Vicia
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Our menu is driven by the best of what's available at the moment and sourced from relationships we have with farmers, fishermen, and artisans in the Midwest region and beyond. By focusing on what’s fresh, we aim to present a memorable dining experience that can be enjoyed in a new way each time.
Location
4260 Forest Park Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63108
