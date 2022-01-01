A map showing the location of Urban Cookhouse - Crestline 212 Country Club ParkView gallery

Urban Cookhouse - Crestline 212 Country Club Park

653 Reviews

$

212 Country Club Park

Mountain Brook, AL 35213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Special
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Berry Good Salad

Sandwiches

White BBQ Sandwich

White BBQ Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken,House made white BBQ sauce,pepper jack cheese and Bacon.Served on a warm french roll.

Chipotle Braised Pork Sandwich

Chipotle Braised Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Housemade pickles and Aioli on three warm yeast rolls.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Our Housemade Chicken Salad served on wheat bread with lettuce and tomatoes.

BALT Sandwich

BALT Sandwich

$11.99

Applewood Bacon,Avacado,Lettuce and Tomatoes with Aioli on Toasted White bread.

Grilled Pineapple and Ham Sandwich

Grilled Pineapple and Ham Sandwich

$11.99

On Three warm yeast rolls with hot sweet mustard.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Lettuce,Tomatoes,Provolone and Aioli on grilled white bread

Urban Cowboy Sandwich

$13.99

Lime Marinated Steak ,Caramelized onion and peppers and pepper jack cheese with Aioli on the french roll.

Turkey Crunch Sandwich

Turkey Crunch Sandwich

$11.99

Smoke Turkey,Tomatoes,Marinated Slaw and Provolone with hot Sweet mustard,grilled on wheat bread.

El Cubano

El Cubano

$11.99

Grilled Ham,Chipotle braised pork,housemade pickles and provolone with mustard grilled on white bread.

1/2 White BBQ

$6.00

1/2 GC Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 BALT Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 TC Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 Pork Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 CS Sandwich

$6.00

Wraps

The Cookhouse Wrap

The Cookhouse Wrap

$11.55

Bacon,lettuce,tomatoes,avocado,smoked turkey,ham and honey mustard vinaigrette in wheat wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.55

Grilled chicken,house made buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese on a white wrap.

Berry Good Wrap

Berry Good Wrap

$11.55

Seasonal berries,tomatoes,spiced pecans,feta and grilled chicken with house made citrus vinaigrette dressing in a wheat wrap.

Pepper Patch Wrap

Pepper Patch Wrap

$11.55

Black beans,corn,red onions,tomatoes,pepperjack cheese,girlled chicken with our house made jalapeno vinaigrette dressing in a wheat wrap.

Local Mix Wrap

Local Mix Wrap

$11.55

Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and grilled chicken with our house made honey mustard vinaigrette in wheat wrap.

Soups & Salads

Chicken Salad & Fruit Plate

Chicken Salad & Fruit Plate

$11.99

Our house made chicken salad on greens with mixed fruit and our citrus vinaigrette dressing and an orange roll.

Pepper Patch Salad

Pepper Patch Salad

$10.99

Black beans,corn,red onions,tomatoes,pepperjack cheese, and our housemade jalapeno dressing served with a warm orange roll.

Local Mix Salad

Local Mix Salad

$10.99

Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and our house made honey mustard vinaigrette dressing served with a warm orange roll

Berry Good Salad

Berry Good Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens with seasonal berries,spiced pecans,tomatoes,feta and our house made citrus vinaigrette dressing.

1\2 Berry Salad

$7.99

1/2 Local Salad

$7.99

1/2 Pepper Salad

$7.99

broccoli cup

$3.99

broccoli bowl

$4.95

veggie cup

$3.99

veggie bowl

$4.95

broccoli tub

$9.99

veggie tub

$9.99

red pepper cup

$3.99

red pepper bowl

$4.95

red pepper tub

$9.99

Fork & Knife

The Down Home

$11.99

Thick slices of smoked turkey and grilled ham pineapple,hot cheddar pasta,Broccoli salad and a warm orange roll.

Chipotle Braised Pork

$11.99

Served with hot cheddar pasta, broccoli salad and two slices of white bread.

Grilled Chicken Special

$11.99

Served with rice pilaf, garden salad and a warm orange roll.

Wood-Fired Shrimp Kabob

$13.99

Served with rice pilaf, garden salad and a warm orange roll.

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with avocado, sour cream, salad and a orange roll. Contains grilled onions and peppers.

Lime-Marinated Steak & Rice

$13.99

Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll. Contains grilled onions and peppers.

Sides

Rice Pilaf

$2.45

Fresh Fruit

$2.45

Broccoli Salad

$2.45

Cheddar Pasta

$2.45

Garden Salad

$3.99

Roasted Vegetables

$2.45

Basket of Orange Rolls

$4.50

1 Orange Roll

$1.15

Potatoe Stix

$0.99

Cool Kids

Grilled Peanut Butter Fluff

$6.95

Ooey-Gooey peanut butter & marshmallow cream on old-fashioned white bread.

Kid Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Chicken Strips

$6.95

Piggy Mac

$6.95

Hot cheddar pasta and grilled ham.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Desserts

Brown Sugar Brownie

$2.99

Half-Baked Cookie

$6.85

Topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.

Housemade Milkshake

$5.25

Pecans

$7.99

Sides of Protein

SD Chicken

$3.00

SD Steak

$4.50

SD Shrimp

$4.50

SD Pork

$3.00

SD Turkey

$3.00

SD Ham

$3.00

SD C/S

$3.00

Take Home Items

Chicken Salad Tub

$6.99+

Broccoli Salad Tub

$4.99+

Fresh Fruit Tub

$4.99+

Box of Pecans

$7.99

Frozen Rolls

$7.99Out of stock

16 oz Bottle

$9.99

Deli Turkey- 1 lb

$11.95

Ting Tang

$6.00

Dozen Hot OR

$9.95

TC Slaw

$9.99

Crestline Specials

Urban Philly

$13.55

Pork Tacos

$11.99

Buffalo Chick Sandwich

$11.99

Steak Tacos

$13.99

Urban Club Sandwich

$11.99

Pesto Manifesto Sandwich

$11.99

Grill Chick Sandwich

$11.99

3 Cheese+ Chick Quesadilla

$11.99

Chick Bacon& Ranch Sandwich

$11.99

Chef Salad

$13.99

Southwestern Salad

$13.99

Shrimp and grits

$13.99

Beverages

Reg Bev

$2.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Kids Bev

$1.50

Large Refill

$1.00

Milk

$1.95

Gal SB Lem

$14.99

Tea Gallon

$7.99

Water

$2.99

Take it to the House

Take it to the House Options

$54.99

C-Beverages

1/2 Tea Gallon

$4.00Out of stock

Tea Gallon

$7.50

1/2 SB Lem

$5.00Out of stock

SB Lem Gallon

$9.50

C-Fork & Knife Platter

Fork & Knife Plater Options

$11.99

C-Down Home

Catering Down Home

$10.99

C-Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

BALT Sandwich

$9.50

Chipotle Braised Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Pineapple Ham Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Urban Cowboy Sandwich

$9.50

Turkey Crunch Sandwich

$9.50

El Cubano Sandwich

$9.50

White BBQ Sandwich

$9.50

C-Wraps

Local Mix Wrap

$9.50

The Cookhouse Wrap

$9.50

Beery Good Wrap

$9.50

Pepper Patch Wrap

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken

$9.50

C-Sides

Cheddar Pasta

$2.50

Broccoli Salad

$2.50

Garden Salad

$4.00

Roasted Vegetables

$2.50

Rice Pilaf

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

$2.50

Pan of Pasta

Pan of Broccoli

C-Sweets

Dozen Brown Sugar Brownies

$24.00

Single Brownie

$2.00

Dozen Hot Orange Rolls

$10.00

C-Dressing Bottles

16 oz Bottle

$9.99

Bag Of Ice

Bag of Ice

$4.00

C-Sandwich Tray

balt sand

$99.99

uc sand

$99.99

tc sand

$99.99

white bbq sand

$99.99

ham sand

$99.99

pork sand

$99.99

gc sand

$99.99

cs sand

$99.99

el cubano sand

$99.99

Broccoli

Pasta

Fruit

Salad

Rice

Veggies

Beer Glasses

Beer Mug - Single

$6.00

Beer Mug - 6 Pack

$29.99

Charcoal

$34.00

Pick 2

1/2 White BBQ

$10.95

1/2 GC Sandwich

$10.95

1/2 BALT Sandwich

$10.95

1/2 TC Sandwich

$10.95

1/2 Pork Sandwich

$10.95

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$10.95

1/2 CS Sandwich

$10.95

1/2 Salad

$10.95

1\2buffalo Wrap

$10.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

212 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook, AL 35213

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Slim's PIzzeria
orange starNo Reviews
65 Church Street Mountain Brook, AL 35213
View restaurantnext
La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Crestline
orange starNo Reviews
99 Euclid Avenue Birmingham, AL 35213
View restaurantnext
Craft's on Church Street
orange starNo Reviews
49 Church St Birmingham, AL 35213
View restaurantnext
Juniper - 3811 Clairmont Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3811 Clairmont Avenue Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Chop N Fresh - 291 Rele St
orange starNo Reviews
291 Rele St Mountain Brook, AL 35223
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook
orange starNo Reviews
270 Rele Street Mountain Brook, AL 35223
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mountain Brook

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mountain Brook
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston