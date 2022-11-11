Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wafflecraze Co

625 Black Lake Boulevard Southwest

Olympia, WA 98512

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry & Cream
American Meal (fried hard egg)
Forester Meal

$8.75

Strawberry and Cream

$11.25

Mixed Berry

Mixed berries

$9.75

Whip cream

Chocolate sauce

Banana

2 scoops of strawberry ice cream

strawberries

Elvis

$10.00

Forester

$11.00

All American

$11.25

Campfire

$8.50

Deluxe Treat

Deluxe Treat

$9.50

Mid Night Crave

$10.25

Craze Special

$10.00

Outback Split

$13.00

Pizza Craze

$10.50

S'more

$10.25

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Pizza Waffle

$11.25

Grilled Cheese in the center and pizza on top.

Sunrise Craze

$11.75

Pork or Turkey Sausage embedded into the waffle dough served with 2 scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese and of course pure Mable syrup.

Pumpkin Spice

$8.25

Dough-based Liege Waffle with pumpkin puree, whipping cream, and pumpkin spice seasoning.

Waffle Bites

Waffle Bites

$3.50+

Liege Waffle Bites.

Waffle Pops

$2.50

Waffle Pop, made-to-eat plan or add your favorite toppings to make the waffle pop a special treat.

Apples in Autumn

Apples in Autumn

$9.50

Apple pie filling on golden brown Liege waffles, served with Tillamook vanilla Ice Cream

PB Berry

PB Berry

$8.50

Fresh Strawberries, creamy peanut butter, strawberry preserve

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Mini Liege Waffle, your choice of Ice cream scoop

Tomorrow Waffle

Tomorrow Waffle

$3.50

Frozen Liege Waffle. Designed to reheat in your oven.

Liege Waffle

Liege

$5.00+

Juices

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00
Snapple Mango Madness

$3.00
Snapple Apple

$3.00
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.00

Teas

Unsweetened

$3.00

Sweet

$3.00

Lemon

$3.00

Water

Smart Water

$4.00

Vitamin waterXXX

$3.25

Vitamin water Revive

$3.25

Vitamin water Power-C

$3.25

Vitamin water Essential

$3.25

Energy drinks

Red Bull Original

$2.75

RockStar Original

$2.75

Sports drink

Gatorade lime

$3.00

Gatorade fruit punch

$3.00

Gatorade orange

$3.00

Choc Milk

Choc Milk

$2.50

Scoop Ice Cream

One Scoop

$3.75

Two Scoops

$5.00

Three Scoops

$6.50

Elvis

$5.83

Mid Night Crave

$5.83

Craze Special

$5.83

Forester

$5.83

All American

$5.83

Simply Sweet

Simply Sweet

$5.83

Mixed Berry

Mixed berries

$9.75

Whip cream

Chocolate sauce

Banana

2 scoops of strawberry ice cream

strawberries

Pizza Craze

Red Craze Sauce, Mozzarella and Liege Waffle base

$5.83

S'more

$5.83

Strawberry and Cream

$5.83

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.83

Campfire

$5.83
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
"Thank you for supporting a Veteran Owned Business” What is a Liege Belgian Waffle? The answer is in the batter. Our Liege Belgian Waffles are made with yeast dough delivering a soft, brioche-like texture. Our dough goes through a vigorous process of approximately 24 hours to ensure a one-of-a-kind waffle experience. This results in a rich and unique Liege Belgian waffle that can be described as a cross between a donut and a soft pretzel but provides a light, sweet crunch. Please give our Classic Liege Belgian Waffles a try. No matter the various toppings from fruits, ice creams, nutella ect. We will always leave the first bite undisturbed for you to enjoy the true taste of our Liege Waffle. Sooooooo what are you waiting for. Come take a moment and relax in our dining area and get your waffle on:}

625 Black Lake Boulevard Southwest, Olympia, WA 98512

Directions

