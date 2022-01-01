A map showing the location of Flakowitz Cafes Valencia BayView gallery

Flakowitz Cafes Valencia Bay

review star

No reviews yet

8765 Appalachian Ridge Rd

Boynton Beach, FL 33473

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Specials

#1 - 2 Eggs

$5.95

#2 - 2 Egg and Meat Special

$8.95

#3 - French Toast

$9.95

#4 - Pancakes

$9.95

#5 - Crunchy French Toast

$10.95

#6 - Hash

$9.95

#7 - Matzo Brie

$7.95

Kid Single Egg Homefries Or Toast

$3.25

Lolo

$11.95

EW Turkey Spinach Scramble

$11.95

Scrambled Platter

$6.95

4 Egg Omelets

Omelet

$5.95

Cheese Omelet

$6.95

Mushroom, Onion, Swiss Omelet

$8.95

Western Omelet

$8.95

Meat Omelet

$8.95

Pastrami & Swiss Omelet

$11.95

Garden Omelet

$8.95

Fit Omelet

$9.95

NEO Omelet

$11.95

Ham American Chz Omelette

$10.95

MOP Omelette

$10.95

Seafood Omelet

$14.95

Griddle Favorites

French Toast

$6.95

Crunchy French Toast

$7.95

Fruity French Toast

$9.95

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$6.95

Blueberry Pancakes (3)

$7.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

$7.95

Belgian Waffle

$7.95

Short Stack

$5.95

Single Kid Pancake

$2.95

Strawberry Pancakes

$7.95

Chicken &Waffles

$12.50

Black Forrest Pancakes

$10.95

Cherry French Toast w/whipped Cream

$9.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sand

$4.95

Egg, Meat, & Cheese Sand

$5.50

Homerun Sand

$6.95

Breakfast Wrap

$6.95

Egg Sand

$3.95

Bagels &

Bagel & Butter

$1.95

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.50

Bagel & Scallion Cream Cheese

$2.95

Bagel & Nova Cream Cheese

$4.95

Bagel & CC w/Oatmeal

$3.95

Nova Platter

$11.95

Single Bagels

$1.25

Half Dozen Bagels

$7.50

Dozen Bagels

$15.00

Single Bagel

$1.25

Flakowitz Favorites

Blintzes

$9.95

Blueberry Blintzes

$10.95

Cherry Blintzes

$11.95

Yogurt Parfait

$7.95

Fresh Fruit Cup & Oatmeal

$7.95

Meat Platter

$8.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.95

The Ron Gluten Free Parfait

$7.95

Chicken & Waffles

$12.50

Garden Salads

Garden Salad

$7.95

Garden Salad & Scoop

$11.95

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$12.95

Grilled Shrimp Wedge Salad

$11.95

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Chef Salad

$11.95

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$12.95

Pecan Chicken Berry Salad

$11.95

Salmon Caesar Salad

$12.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

California Chicken Salad

$10.95

Asian Salad

$11.95

Icegurg Bacon Tomato Egg Am Cheese

$9.95

Trio Salad Platter

$11.95

Simple Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Simple Salad With A Scoop

$10.95

Warm Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.95

Crispy Fish Sand

$11.95

Greek Lamb Gyro

$11.95

Reuben

$15.95

Rachel

$14.95

Turkey Reuben

$12.95

Pecan Chicken Sand

$12.95

BLT

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Cheese w/Tomato

$8.50

Grilled Cheese w/Bacon

$9.95

Tuna Salad Melt

$12.95

Chicken Salad Melt

$12.50

Hot Dog

$6.95

Corned Beef Sand

$14.95

Pastrami Sand

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Sand

$11.95

Kid Grill Chz

$4.95

Med Gr Chx Wrap

$13.50

Turkey BLT Wrap

$14.50

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap W/ Potpancakes

$11.95

Turkey Club Special

$14.50

Grilled Turkey Ham Swiss

$14.95

Pork French Dip

$12.95

Sausage & Pepper Hoagie

$11.95

BBQ Brisket Cheddar & Sauted Onions

$12.95

Cold Sandwiches, Platters & Wraps

Egg Salad

$9.95

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Tuna Salad

$12.50

Veggie Tuna

$12.95

Waldorf

$11.95

Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Turkey Breast

$12.95

Roast Beef

$13.95

Cali Turkey Wrap

$13.95

Cranberry Nut Tuna Wrap

$13.95

Chicken Greek Wrap

$12.95

Ahi Tuna Avocado Wrap

$14.95

Cesar Salad Wrap

$8.95

Ham

$11.95

1/2 LB Burgers

Basic Burger

$10.95

Cheese Burger

$11.95

Mushroom Onion Burger

$11.95

Bacon Swiss Burger

$12.95

Kid Burger

$5.95

Kid Hot Dog

$5.95

Veggie Burger

$10.95

Special Double Cheese Burger

$12.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.50

Hot Platters

Fish N Chips

$12.95

Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

Fried Shrimp

$13.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.95

1\2rack Ribs

$12.95

Beverages

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Hot Coffee/Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Dr. Brown

$1.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Gatorade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Coffee and Dessert

$5.95

Simply Lemonade

$2.95

V-8 Juice Small (5.5 Ounce Can)

$1.75

V-8 Large (2 5.5 Oz Cans)

Alcarte

Potato Pancakes (4)

$3.25

S/O Fries

$4.25

S/O Cole Slaw

$2.25

S/O Bacon

$3.00

S/O Sausage

$3.00

S/O Turkey Bacon

$3.00

S/O Corn Beef Hash

$6.95

4 Slices Tomato

$2.50

Oatmeal

$3.95

S/O Homefries

$3.25

1\2 Avacado

$3.25

Additional Egg

$1.95

S/O Ham Steak

$3.25

Fruit Bowl

$4.25

Add Scoop Salad

$4.00

Add Grilled Chx

$4.95

Add Grilled Salmon

$4.95

Add Ahi Tuna

$4.95

Single Piece Fruit

$1.00

Muffin

$2.95

Regular Chips

$1.25

Flavored Chips

$1.25

Soup Of The Day

$5.25

Matza Ball Soup

$5.95

Quart Soup

$7.95

Monkey Berries

$2.50

Xtra Plate

S/O Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Baked Chips

$1.00

Cereal

$3.25

Slice Cake

$2.95

Choc Chip

$3.95

Sprinkle Cookis

$3.50

Fruit Upcharge

$1.65

Side Health Salad

$2.75

Dinner

Chicken Cacciatore

$13.99

Braised Beef

$15.99

Hawaiian Salmon

$15.99

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$15.99

Quarts of Soup

$6.99

Tiramisu

$5.00

Combo Meal

$39.99

Entree

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Lobster Caesar

$30.00

Baked Cod

$30.00

Crab Cake

$30.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$30.00

Lemon Oregano Salmon

$30.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$30.00

Sausage Peppers

$30.00

Entrees

Flounder

$30.00

Salmon

$30.00

Steak

$32.00

Vegetable

$22.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8765 Appalachian Ridge Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33473

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sal's Italian Ristorante - Boynton Beach
orange starNo Reviews
12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607 Boynton Beach, FL 33472
View restaurantnext
Dos Amigos Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
14917 Lyons Rd. Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
The Agency Kitchen & Bar - Delray Beach
orange starNo Reviews
14775 Lyons Rd. Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
Flakowitz of Boynton
orange starNo Reviews
7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11 Boynton Beach, FL 33437
View restaurantnext
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
7323 West Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
Nicoletta's Pizzeria & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108 BOYNTON BEACH, FL 33473
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boynton Beach

SWEETWATER - Boynton Beach
orange star4.6 • 1,616
1507 S Federal Hwy Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Boynton Beach FL
orange star4.1 • 592
950 N. Congress Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View restaurantnext
Aloha Bakery & Cafe - Boynton
orange star4.2 • 378
1880 North Congress Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View restaurantnext
Marina Cafe
orange star4.7 • 187
100 NE 6th St Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boynton Beach
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston