

$5.00+

Mocha Blenderz

$5.00+

Vanilla Bean Blenderz

$5.00+

Espresso Blenderz

$5.00+

Classic Lemonade Blenderz

$5.00+

Strawberry Lemonade Blenderz

$5.00+

Honey Lavender Blenderz

$5.00+

Matcha Blenderz

$6.00+

Chai Blenderz

$5.00+

Peanut Butter Blenderz

$5.00+

Bottled Drinks

Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Kanbucha - Ginger Rose

$4.00

Pepsi - 12 oz can

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

LA Croix

$1.50

Coffee Drinks

House Blend Drip

$3.00+

Pour Over

$5.00+

French Press

$4.00

Double Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Hot Latte

$3.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Mocha

$4.50+

Macchiato

$3.00

Bee Sting

$5.50

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Extra Shot of Espresso

$1.00

Flat White

$3.50+

Gibralter

$3.00

Shot in the Dark

$4.00+

Breve Latte

$4.00+

Rock Choc Cold Brew

$5.00+

Boujee Bee

$5.50

Quad Shot

$5.00

Growlers / Carafes

Cold Latte (1/2 galllon)

$25.00

Cold Latte Refill

$20.00

Cold Brew (1/2 gallon)

$18.00

Cold Brew Refill

$14.50

Rock Choc Cold Brew (1/2 gallon)

$20.00

Rock Choc Refill

$16.50

Lemonade (1/2 gallon)

$23.00

Lemonade Refill

$19.50

Mini Growler Cold brew

$10.00

Mini Growler Cold Brew Refill

$8.00

Mini Growler Latte

$10.00

Mini Growler Latte Refill

$8.00

2.5 Gallon Blue Container - Lemonade

$50.00

2.5 Gallon Blue Container - Coffee

$45.00

2.5 Gallon Blue Container - Iced Tea

$30.00

Gallon Cold Brew No Container

$20.00

Carafe - Hot Chocolate

$40.00

Carafe - Coffee

$30.00

Carafe - Cold Brew

$35.00

Carafe - Lemonade

$35.00

Carafe - Iced Tea

$20.00

Joe to Go

$25.00

Carafe Return

-$10.00

Specialty Drinks

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Dirty Rat

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Pup Fluff

Classic Lemonade

$5.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00+

Lavender Lemonade

$5.00+

Steamer

$3.00+

Milk - 16 oz

$2.00

Strawberry Italian Soda

$3.00+

Vanilla Bean Italian Soda

$3.00+

The Floridian

$3.00+

Chaider

$5.50+

Iced Tea

Classic Black Iced Tea

$2.50+

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.50+

Citrus Green Iced Tea

$2.50+

Steeped Tea

Peppermint

$3.00

London Fog

$5.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Jade Cloud

$3.00

Yuzu Peach Green

$3.00

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Beans, Swag, Etc

Uplift Sticker

$3.00

12 oz bag Guat

$17.00

Tea - Cinnamon Plum

$11.00

Tea - Earl Grey

$11.00

Ethiopia

$18.00

5lb Bag of Beans (Med Roast) or (Dark Roast)

$65.00

Uplift Bamboo Bottle

$21.00

12 oz Bag Sunshine

$18.00

12 oz Bag Rain

$17.00

12 oz Bag Kenya

$22.00

Coco Mint Tea

$11.00

12 oz Bag Ethiopian Natural

$22.00

12 oz Bag - Congo

$22.00

12 oz Bag - Kenya

$21.00

Uplift Tote Bag (Artist Andrew Holliman)

$12.00

Beanie Hat

$15.00

Thanksgiving Form

Full Size Quiche (Fall Harvest)

$20.00

Full Size Quiche (Spinach Feta)

$20.00

Maple Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Pecan Pie

$25.00

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$25.00

Apple Pie

$25.00

Caramel Apple Pie

$25.00

Pumpkin Roll (full Size)

$25.00

Pumpkin Roll (Half Size)

$13.00

Pastry Box (Baker's Dozen)

$40.00

Dinner Rolls (12 count)

$15.00

Reg Cinnamon Rolls (9 count)

$16.00

Pumpkin Rolls (9 Count)

$16.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4000 West 6th Street, Lawrence, KS 66049

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

