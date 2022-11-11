Wafflecraze Co

Restaurant info

"Thank you for supporting a Veteran Owned Business” What is a Liege Belgian Waffle? The answer is in the batter. Our Liege Belgian Waffles are made with yeast dough delivering a soft, brioche-like texture. Our dough goes through a vigorous process of approximately 24 hours to ensure a one-of-a-kind waffle experience. This results in a rich and unique Liege Belgian waffle that can be described as a cross between a donut and a soft pretzel but provides a light, sweet crunch. Please give our Classic Liege Belgian Waffles a try. No matter the various toppings from fruits, ice creams, nutella ect. We will always leave the first bite undisturbed for you to enjoy the true taste of our Liege Waffle. Sooooooo what are you waiting for. Come take a moment and relax in our dining area and get your waffle on:}