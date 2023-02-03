Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vicia

review star

No reviews yet

4260 Forest Park Avenue

Saint Louis, MO 63108

Entree Feast
Walnut Bottled Cocktail
Spiced Old Fashioned Bottled Cocktail

Food

Entree Feast

$38.00

Enjoy our weekly rotating Entree Feast from the comfort of home! Includes bread service, 1 choice of protein and chef's selection of 2 seasonal main dishes. Featured Main Dishes 1/31-2/4 -Root vegetable gratin, peppercorn oil -Oyster mushrooms, mushroom puree, nutritional yeast vinaigrette Please call 314-553-9239 to inquire about dietary substitutions.

Beverage

Let our wine steward pair a bottle with your entree selection. Each selected includes one standard 750mL bottle.

Sommelier Selected Red

$25.00

Sommelier's choice bottle of red wine paired with your Entree Feast. One 750mL bottle.

Sommelier Selected White

$25.00

Sommelier's choice bottle of white wine paired with your Entree Feast. One 750mL bottle.

Walnut Bottled Cocktail

$20.00

Rye, amontillado, apple, spiced simple, black walnut bitters Contains two servings, ready to drink.

Spiced Old Fashioned Bottled Cocktail

$20.00

Bonded bourbon, cider reduction, tiki bitters Contains two servings, ready to drink.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our menu is driven by the best of what's available at the moment and sourced from relationships we have with farmers, fishermen, and artisans in the Midwest region and beyond. By focusing on what’s fresh, we aim to present a memorable dining experience that can be enjoyed in a new way each time.

Location

4260 Forest Park Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63108

Directions

