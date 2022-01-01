  • Home
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen- Westside Westside

272 Reviews

200 High Road

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Popular Items

Venus Burger
Brussel Sprouts
Fried Chicken

Bottled Wines

Benziger Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$4.00Out of stock

House Ginger Beer

$4.00

House Cucumber Lime Cooler

$4.00

House Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Martinelli’s Apple Cider

$4.00

Peligrino

$5.00

Bottled Sprite

$4.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

No Proof Cocktails

A Rose by Any Other Name

$8.00

Sucker Punch

$8.00

Snacks and Small Plates

Olives

Olives

$8.00
Cornbread

Cornbread

$8.00

bourbon bacon jam, chili honey butter, chilies

Chips and Artichoke Dip

Chips and Artichoke Dip

$10.00
Venus Fries

Venus Fries

$8.00

fresh herbs, garlic aioli, ketchup make it awesome with five mac cheese sauce, smoked pork + calabrian chilis

Smoked Salmon

$16.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

date jalapeño cashew cream, black garlic sauce, pickled red onions curry leaves, seeds

Five Mac & Cheese

Five Mac & Cheese

$14.00

cornbread crumble, fresh parsley 10 make it awesome with smoked pork + calabrian chilis

Sausage Board

$20.00

Mole Ribs

$17.00
Elote Chili Relleno

Elote Chili Relleno

$18.00

Steamed Clams

$18.00

Burrata

$18.00

K.F.C Wings (5 piece)

$16.00

K.F.C Wings (3 piece H.H.)

$8.00

Greens

Seasonal Salad

$16.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

artisan lettuce, red onions, fennel, cherry tomatoes, toasted seeds sherry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Between Bread

Venus Burger

Venus Burger

$20.00

house american cheese, smoked onions, pickles, spirit aioli, fries

H.H. Burger Combo

$8.00

Root Reuben

$18.00

El Ladrón Burger

$22.00

Mains

sweet and spicy peppers, cucumber watermelon salad, cornbread, chili honey, hot sauce
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$28.00

cornbread, honey butter, spicy peppers and pickles, hot sauce

Ricotta Gnocchi

$28.00

Miso Glazed Cod

$32.00

New York Strip Steak

$44.00

Dessert

Wayward Chocolate Torte

Wayward Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Cinnamon, Chili, Cacao Nibs

Birthday Chocolate Torte

Cake Fee

$25.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Glassware

6 oz Venus Tasting Glass

$4.00

12 oz Venus Mason Jar

$6.00

Deposite-tax

Tax on deposit

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy handcrafted cocktails and food right next door to the distillery where our spirits are produced. Hours // Wednesday-Sunday 4pm to 9pm

Website

Location

200 High Road, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Directions

Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen image
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen image

