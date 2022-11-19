Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vic’s Thai Food To Go 12527 Victory Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

12527 Victory Blvd

North Hollywood, CA 91606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Wontons

$10.00

Fried Egg Rolls

$10.00

Shrimps Pepper Salt

$13.00

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Sa Tay Chicken

$12.00

Tempura

$12.00

Bbq Pork Ribs

$13.00

Corn Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Pops

$9.00

Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Green Salad

$9.00

Larb

$11.00

Yum Woon Sen

$11.00

Thai Beef Salad

$12.00

Noodle Dishes

Chow Mein

$11.00

Beef Teriyaki Over Chow Mein

$12.00

Chicken Teriyaki Over Chow Mein

$12.00

Bbq Pork Over Chow Mein

$12.00

Chop Suey Over Chow Mein

$12.00

Pad Thai

$12.00

Pad See Ew

$12.00

Chow Fun

$12.00

Drunken Noodle

$12.00

Rad Na

$12.00

Pan Fried Glass Noodles

$12.00

Chop Suey F/N

$12.00

Soups

Wonton Soup

$10.50

Wor Wonton Soup

$12.00

Chicken Rice Soup

$10.00

Shrimp Rice Soup

$12.00

Tom Yum Chicken

$11.00

Tom Yum Shrimp

$13.00

Tom Yum Seafood

$16.00

Tom Kha Chicken

$11.00

Tom Kha Sea Food

$16.00

Seafood

Spicy Seafood Special

$15.99

Spicy Mint Seafood

$15.99

Panang Seafood

$15.99

Pad Ped Seafood

$15.99

Green Curry Seafood

$15.99

Garlic Currry Seafood

$15.99

Garlic Shrimps Over Steamed Rice

$12.99

Spicy Shrimps Over Steamed Rice

$12.99

Spicy Mint Squid

$12.99

Spicy Mint Shrimp

$12.99

Spicy Squid

$12.99

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Double Burger

$6.25

Double Cheese Burger

$7.25

Chili Burger

$6.25

Vienna All Beef Hot Dog

$5.99

Chili Vienna All Beef Hot Dog

$5.99

French Fries

$4.25

Onion Rings

$4.25

Chili Fries

$6.99

Corn Dog

$3.50

Hamburger combo

$11.00

Cheeseburger combo

$12.00

Double cheeseburger combo

$13.00

Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Egg Sandwich (2 Eggs)

$5.00

Grill Cheese

$4.00

Steak Sandwich

$9.00

Beef Teriyaki Sandwich

$9.00

Bbq Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

$9.00

Rice Dishes

Chef's Special Fried Rice

$13.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried Rice

$12.00

Beef Teriyaki Over Fried Rice

$13.99

Chicken Teriyaki Over Fried Rice

$12.00

Bbq Pork Over Fried Rice

$12.00

Broccoli

$11.50

Green Pepper

$11.00

Chop Suey

$11.00

Sweet & Sour

$11.00

Egg Foo Young

$11.50

Ginger

$11.00

Bamboo Shoots

$11.00

Mint Leaves

$12.00

Garlic

$12.00

Brown Onions

$11.00

Pad Prik King

$11.50

Yellow Curry

$12.00

Green Curry

$12.00

Pa Nang

$12.00

Pad Ped

$12.00

Cashew Nuts

$11.50

Orange Chicken Over Fried Rice

$11.50

Kung Pow

$11.00

Chicken Teriyaki Over Rice

$12.00

Orange Chicken Over Rice

$11.50

Beef Teriyaki Over Rice

$13.99

Bbq Pork Over Rice

$12.00

Dessert

Mango & Sticky Rice

$11.00

Mango

$6.00

Side Order

Side Fried Rice

$8.00

Side Chow Mein

$8.00

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Half Egg Rolls

$5.00

Half Wontons

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Salad Dressing

$1.00

Sweet Sour

$0.25

Side Orenge Chicken

$9.00

Vic's Combination

Vic's Combination Special

$15.99

Chef Recommendation

Korean Bbq Short Rib

$14.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Lunch (after 3pm)

Lunch After 3pm

$14.99

L4 Lunch 3pm Beef Broccoli ,orange Chicken ,fried Rice,chow Mean

$14.99

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special Combo

$13.99

L4 Lunch Beef Broccoli ,orange Chicken ,fried Rice ,chow Mean

$13.99

L3 Beef Teriyaki combo

$13.99

L2 Chicken Teriyaki FR FN

$13.99

L1 BBQ Pork

$13.99

Thai Tea/Coffee

16oz Thai Ice Tea

$3.50

32oz Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

16ozThai Iced Coffee

$3.50

32ozThai Iced Coffee

$5.00

16ozThai Iced Coffee Boba

$4.00

32ozThai Iced Coffee Boba

$6.00

16oz Thai Iced Tea Boba

$4.00

32oz Thai Iced Tea Boba

$6.00

Light Ice 16oz

$0.50

Light ICE 32oz

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.50

16oz Coke

$2.50

16oz Diet Coke

$2.50

16oz Root Beer

$2.50

32oz Root Beer

$3.50

16oz Sprite

$2.50

16oz Lemonade

$2.50

16oz Fanta Orange

$2.50

16oz Rasberry Ice Tea

$2.50

16oz Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.50

32oz Coke

$3.50

32oz Diet Coke

$3.50

32oz Sprite

$3.50

32oz Lemonade

$3.50

32oz Fanta Orange

$3.50

32oz Rasberry Ice Tea

$3.50

32oz Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.50

Light Ice 16oz

$0.50

Light ICE 32oz

$1.00

Charge Cr

Charge Cr

$0.75

apple pay

$1.00

Amex

$1.00

Charge 0.25 cent

$0.25

Charge 0.50 cent

$0.50

Charge 0.75 cent

$0.75

Charge 1 $

$1.00

Charge 2$

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12527 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606

Directions

Gallery
Vic’s Thai Food To Go image
Vic’s Thai Food To Go image
Vic’s Thai Food To Go image

Similar restaurants in your area

Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
orange star4.4 • 9,566
12940 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
Bangin Buns - North Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 3,149
12714 Sherman Way North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Las Americas Bakery - 12721 Sherman Way,
orange starNo Reviews
12721 Sherman Way, North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
BlaqHaus NoHo
orange star4.1 • 1,647
11671 Victory Boulevard North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
Prime Philly
orange star4.7 • 171
13135 Saticoy St North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Muncheechos - Delivery Only
orange starNo Reviews
13346 Saticoy St #7 North Hollywood, CA 91405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Hollywood

Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
orange star4.4 • 9,566
12940 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
Bangin Buns - North Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 3,149
12714 Sherman Way North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Subs
orange star4.6 • 2,811
5077 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Idle Hour
orange star4.1 • 2,374
4824 Vineland Ave Los Angeles, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0029 - N Hollywood (Sherman Way)
orange star4.6 • 2,051
12643 Sherman Way #A North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,650
4410 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Hollywood
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston